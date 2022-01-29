Legend Tom Brady is NOT Retiring - Yet: NFL Tracker

Houston Texans Tracker for 2021: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Texans NFL news as Houston works on its roster-building

HOUSTON -- The Houston Texans are all about "meat-and-potatoes'' moves and those are ongoing. Updated by the minute, our Texans Tracker will keep you up to date with everything happening at NRG Stadium.

JAN 29 ABSOLUTELY WRONG! A statement coming from none other than Tom Brady Sr., the quarterback’s father, should be solid enough, as on Saturday he scolded the national media for prematurely reporting on the "official'' plan of his 44-year-old son to retire.

Brady Sr. later said, "This is conjecture ... Tommy has not made a decision ... Anybody that says he has is absolutely wrong.''

"Anybody'' is ... everybody. Saturday morning was a mad media race to "finish first,'' when there is really, as of the moment, no finish at all.

A shame, really, that not even someone with Brady's level of accomplishments is allowed just a bit of decision-making elbow room here.

JAN 22 VRABEL’S TITANS FINAL The Houston Texans’ rival in the AFC South, the Tennessee Titans, entered the playoffs as the No. 1 seed in the conference.

On Saturday, the crew coached by former Houston staffer Mike Vrabel, coming off its well-earned bye, played host to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Final score: Bengals 19, Titans 16 ... at the buzzer.

Derrick Henry's return to the field wasn't good enough for Tennessee, and Bengals QB Joe Burrow made a series of key plays despite high pressure from the sack-happy Titans.

A tipped Ryan Tannehill interception with 20 seconds left set up the Bengals to kick the game-winning 52-yard field goal.

JAN 17 WATT IN? The Cardinals have activated J.J. Watt from injured reserve to their 53-man roster … and of course, Arizona plays at the Rams in a Monday night playoff opener tonight.

Watt, the former Houston superstar, has made a dramatic recovery from injuries this year in Arizona … and his maybe playing being on the horizon? That adds to the drama as well.

JAN 11 LEBLANC HEADED TO Pats: The New England Patriots are signing veteran cornerback Cre'Von LeBlanc to their practice squad as the Texans terminated his practice squad contract, according to league sources.

LeBlanc, 27, is free to join any franchise this offseason, including the Texans, once the postseason is completed.

LeBlanc (5-10, 190) is a former New England undrafted free agent from Florida Atlantic who has also played for the Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Philadelphia Eagles and Miami Dolphins. LeBlanc has 118 career tackles, two forced fumbles, two interceptions and two sacks with one defensive touchdown.

The Texans made it official, signing the following players to reserve-future deals: running back Darius Anderson, wide receiver Jalen Camp, wide receiver Damon Hazelton, offensive linemen Jake Eldrenkamp, Samuel Cooper, Jordan Steckler, fullback Paul Quessenberry, linebackers Connor Strachan and Josh Watson, defensive tackle Michael Dwumfour, defensive back T.J. Green, defensive end Demone Harris.

All of those players were on the Texans' practice squad.

Anderson went undrafted out of TCU after playing in the Senior Bowl.

Cut by the Dallas Cowboys, Anderson was on the Indianapolis Colts' practice squad and was elevated to the active roster twice. He signed a reserve-future deal with the Colts, but was cut Aug. 17.

At TCU, he rushed for 823 yards and six touchdowns as a senior, 598 yards as a junior and 768 yards and eight touchdowns as a sophomore.

He played high school football in Texas at George Ranch, winning a Class 5A state championship as a senior and rushed for 2,274 yards and 30 touchdowns.

Watson has also played for the Carolina Panthers, Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Chargers. A former New York Jets undrafted free agent from Rutgers, Dwumfour played well since joining the Texans, recording a half-sack and a tackle for a loss.

Camp (6-2, 220) is a former Jacksonville Jaguars sixth-round pick who played at Georgia Tech.

Green (6-3, 215) is a former Indianapolis Colts second-round draft pick from Clemson where he switched from wide receiver to the secondary. Green has also played for the Atlanta Falcons, New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers.

Hazelton (6-3, 215) was originally signed by the Texans in May and then released in August when the team signed running back Darius Jackson. Hazelton subsequently signed with the Green Bay Packers in August and then joined the Texans practice squad.

Strachan went undrafted out of Boston College. Harris has previously played for the Kansas City Chiefs, Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The brother of former Texans offensive lineman David Quessenberry, a cancer survivor, Paul Quessenberry served five years in the Marine Corps as a rifle platoon and weapons platoon commander, and was a deputy director of the 1st Marine Division school.

Quessenberry was a physical presence as a lead blocker at fullback during the preseason.

“He's done a good job being physical," Texans offensive coordinator Tim Kelly said. "He's done everything we've asked. He's smart, he works his butt off, and we're pleased with Paul. He's done a really good job for us.”

Cooper, undrafted from Merrimack College, was previously with the Baltimore Ravens. He's worked out for the Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars, New England Patriots and New York Jets.

Eldrenkamp, undrafted out of Washington, also played for the Los Angeles Rams, Cleveland Browns, New England Patriots and Indianapolis Colts.

Steckler is a former undrafted free agent from Northern Illinois.

JAN 8 TITANS RULE OUT HENRY Not yet.

The Tennessee Titans figure to get a boost whenever rushing champ Derrick Henry actually returns to the field; this week, before taking on the Houston Texans on Sunday at noon CT at NRG Stadium, they designated to return him from IR, opening up his 21-day window.

“It doesn’t change anything,” Texans coach David Culley said of whether King Henry plays or not. “Obviously, he’s a different challenge for anybody when you play them, and he is in there. They’ve been having three guys do what one guy had been doing but no, they are going to be the same. It’s no different challenge for us.”

Well, OK. But the Titans are in the playoffs. It seems a smart bet that their opponent might feel differently.

JAN 6 LINEBACKER ACTIVATED The Texans have activated veteran linebacker Kevin Pierre-Louis from the reserve-COVID-19 list. Pierre-Louis has been limited to eight games and one start due to a positive test for the coronavirus in addition to a hamstring injury that forced him to be placed on injured reserve. He has 10 tackles this season.

JAN 6 SEVERAL TEXANS SNAGGING AWARDS, HONORS Kamu Grugier-Hill, Justin Britt, Brandin Cooks and former star Andre Johnson are all receiving accolades as the Texans wind down their season.

Veteran linebacker Grugier-Hill has been named the annual Good Guy award winner in balloting from the Houston chapter of the Pro Football Writers of America.

