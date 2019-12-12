State of The Texans
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
News

Titans Mike Vrabel Admits He Learned From Texans Deshaun Watson In the Year They Spent Together In Houston

Patrick D. Starr

Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel only spent one season with Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson in Houston during 2017. Vrabel left for the Titans for the 2018 season to become their head coach, but the Texans quarterback left a strong impression on him. 

Meeting with the media on Wednesday, asked about Watson. Vrabel spoke highly of the Texans quarterback, starting with who Watson was as a person before a football player. 

Vrabel was inside the building when Watson gave his first-ever NFL game check to workers inside the Texans' facility, helping them recover from the devastation of Hurricane Harvey in August of that year. 

"I think I can just really just touch on his character," Vrabel started on Watson. "The way that he was brought up, I think that you come across people in life that are special that make an impact on other people. I would say that the Deshaun is one of those people, for being as young as he is. I know that I learned things from him."

Vrabel continued on Watson and his impact on the football field. 

"But then also how talented he is, you know, the journey is never over, he's always going to try to make a play. He believes, and he knows that if he has the ball in his hand that you know something good is going to happen."

Watson has had much success against the Titans in his three starts against them. Watson has thrown for 803 yards while completing 73.3% of his passes for eight touchdowns and two interceptions while rushing for 138 yards and two touchdowns.

You can follow Patrick for Houston Texans Updates in the following places.

Twitter: Here | Site Twitter: Here | Site Facebook: Here

You can Subscribe to the State of the Texans Podcast on the following platforms.

iTunes: Here | Soundcloud: Here | Google Play: Here | Stitcher: Here

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Texans DeAndre Hopkins Continues to Produce With Defenses Paying Close Attention and Titans Kevin Byard Has Taken Notice

Patrick D. Starr

Tennessee Titans Kevin Byard continues to be impressed with the production Houston Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins puts up with all of the defensive attention thrown at him on game days.

Deshaun Watson Has Had Past Success Against the Titans and The Texans Will Need It Again

Patrick D. Starr

Deshaun Watson has had success against the Tennessee Titans and the Houston Texans are going to need him to continue that trend this weekend.

Will Fuller's Health Continues to Be an Issue for the Texans - Status Heading Into Sunday Up in the Air

Patrick D. Starr

Houston Texans head coach Bill O'Brien did not know much about Will Fuller's status heading into an important AFC South matchup with the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.

Podcast Episode 4.30: Texans Don't Even Show Up Against the Broncos

Patrick D. Starr

State of the Texans discusses the Houston Texans having a disappointing showing against the Denver Broncos.

Texans Update: NFL Informs Teams of Salary Cap Increase Heading Into 2020 Season

Patrick D. Starr

The Houston Texans were informed that the 2020 salary cap will rise $196.8 million to $201.2 million which will give them more room to work with.

Houston Texans Work Out Offensive Tackles Andre Smith and Travis Vornkahl

Patrick D. Starr

Free agent offensive tackles Andre Smith and Travis Vornkahl worked out for the Houston Texans on Tuesday.

Houston Texans Work Out Tight End Paul Butler

Patrick D. Starr

Free agent tight end Paul Butler worked out for the Houston Texans on Tuesday.

Bill O'Brien is Not Sending Mike Vrabel a Christmas Card Just Yet With the Texans Playing the Titans This Sunday

Patrick D. Starr

With the Houston Texans and Tennessee Titans set to square off this Sunday, Bill O'Brien is not buying Mike Vrabel any Christmas Cards anytime soon.

Bill O'Brien Feels It Wasn't "Horsesh!%" on Offense for the Texans on Sunday

Patrick D. Starr

Houston Texans head coach Bill O'Brien was pleased with the performance the offensive line put up in a disastrous performance by the team on Sunday against the Denver Broncos.

Bradley Roby Says the Texans Have to "Learn and Move On" With Three Important Games Left in the Regular Season To Play

Patrick D. Starr

Houston Texans cornerback Bradley Roby knows they have to learn from the loss to the Denver Broncos but understands there are important games they have to win to close out the season.