Tom Brady Gives Thoughts on Texans’ Azeez Al-Shaair’s Hit on Trevor Lawrence
The football world still has its eyes on the Houston Texans, and not because of their big win over the Jacksonville Jaguars this past weekend.
While the club is 8-5 on the season with a two-game lead in the AFC South, Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair is under a microscope as he enters a three-game suspension. During Houston's contest against Jacksonville, Al-Shaair had a brutal late hit against Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence.
The fight sparked not only a mini brawl but also days of discourse. After being ejected and handed a three-game suspension, Al-Shaair is appealing the decision while fans, pundits and former players discuss the severity of the hit.
NFL legend and arguably the greatest quarterback of all time, Tom Brady, made his feelings regarding the hit known during an appearance on "The Herd with Collin Cowherd."
"There's mixed emotions that I have about it as well," Brady said. “...I don’t think the onus of protecting an offensive quarterback, who’s running, should be on a defensive player.”
Brady has more elaborate thoughts, primarily along the lines of a quarterback protecting himself rather than softening a defensive player's aggression when trying to make a tackle.
To hear a voice and name like Brady come out and support Al-Shaair externally shows that maybe the NFL was a bit too harsh with his punishment.