"Awesome, thank you," said Grugier-Hill, a former New England Patriots sixth-round draft pick who has recorded a career-high 101 tackles, three sacks, 12 tackles for losses, five quarterback hits, two forced fumble and one interception he returned 82 yards, after being told he had won the award. "That's always a good rep, appreciate that."

Johnson, a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame, has been named the Texans' Homefield Advantage Captain for their season finale against the Tennessee Titans. This is the Texans' designated Fan Appreciation Day.

“I’m thrilled that Andre is getting the recognition he deserves,” Texans chairman and CEO Cal McNair said. “From the day we drafted him in 2003 throughout his entire career, Andre was everything we could have asked for in a player and person. Every week it seemed like opposing defenses would focus their game plan around stopping him, but he was always able to produce and deliver for us. Andre was at his best during our biggest moments and electrified our stadium and fan base like very few players ever have. We are excited to continue to celebrate Andre’s career and everything he has accomplished.”

On Sunday, the Texans will present checks for $400,000 in grant funds from the Texans, ConocoPhillips, Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages and Miller Lite as part of the team's Inspire Change initiative to to aid programs, seed projects and create partnerships that support social justice and racial equity efforts.

Veteran receiver Brandin Cooks has been named the Pro Football Writers of America Houston chapter's annual Most Valuable Player. The balloting was unanimous for Cooks, who has been instrumental as one of the only dangerous and explosive deep threats on the 4-12 Texans' offense and one of the most consistent players on the team overall.

"As a team, we didn't accomplish what we wanted to," Cooks said. "I'm thankful and happy about that (MVP) and blessed to be able to accomplish that goal."



The former New Orleans Saints first-round draft pick has eclipsed the 1,000-yard receiving mark for the sixth time in eight NFL seasons, making him the third player in franchise history to record consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons and one of eight active NFL players with at least six 1,000-yard receiving seasons.



"He’s great," Texans offensive coordinator Tim Kelly said. "He does everything that we ask him to do and he’s always willing to come and allow us to move him around and do different things. It’s been good being able to work with Brandin again this year.”



Cooks has also been named a finalist for the annual Art Rooney sportsmanship award. The award recognizes an NFL player who demonstrates qualities of sportsmanship, respect for the game, fair play and integrity in competition.

The other finalists are Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, Miami Dolphins safety Jason McCourty, New England Patriots special teams ace Matthew Slater, Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David, New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan, San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk and Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen.

Veteran center Britt was named the Texans' annual Ed Block Courage Award winner Thursday morning. The voting is from teammates to recognize extra efforts on and off the field and an ability to overcome adversity.

Signed to a one-year, $5 million contract this offseason, Britt battled through a lingering knee injury and was activated from injured reserve to regain his role as a starter. Britt established himself as a strong leader who provided a gritty, technically sound presence for an overhauled offense.

Britt missed the entire 2020 season to recover from a torn anterior cruciate ligament suffered with the Seattle Seahawks in 2019.

Meanwhile, the Texans honored three players with IMPACT awards given out by director of team development Dylan Thompson and his team for players' work in the community. That includes naming tight end Jeff Driskel the Newcomer of the Year, linebacker Garret Wallow named Rookie of the Year and quarterback Tyrod Taylor was named the Community MVP. The Texans' strength and conditioning staff was given the staff award for their department's work in the community.

JAN 5 SEVERAL TEXANS, REID (?) RETURNING FOR FINALE: The Texans haven't ruled out veteran safety Justin Reid for Sunday's season finale against the Tennessee Titans at NRG Stadium. Reid tested positive Monday and was placed on the reserve-COVID-19 list. He could potentially return, though, under the NFL's modified coronavirus protocols.

"There's a chance he could play," Texans coach David Culley said Wednesday.

There's also a chance that last Sunday's loss to the San Francisco 49ers marks Reid's final game as a Texan.

A former third-round draft pick from Stanford, Reid is in the final year of his contract and not expected to return as a free agent with a strong market expected to await the Louisiana native. Reid has two interceptions and one forced fumble in 11 games this season.

"It’s up in the air if I’ll play the season finale this year," Reid wrote on his Instagram this week. "Just wanna say THANK YOU to all the incredible fans for an amazing journey this year. It’s been a hell a ride to play for you guys the past 4 years. I love you Houston!"

Several players who tested positive for the coronavirus returned to practice Wednesday and were activated from the COVID-19 reserve list

That includes left offensive tackle Tytus Howard, running back David Johnson, wide receiver Danny Amendola, cornerback Lonnie Johnson Jr., wide receiver Chris Moore, tight end Antony Auclair and defensive end Ron'Dell Carter.

The Texans also activated kicker Dominik Eberle and fullback Paul Quessenberry from the COVID list. Eberle was subsequently released along with practice squad running back Darius Jackson.

Linebacker Kevin Pierre-Louis remains on the COVID-19 reserve list.

JAN 5: KING HENRY BACK? The Titans, who are playoff-bound and playing at the Texans this week, have designated perennial rushing-champ contender Derrick Henry to return, opening his 21-day window and clearing his way to practice today.

JAN 3 OWENS SUFFERS SEASON-ENDING INJURY Texans' safety Jonathan Owens dislocated his wrist and tore ligaments Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers, according to a league source not authorized to speak publicly. He was placed on injured reserve Monday and will undergo surgery Thursday to repair the damage.

Owens had an interception and a fumble recovery last week during a 41-29 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. In seven games and two starts, he made 18 tackles.

Signed in 2019 by the Texans to their practice squad after being cut by the Cardinals, Owens was signed to a new contract through the 2022 season to the active roster earlier this month.

JAN 2 STARTERS QUESTIONABLE Texans starting defensive end Jon Greenard injured his shoulder Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers and is questionable for return.

Greenard leads the Texans with eight sacks.

He was recently activated from the reserve-COVID-19 list.

One week after intercepting his first NFL pass, Texans safety Jonathan Owens injured his wrist Sunday.

He is questionable to return, according to the Texans.

Owens was replaced by Eric Murray.

Owens also had a fumble recovery last week during a 41-29 win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

Signed in 2019 by the Texans to their practice squad after being cut by the Cardinals, Owens was signed to a new contract through the 2022 season to the active roster earlier this month.

Texans reserve safety Grayland Arnold injured his ankle and is also questionable to return.

The Niners lead Houston 10-7 early in the fourth quarter.

JAN 2 Collins Inactive for Texans; Garoppolo Out for 49ers Houston Texans starting defensive tackle Maliek Collins is inactive Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers.

Texans coach David Culley had indicated that Collins, activated Friday from the COVID-19 reserve list, could still be out due to conditioning issues after testing positive and missing time.

Collins returned to practice last week and should be able to play in the season finale against the Tennessee Titans.

Signed to a one-year, $5 million contract, the former Dallas Cowboys and Las Vegas Raiders starter has recorded a career-high 26 tackles and eight for losses. He also has 1 1/2 sacks and is one of the most disruptive players on the Texans' defense. Collins has five quarterback hits and one interception.

The Texans ruled out defensive ends Derek Rivers and Chris Smith with the return of Jon Greenard along with cornerbacks Jimmy Moreland (illness) and Cre'Von LeBlanc and quarterback Deshaun Watson (non-injury reasons-personal matter).

Meanwhile, the 49ers officially ruled out starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo due to a torn ligament and a fracture in his right thumb.

The 49ers also ruled out Talanga Hufanga, Azeez Al-Shaair, Dre Greenlaw, Colton McKivitz, Tanner Hudson and Maurice Hurst.

JAN 1 TEXANS ELEVATE SEVEN PLAYERS The Texans elevated seven players from their practice squad to their active roster Saturday in advance of Sunday's road game against the San Francisco 49ers.

They elevated wide receiver Jalen Camp, offensive lineman Jordan Steckler, cornerback Cre'Von LeBlanc, running back Jaylen Samuels, wide receiver Jordan Veasy, defensive tackle Michael Dwumfour and linebacker Josh Watson. Dwumfour recorded a half-sack during a 41-29 upset win over the Los Angeles Chargers last week. LeBlanc was previously on the COVID-19 practice squad reserve list after testing positive before being activated.

DEC 31 SOURCE: TEXANS CUT DT XAVIER WILLIAMS The Texans are cutting defensive tackle Xavier Williams on Friday with the return of multiple defensive linemen from the reserve-COVID-19 list, according to a league source not authorized to speak publicly.

Williams was signed last week when the Texans had an outbreak of coronavirus cases that sidelined defensive tackles Jaleel Johnson, Maliek Collins, Roy Lopez, defensive ends Jon Greenard, Jordan Jenkins, Derek Rivers and Jacob Martin.

He played 27 snaps in a 41-29 win over the Los Angeles Chargers and had one tackle.

DEC 30 AMENDOLA TO COVID LIST The Texans placed veteran wide receiver Danny Amendola on the reserve-COVID-19 list Thursday. Amendola was just activated from injured reserve-designated for return last Saturday after a recovering from knee surgery.

Amendola, 35, has caught 17 passes for 135 yards and one touchdown on 29 targets since signing a one-year, $2.5 million contract. He missed four games with a strained hamstring earlier this season.



Meanwhile, the Texans activated safety A.J. Moore from the reserve-COVID-19 list.



The Texans currently have the following players on the reserve-COVID-19 list: Amendola, running back David Johnson, defensive tackle Maliek Collins, linebacker Tae Davis, cornerback Lonnie Johnson Jr. offensive tackle Tytus Howard, fullback Paul Quessenberry and kicker Dominik Eberle.

DEC 30 TWO PLAYERS SIGNED THROUGH 2022 HOUSTON The Texans signed safety Grayland Arnold and defensive end Ron'Dell Carter through the 2022 season, according to a league source not authorized to speak publicly.

Both signed identical contracts.

They received $10,000 signing bonus, $10,000 workout bonuses to be earned in 2022 and $895,000 base salaries.

A former Philadelphia Eagles safety, Arnold has also played nickel corner. As a rookie, the former undrafted free agent from Baylor played in six games and recorded 10 tackles and one pass deflection.

Carter is a former Dallas Cowboys undrafted free agent from James Madison University. Signed off the Arizona Cardinals' practice squad, Carter has also played for the Indianapolis Colts.

DEC 29 DORSETT PLACED ON SEASON-ENDING IR The Texans placed wide receiver Phillip Dorsett on injured reserve due to an ankle injury suffered against the Los Angeles Chargers, ending his season. He caught seven passes for 110 yards in six games this season. Dorsett is signed through the 2022 season to a deal that includes $300,000 guaranteed.

The Texans placed wide receiver Chris Moore on the reserve-COVID-19 list along with defensive end Ron'Dell Carter. Center-guard Cole Toner has been moved to injured reserve, ending his season. Toner started at left guard during the Texans' 41-29 victory over the Chargers.

DEC 29 COOKS, 15 OTHERS ACTIVATED OFF COVID LIST The Texans gained a lot of reinforcements at practice Wednesday morning under the NFL's adapted COVID-19 protocols. Houston activated 16 players from the reserve-COVID-19 list, including veteran wide receiver Brandin Cooks as they returned to practice. The Texans also got back center Justin Britt, left guard Lane Taylor, defensive linemen Jon Greenard, Roy Lopez, Maliek Collins, Derek Rivers, Jaleel Johnson, Jordan Jenkins, linebackers Kamu Grugier-Hill, Eric Wilson and Neville Hewitt, kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn and safeties Eric Murray and A.J. Moore and practice squad cornerback Cre'Von LeBlanc.

Cooks, the team's leading receiver, is set to play against the San Francisco 49ers after missing a game against the Los Angeles Chargers due to a positive test.

"We're hoping he'll be back," Texans coach David Culley said Wednesday of Cooks before practice. "We're anticipating him being back."

Still on the COVID-19 list: practice-squad kicker Dominik Eberle, running back David Johnson, offensive tackle Tytus Howard, cornerback Lonnie Johnson Jr., fullback Paul Quessenberry and injured linebacker Tae Davis.

DEC 27 JOHNSON MOVES Texans veteran running back David Johnson's hard-luck season took another turn Monday.

He was placed on the reserve-COVID-19 list along with linebacker Neville Hewitt and fullback-tight end Paul Quessenberry.

Johnson missed Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers due to a quadriceps injury.

In his place, running back Rex Burkhead rushed for a career-high 149 yards and two touchdowns.

Hewitt has been starting at linebacker with Christian Kirksey and Kamu Grugier-Hill on the reserve-COVID-19 list, Kirksey was activated Saturday and played Sunday.

Quessenberry played in Sunday's game.

DEC 27 TREMON A RB? Growing up in Alabama, Texans cornerback and kickoff returner Tremon Smith was a versatile high school football player.

He went to the state semifinals at Saks High School while playing quarterback, safety and returning kickoffs and punts.

With a 98-yard touchdown return a week ago and being one of the fastest players on the Texans' roster, Smith got a turn at running back Sunday during a 41-29 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers. On a toss sweep, Smith rushed for seven yards.

"We knew we were going to run some outside stuff on this team and we knew speed was important," Texans coach David Culley said. "Tremon runs very well and he's been asking for that anyway. So, we use him in that situation and obviously he helped us today.”

DEC 23 TEXANS SIGN REPLACEMENT FOR FAIRBAIRN The Texans have signed kicker Dominik Eberle as the replacement for regular kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn, one of 19 players on the reserve-COVID-19 list. Eberle, 25, has kicked for the Las Vegas Raiders and Carolina Panthers. He played collegiately at Utah State.

Fairbairn, signed last year to a four-year, $18.75 million contract, is coming off a career-long field goal, a franchise-record 61-yard kick against the Seattle Seahawks. Fairbairn hit 52-yard and 51-yard field goals against the Jaguars and a franchise-record 61-yard kick against the Seattle Seahawks. Fairbairn has hit 14 of 17 field goals and 10 of 13 extra points for the NFL’s second-lowest scoring offense.

DEC 23 SMITH ELEVATED TO 53-MAN ROSTER The Texans are signing defensive end Chris Smith to the 53-man roster, according to his agent, Drew Rosenhaus. The Texans also plan to elevate defensive end Demone Harris from the practice squad following an outbreak of coronavirus cases across the defensive line and a spread across the roster.

The Texans have six defensive lineman that have already tested positive: Jon Greenard, Jacob Martin, Jaleel Johnson, Derek Rivers, Maliek Collins and DeMarcus Walker. Walker, who's on injured reserve with a hamstring injury, has been activated from the COVID-19 list.

Smith, 29, is a 6-foot-1, 266-pound former Jacksonville Jaguars fifth-round draft pick from Arkansas who has also played for the Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns, Carolina Panthers and Las Vegas Raiders.

He had one sack Sunday against the Jaguars.

The Texans signed defensive linemen Xavier Williams (6-foot-3, 309 pounds) and Ron'Dell Carter (6-foot-3, 269 pounds) on Tuesday to the active roster. Williams worked out for the Texans previously. He had 22 tackles and one sack last season for the Cincinnati Bengals. Carter is a former Dallas Cowboys undrafted free agent from James Madison University.

DEC 22 SHUTOUT The Texans had no Pro Bowl selections, the final voting being announced on Wednesday night.

And no … This is not a surprise.

One candidate who may have come close was punter Cameron Johnston, who has had a strong season. Raiders punter A.J. Cole was selected as the AFC punter.

DEC 22 DRISKEL MOVED TO IR Houston Texans tight end Jeff Driskel, a converted quarterback, was officially placed on injured reserve Wednesday. Driskel broke his collarbone against the Jacksonville Jaguars while playing on special teams Sunday. The Texans had expressed hope that Driskel would emergesas a versatile hybrid athlete in the mold of New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill.

DEC 20 D-LINEMEN TO COVID As a contagious strain of the coronavirus spreads through the NFL, the pandemic is impacting the Houston Texans' locker room.

Three more players tested positive for COVID-19, defensive linemen Jacob Martin, Derek Rivers and Maliek Collins, after defensive end Jon Greenard tested positive on Saturday and missed the Texans' 30-16 road victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Texans starting offensive guards Lane Taylor and Justin McCray both missed the game after testing positive. They're all on the reserve-COVID-19 list along with linebackers Kamu Grugier-Hill and Christian Kirksey, safety A.J. Moore, corner Terrance Mitchell, safety Terrence Brooks, injured defensive end DeMarcus Walker and practice squad running back Jaylen Samuels and cornerback Cre'Von LeBlanc.

DEC 18 STARTING OL, LEADING SACKER PLACED ON COVID LIST The Texans have placed starting defensive end Jon Greenard, their top pass rusher, and starting left offensive guard Lane Taylor on the reserve-COVID-19 list after he tested positive, meaning they'll play the Jacksonville Jaguars without both starting guards Sunday.

Greenard leads the Texans with a career-high eight sacks. Without Greenard, a former third-round draft pick from Florida, the Texans will lean heavily on Jacob Martin and Jordan Jenkins, who was activated from injured reserve-designated for return, after missing time with a torn posterior cruciate ligament.

Starting right guard Justin McCray was already on the reserve-COVID-19 list and will be replaced by Max Scharping.

Taylor joined linebackers Kamu Grugier-Hill and Christian Kirksey, safety A.J. Moore, corner Terrance Mitchell, safety Terrence Brooks, McCray, injured defensive end DeMarcus Walker and practice squad running back Jaylen Samuels and cornerback Cre'Von LeBlanc on the reserve-COVID-19 list.

The Texans could have Cole Toner step in at guard. They also have center Jimmy Morrissey available.

The Texans elevated safeties Grayland Arnold, cornerback T.J. Green, tight end Paul Quessenberry, defensive end Chris Smith, offensive tackle Jordan Steckler, linebacker Connor Strachan, wide receiver Jordan Veasy from the practice squad and activated Jenkins.

DEC 18 WR VEASY ACTIVE VS. JAGUARS The Texans are elevating wide receiver Jordan Veasy to the active roster from the practice squad, according to a league source. A former undrafted free agent from Cal, Veasy has played for multiple teams.

That includes stints with the Washington Football Team, Buffalo Bills, Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans.

Veasy was signed to the Washington practice squad in 2019 after they noticed him when he participated in a workout at a high school with quarterback Colin Kaepernick that year.

Veasy is a big, athletic downfield target at 6-foot-3, 221 pounds.

In two seasons at Cal after transferring from junior college, Veasy caught 63 passes for 797 yards and nine touchdowns.

The Texans are also elevating safety Grayland Arnold from the practice squad to the active roster for the second week in a row, per a league source. Arnold played on special teams against the Seattle Seahawks.

DEC 17 PROSECUTION OVER AGAINST TEXANS EX The case against former Houston Texans linebacker Barkevious Mingo, who was accused of indecency with a child in July, will go no further after the charged were "no-billed" by a grand jury.

According to Ian Rapoport: "the Grand Jury found there was no probable cause," against the 31-year-old.

Mingo was part of the highly-publicized trade that sent former first-overall pick Jadeveon Clowney to the Seattle Seahawks the other way in 2019.

Mingo played 16 games for the Texans in 2019, before spending 2020 with the Chicago Bears. He was cut by the Atlanta Falcons shortly after the allegations against him came out.

DEC 17 2 TRYOUTS The Texans worked out veteran long-snapper Beau Brinkley, a former Pro Bowl selection, and kicker Dominik Eberle on Friday, according to a league source not authorized to speak publicly.

Neither player was immediately signed to a contract and it may have been a precautionary measure due to the COVID-19 outbreak impacting the Texans and other NFL teams.

Brinkley, 31, has played in 135 career games and has 33 tackles, snapping for the Arizona Cardinals, Detroit Lions and Tennessee Titans.

He went undrafted out of Missouri. He was released by the Titans last year and has been off and on the Cardinals' practice squad and active roster this season.

Texans long snapper Jon Weeks, the longest tenured player in franchise history, is playing under a one-year contract and is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent.

Eberle, 25, has kicked for the Las Vegas Raiders and Carolina Panthers. He played collegiately at Utah State.

He was most recently with the Panthers' practice squad..

Ka'imi Fairbairn, signed last year to a four-year, $18.75 million contract, is coming off a career-long field goal, a franchise-record 61-yard kick against the Seattle Seahawks.

DEC 17 REID OUT WITH CONCUSSION Texans veteran starting safety Justin Reid has been ruled out for Sunday's road game against the Jacksonville Jaguars after he suffered a concussion and didn't return to play Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks.

Texans coach David Culley said Friday that Reid remains under the NFL concussion protocol. He indicated that the primary safeties will be Eric Murray and Jonathan Owens with Reid and Terrence Brooks, who has a hamstring injury, sidelined.

A former third-round draft pick from Stanford, Reid is in the final year of his contract and not expected to return as a free agent. Reid has 53 tackles, two interceptions and one forced fumble in 11 games this season.

DEC 16 TEXANS PLACE TWO MORE ON COVID LIST The Houston Texans continue to be impacted by an outbreak of COVID cases across the NFL. The Texans placed starting cornerback Terrance Mitchell on the reserve-COVID-19 list along with safety Terrence Brooks and practice squad cornerback Cre'Von LeBlanc on Thursday.

The Texans placed starting linebacker and defensive captain Christian Kirksey on the reserve-COVID-19 list Wednesday after he tested positive along with safety A.J. Moore and injured defensive end DeMarcus Walker. They joined starting linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill and practice squad running back Jaylon Samuels on the list. Starting running back David Johnson was activated from the COVID list on Monday after missing Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks.

“The changes we’ve made are the changes that the NFL requires us to make,” Texans coach David Culley said Wednesday. “Usually all those changes come down from the league office, and once the league office gives us those changes, then we go by those changes. There’s really not anything else we can do. I think our people here, our staff do a great job of everything that we need to do to prevent this thing from happening. It’s happening across the league. Obviously, this past week and these past couple of days, there’s been a little bit more outbreak.”

DEC 15 JENKINS RETURNING FROM IR Houston Texans veteran defensive end Jordan Jenkins has been designated for return from injured reserve, launching his 21-day practice window to be activated to the 53-man roster.

Jenkins tore the posterior cruciate ligament in his left knee against the Tennessee Titans, according to a league source not authorized to speak publicly. He avoided a torn anterior cruciate ligament, which would have required surgery and ended his season.

Jenkins was coming off his best game of the season, recording 1 1/2 sacks and three quarterback hits against the Miami Dolphins.

Signed to a two-year, $6 million contract this offseason with a maximum value of $8 million, Jenkins has played in eight games this season and has 17 tackles.

Jenkins played last season under a one-year, $3.75 million contract for the New York Jets that included $3.25 million guaranteed and a $1.75 million signing bonus. He had 32 tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble last season after recording a career-high eight sacks two seasons ago.

DEC 15 DORSETT SIGNED The Houston Texans have signed veteran wide receiver Phillip Dorsett through the 2022 season to a deal that includes $300,000 guaranteed.

Dorsett received a $100,000 signing bonus and $200,000 of his $1.035 million base salary in 2022 is guaranteed for skill, injury and salary cap. He also has a $50,000 workout bonus. Originally signed to the Texans' practice squad after being cut by the Seattle Seahawks, Dorsett is now the team's primary slot receiver after Davion Davis broke his left leg against Seattle on Sunday. Dorsett was signed to the 53-man roster last Saturday and caught one pass for 9 yards against Seattle.

Dorsett, 28, is a former Indianapolis Colts first-round draft pick from Miami.

He has also played for the New England Patriots, Seattle Seahawks and Jacksonville Jaguars.

In 2018, Dorsett caught seven passes for 66 yards and one touchdown in a game against the Texans.

For his career, Dorsett has caught 125 passes for 1,643 yards and 11 touchdowns.

DEC 12 RUSS WANTS OUT? It would be nice if superstar quarterbacks were easier to please. But Deshaun Watson in Houston is not that. And, it seems - still - Russell Wilson in Seattle is not that, either.

As the Seahawks prepare to face the Texans today, questions about Wilson's future in Seattle have created headline stories. And increasingly, Wilson isn't bothering to shoot them down.

The latest: A rumor that Wilson would waive his no-trade clause to for the Broncos, Giants and Saints. And yes, it all sounds so familiar, as Watson also has a no-trade clause, also wants out, and has some power in deciding where his next landing spot will be.

DEC 11 TWO ELEVATED FROM PRACTICE SQUAD The Texans elevated former Philadelphia Eagles safety Grayland Arnold from their practice squad to their active roster along with defensive end Chris Smith. Arnold was recently released from the Eagles' practice squad. Arnold has played safety and nickel corner. As a rookie, the former undrafted free agent from Baylor played in six games and recorded 10 tackles and one pass deflection.

A native of Beaumont, Arnold (5-foot-10, 187 pounds), was a two-time all-state basketball player and an all-state cornerback and an all-district quarterback and wide receiver at Kountze High School.

At Baylor, he had six interceptions in 2019 to rank second in the Big 12 Conference and returned one punt for a touchdown. He was named second-team All-Big 12. He declared early for the draft after that season, finishing his career with 107 tackles, seven interceptions and 7 1/2 tackles for losses.

The Texans re-signed wide receiver Damon Hazelton to the practice squad after releasing him earlier this week.

They placed running back Jaylon Samuels on the practice squad-reserve-COVID-19 list.

DEC. 11 DORSETT ACTIVATED - Veteran wide receiver Phillip Dorsett is being elevated to the Houston Texans' active roster from the practice squad, according to a league source not authorized to speak publicly. Dorsett was signed by the Texans after being cut from the Seattle Seahawks' practice squad. Now, he'll face his former team Sunday at NRG Stadium.

Dorsett, 28, is a former Indianapolis Colts first-round draft pick from Miami. He has also played for the New England Patriots, Seattle Seahawks and Jacksonville Jaguars.

In 2018, Dorsett caught seven passes for 66 yards and one touchdown in a game against the Texans.For his career, Dorsett has caught 124 passes for 1,634 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Dorsett has run the 40-yard dash in 4.33 seconds with a 38-inch vertical leap.

A former track star at Miami and in high school, Dorsett finished his college career with 121 receptions for 2,132 yards and 17 touchdowns.

DEC 8 MOVES OFFICIAL The Texans officially released veteran linebacker Zach Cunningham on Wednesday after a series of disciplinary issues involving the NFL's leading tackler from last season.The Texans also signed veteran cornerback Cre'Von LeBlanc to the practice squad.

LeBlanc, 27, is a 5-foot-10, 190-pound former New England Patriots undrafted free agent from Florida Atlantic who has also played for the Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Philadelphia Eagles and Miami Dolphins. LeBlanc has 118 career tackles, two forced fumbles, two interceptions and two sacks with one defensive touchdown.

The Texans cut undrafted rookie wide receiver Damon Hazelton from their practice squad.

Hazelton was originally signed by the Texans in May and then released by them in August when the team signed running back Darius Jackson. Hazelton subsequently signed with the Green Bay Packers in August.



Hazelton (6-foot-3, 215 pounds) played at Missouri, catching 30 passes for 397 yards and one touchdown.A graduate transfer from Virginia Tech, Hazelton was an honorable-mention All-ACC selection for the Hokies with eight touchdowns in 2019 on 31 receptions for 527 yards.He had 51 receptions for 802 yards and eight touchdowns.

DEC 6 DB SIGNING The Houston Texans are signing veteran cornerback Cre'Von LeBlanc to the practice squad, according to league sources not authorized to speak publicly.

LeBlanc officially cleared waivers Monday after being released Saturday from the 53-man roster.

LeBlanc, 27, is a 5-foot-10, 190-pound former New England Patriots undrafted free agent from Florida Atlantic who has also played for the Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Philadelphia Eagles and Miami Dolphins. LeBlanc has 118 career tackles, two forced fumbles, two interceptions and two sacks with one defensive touchdown.

He was originally signed to the practice squad by the Texans in September and promoted to the active roster on Oct. 29.

DEC 5 QB CHANGE The Houston Texans have made a change at quarterback.

Texans rookie quarterback Davis Mills replaced veteran Tyrod Taylor after the starter went into the blue medical tent to have his leg examined.

Taylor was evaluated for an injury, but is healthy enough to play. It's Texans coach David Culley's decision to have Mills remain in the game at quarterback.

Taylor and the Texans are struggling, falling behind 21-0. He completed 5 of 13 passes for 45 yards, no touchdowns and one interception for a 16.5 passer rating Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts at NRG Stadium.

DEC 4 TEXAN FINED It was a costly infraction for Texans defensive tackle Jaleel Johnson.

Flagged for an obvious roughing the passer penalty when he ripped off New York Jets rookie quarterback Zach Wilson's helmet during last Sunday's 21-14 loss, Johnson has been fined $6,056 by the league office for the rule violation, according to a league source.

Johnson immediately threw up his hands after taking Wilson's helmet off right in front of the officials as a yellow flag was thrown.

DEC 3 Veteran wide receiver Phillip Dorsett is visiting the Houston Texans, according to a league source not authorized to speak publicly.

Dorsett was cut this week from the Seattle Seahawks' practice squad. Dorsett, 28, is a former Indianapolis Colts first-round draft pick from Miami. He has also played for the New England Patriots, Seattle Seahawks and Jacksonville Jaguars.

In 2018, Dorsett caught seven passes for 66 yards and one touchdown in a game against the Texans. For his career, Dorsett has caught 124 passes for 1,634 yards and 11 touchdowns.

DEC 2 Veteran wide receiver Danny Amendola is out for at least a month and perhaps the remainder of the season after undergoing arthroscopic surgery to repair a torn meniscus.

With Amendola sidelined after catching 17 passes for 135 yards and one touchdown, the Houston Texans have a void at the slot receiver position they hope to fill with Chris Moore and Davion Davis.

Texans offensive coordinator Tim Kelly expressed confidence in their ability to fill in for Amendola in the the slot.

Moore has caught 14 passes for 149 yards and one touchdown on 15 targets, earning a spot on the active roster after catching five passes for 109 yards and one score against the New England Patriots.

Davis is a former Sam Houston State All-American selection the Texans signed off the Cleveland Browns' practice squad. Davis (5-foot-11, 195 pounds) caught 52 passes for 569 yards and 10 touchdowns as a senior. He had 76 catches for 1,206 yards and 17 touchdowns as a junior and was named the Southland Conference Offensive Player of the Year.

"Davion has been putting in good work on the field," Kelly said. "He's got really strong hands, has the ability to separate. Obviously, we've seen what Chris Moore can do when given the opportunity to go out and play an extended role. We feel good about those two going out there and being able to make plays for us."



Additionally, of course, the Texans have two rookies in receiver Nico Collins and tight end Brevin Jordan who

DEC 1 TEXANS SICK The spread of non-COVID illnesses through the Houston Texans' locker room that prompted them to cancel practice Wednesday as a precautionary measure has affected several key players.

That includes wide receivers Brandin Cooks and Chris Conley and starting running back David Johnson being listed as not practicing on an estimated injury report.

Cooks leads the Texans with 62 receptions for 704 yards and three touchdowns.

Several players have been dealing with flu symptoms in recent weeks, including wide receiver Davion Davis.

Meanwhile, also listed as not being able to practice if it had been held: wide receiver Danny Amendola (arthroscopic knee surgery, torn meniscus), safety Terrence Brooks (hamstring), defensive end DeMarcus Walker (hamstring), center-guard Justin McCray, who's in the concussion protocol and center Cole Toner (illness) and quarterback Deshaun Watson (non-injury reasons-personal matter).

Defensive ends Jon Greenard (foot) and Jacob Martin (shin) were listed as limited.

The Texans' offensive line is expected to be comprised of left tackle Tytus Howard, left guard Lane Taylor, right guard Max Scharping and right tackle Charlie Heck on Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts. The Texans are hopeful of veteran center Justin Britt returning as soon as this week. If he can't go after returning to practice last week when he was designated for return from injured reserve, then rookie Jimmy Morrissey would start his fourth game in a row.

NOV 30 RB SIGNED HOUSTON -- The Houston Texans signed running back Darius Jackson to the practice squad.

Jackson was with the Texans during the preseason.

A former Dallas Cowboys sixth-round draft pick who has run the 40-yard dash in 4.40 seconds and has a 41-inch vertical leap, Jackson has rushed for 16 career yards on six carries in four career games.

Jackson (6-foot, 220 pounds) has played for the Cleveland Browns, Green Bay Packers, Indianapolis Colts, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Las Vegas Raiders.

Jackson has had three stints with the Cowboys and two with the Colts.

As a senior in college, Jackson rushed for 1,078 yards and 14 touchdowns and caught 21 passes for 201 yards, two scores and finished with 16 total touchdowns to set a school record.

NOV 30 AMENDOLA SURGERY HOUSTON -- Houston Texans veteran wide receiver Danny Amendola suffered a knee injury Sunday against the New York Jets, a torn meniscus that required arthroscopic surgery, according to league sources not authorized to speak publicly.

An exact recovery time is still being determined for The Woodlands graduate and if he'll be placed on injured reserve, but typically it requires three to four weeks to make a full recovery. The Texans have three wide receivers on the practice squad: Jordan Veazy, Damon Hazelton and Jalen Camp.

Amendola, 35, has caught 17 passes for 135 yards and one touchdown on 29 targets since signing a one-year, $2.5 million contract. He missed four games with a strained hamstring earlier this season. The former Texas Tech standout has 610 career receptions for 6,099 yards and 22 touchdowns in 162 career games and 72 starts, including stints with the Detroit Lions, New England Patriots and St. Louis Rams.

NOV 30 DANNY’S KNEE Texans veteran wide receiver Danny Amendola suffered a knee injury Sunday against the New York Jets that's not regarded as significant, according to league sources not authorized to speak publicly.

Although the injury isn't considered serious, it could wind up sidelining The Woodlands graduate depending on how quickly he recovers. The Teixans have three wide receivers on the practice squad: Jordan Veasy, Damon Hazelton and Jalen Camp.

Amendola, 35, has caught 17 passes for 135 yards and one touchdown on 29 targets since signing a one-year, $2.5 million contract. He missed four games with a strained hamstring earlier this season. The former Texas Tech standout has 610 career receptions for 6,099 yards and 22 touchdowns in 162 career games and 72 starts, including stints with the Detroit Lions, New England Patriots and St. Louis Rams.

NOV 28 QB OUT? Zach Wilson just went limping off to the sideline. ... but has returned now, with the Jets having come back to lead 18-14 with just over five minutes left in Sunday's game at NRG Stadium.

NOV 27 JENKINS TO IR The Texans have placed defensive end Jordan Jenkins on injured reserve. Jenkins has a torn posterior cruciate ligament in his left knee, according to a league source.

The Texans elevated safety Jonathan Owens from the practice squad.

Veteran center Justin Britt wasn't activated from injured reserve-designated for return after returning to practice Friday, and rookie Jimmy Morrissey will start at center for the third game in a row Sunday against the New York Jets.

NOV 24 TWO O-LINEMEN STILL OUT Houston Texans Pro Bowl left offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil and veteran center Justin Britt remain sidelined on injured reserve.

While both players are on injured reserve, neither has been designated for return with no 21-day practice window launched yet.

Britt hyperextended and bruised his knee and rookie center Jimmy Morrissey has started the past two games with Justin McCray replacing Max Scharping at right guard after initially playing center in place of Britt.

Tunsil is still rehabbing a torn ligament in his left thumb and recently resumed lifting weights. His thumb is still in a protective brace, though.

No return is imminent.

The Texans' starting offensive line, with Marcus Cannon on injured reserve after undergoing back surgery to repair a herniated disk, is comprised of left tackle Geron Christian Sr., left guard Tytus Howard, Morrissey, McCray and right tackle Charlie Heck. Heck has started six games in a row.

No changes are expected for Sunday's game against the New York Jets at NRG Stadium.

“They are in rehab right now," Texans coach David Culley said of Tunsil and Britt. "I hope after this week, or maybe we will find out a little more about Justin (Thursday), that we get them back as soon as possible. But they are still in rehab right now.”

NOV 23 WILSON INCOMING With a much-needed win under their belts the Houston Texans head into Week 12 preparing to host the New York Jets who will once again be led by rookie quarterback Zach Wilson.

According to multiple reports, the Jets are expected to start this year's second-overall pick, who hasn't played since Week 7 due to a knee injury. Coach Robert Salah's Jets have also placed quarterbacks Joe Flacco and Mike White on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

BYU product Wilson has 1,168 passing yards, four touchdowns and nine interceptions in six starts this season for the 2-8 Jets.

The Texans are 1-1 against rookie quarterbacks this season, having beaten the Trevor Lawrence-led Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1, and narrowly lost to Mac Jones' New England Patriots in Week 5.

NOV 23 LINDSAY CUT The Houston Texans are cutting veteran running back Phillip Lindsay, according to a league source not authorized to speak publicly.

Lindsay, a former Pro Bowl selection with the Denver Broncos has rushed for 130 yards on 50 carries with one touchdown. He's averaging 2.6 yards per carry.

Lindsay lost three yards on his lone carry against the Tennessee Titans in a 22-13 road win on Sunday.

Signed to a one-year contract with a maximum value of $3.75 million, with a base value $3.25 million, Lindsay's deal included a $500,000 signing bonus, a $2.25 million base salary with $500,000 of it guaranteed. The deal includes a $250,000 incentive clause for 750 yards rushing-receiving and $250,000 more for 1,000 yards combined rushing-receiving.

The Broncos rescinded Lindsay's original round tender after they signed former Minnesota Vikings running back Mike Boone after having conversations with his representatives and allowed him to become an unrestricted free agent.

A former Pro Bowl selection who went undrafted out of Colorado, Lindsay rushed for 502 yards and one touchdown last season, averaging 4.3 yards per carry. Lindsay rushed for 1,037 yards as a rookie and 1,011 yards in 2019.

NOV 22 FB WORKOUT The Houston Texans worked out former Baltimore Ravens fullback Ben Mason, wide receiver Juwan Green and cornerback Tae Hayes on Monday, according to a league source not authorized to speak publicly.

Mason is a former fifth-round draft pick from Michigan. The 6-foot-3, 254-pounder has played fullback and tight end and scored three touchdowns in a win over Nebraska after shifting from defensive tackle.

Cut by the Ravens this season, Mason signed with the New England Patriots practice squad and was released this month.

Green was previously with the Atlanta Falcons after going undrafted out of Albany. He was recently cut from the Falcons' practice squad.

A former undrafted free agent from Appalachian State, Hayes has played for the Jacksonville Jaguars, Miami Dolphins, Minnesota Vikings and Arizona Cardinals. He has 10 career tackles, one forced fumble and two passes defensed.

NOV 17 TEXANS SIGN OL The Texans re-signed offensive lineman Carson Green to the practice squad and cut linebacker Connor Strachan from the practice squad.

Green is a former undrafted free agent from Texas A&M who played in 48 games for the Aggies.

He started 40 career games, primarily playing right tackle.

He was a second-team All-Southeastern Conference selection as a senior and was invited to the Senior Bowl all-star game.

NOV 17 COVID CHANGE The NFL is installing more stringent COVID protocols around Thanksgiving as a reaction to rising cases across the U.S., NFL Network notes.

The new policy includes mandatory masking and testing all players and staff twice after the holiday, while also encouraging clubs to offer testing for visiting friends and family.

The temporary protocols will involve a mask mandate indoors for all players and staff, regardless of vaccination status, between Nov. 25-Dec. 1.

In addition to rising concerns in general, NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills said on a conference call Wednesday that the league is coming off its highest number of positive COVID-19 cases all season,

NOV 17 MOCK The Detroit Lions are going to be hard to beat in terms of being in the No. 1 slot. But Houston can have some fun at No. 2.

What does SI's latest mock draft say will happen?

No. 1 - Detroit - Kayvon Thibodeaux, DE, Oregon

CLICK HERE TO READ SCOUTING REPORT

The Lions are impressively entertaining with discovering new and unique ways to avoid winning football games each week. While Jared Goff's depressing play has quarterback as the Lions' major need, there isn't one worth taking over the blue-chip prospect in Thibodeaux. Oregon's star edge defender leads the nation in pressure rate with 21% and has eclipsed his sack total from 2020. For a Lions defense that ranks 29th in DVOA and 29th in sacks per game, they could desperately use Thibodeaux's talents and should be ecstatic with this selection of the 2022 NFL Mock Draft.

And the Texans?

No. 2 - Houston - Aidan Hutchinson, DE, Michigan

CLICK HERE TO READ SCOUTING REPORT

The Texans can go in about five different directions with this pick, and they'd all add immense talent but Hutchinson's lure as an alpha pass rusher to pair with the emerging Jonathan Greenard is too fun to pass up. With the Texans at ground zero in the rebuild, bolstering the trenches on both sides of the ball should be priority #1, and Hutchinson makes a tremendous impact versus the run and pass. Over ten weeks, Hutchinson is up to nine sacks and 10.5 tackles for loss, showcasing his advanced hand usage, immense competitiveness at the point of attack and pro-ready play strength.

Read more from SI's mock here.

NOV. 15 BROOKS RETURNS TO PRACTICE - Texans' veteran safety Terrence Brooks was designated for return from injured reserve as he returned to practice Monday. He was placed on injured reserve with a lung contusion that caused him to be hospitalized in Indianapolis as he remained there overnight under observation after getting hurt in a loss to the Colts.

Brooks has played in six games this season with one start, recording six tackles.

He has 108 career tackles and four career interceptions since being drafted in the third round by the Baltimore Ravens out of Florida State. He has also played for the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles.

NOV 10: OBJ TO HOUSTON? One of the hottest names in the NFL is officially a free agent. Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has dominated headlines since news of his impending release broke late last week after the relationship between his camp and the Cleveland Browns soured beyond repair.

Beckham ultimately hit the waiver wire on Monday, and sitting pretty at second in the wire the Texans could have, in theory, claimed the former second-team All-Pro. But did they consider him? Well, here's what a chuckling general manager Nick Caserio had this to say on the topic, per SportsRadio 610: "We don't have enough money, we can't afford him."

With $7.25 million remaining on his contract, the Texans could have potentially found a way to squeeze him into their estimated $7.93 million in cap space, but it would have required some Caserio magic.

More to the point, Beckham wants to go to a contender and Houston couldn't be further removed from that moniker at this point. Plus the Texans are looking for their guys of the future, and OBJ wouldn't help in any way with that.

Still, it's fun to think how the NFL world would have reacted.

NOV. 10 LINEMAN FLIPPED The Houston Texans cut offensive lineman Carson Green from the practice squad and officially signed defensive end Demone Harris to the practice squad.

Green is a former undrafted free agent from Texas A&M, who played in 48 games for the Aggies.

He started 40 career games, primarily playing right tackle.

He was a second-team All-Southeastern Conference selection as a senior and was invited to the Senior Bowl all-star game.

A former undrafted free agent from the University of Buffalo, Harris (6-foot-4, 272 pounds) was a Burlsworth Trophy nominee and second-team all-conference selection. A three-year starter, he had 55 tackles, five sacks and seven quarterback hurries as a senior.

He has played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs.

He has four career tackles.

Harris has run the 40-yard dash in 4.77 seconds.

He chose the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent over offers from the New York Giants, Denver Broncos and Detroit Lions.

NOV. 9 DE HARRIS SIGNED - The Texans signed defensive end Demone Harris to their practice squad.

A former undrafted free agent from the University of Buffalo, Harris (6-foot-4, 272 pounds) was a Burlsworth Trophy nominee and second-team all-conference selection after recording 55 tackles and five sacks as a senior.

He has played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs in four seasons, making four career tackles.

The Chiefs cut him on Oct. 25 after he played 17 snaps the previous two gams with no stats.

NOV. 8 DE IN TOWN - Defensive end Demone Harris visited the Texans on Monday, according to a league source not authorized to speak publicly.

A former undrafted free agent from the University of Buffalo, Harris (6-foot-4, 272 pounds) was a Burlsworth Trophy nominee and second-team all-conference selection.

He has played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs. He has four career tackles.

The Chiefs cut him on Oct. 25.

NOV 5 STARTERS OUT Houston Texans starting tight end Pharaoh Brown was ruled out for the second consecutive game due to a hamstring injury sustained a week ago at practice.

Brown has 12 catches for 114 yards on 18 targets.

Rookie tight end Brevin Jordan caught his first NFL touchdown pass during his regular-season debut against Los Angeles.

The Texans also ruled out starting linebacker Christian Kirksey, who has a fractured thumb and ligament damage, and didn't practice all week after starting against the Rams and saying Monday he didn't know how long he will play in a protective club.

Kirksey is the Texans' leading tackler with 56 tackles and has one interception.

Veteran linebacker Kevin Pierre-Louis was upgraded to full participation from an illness.

The Texans have Kamu Grugier-Hill, Pierre-Louis and Zach Cunningham and Neville Hewitt to fill in at linebacker, also claiming linebacker Eric Wilson off waivers from the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Texans also ruled out linebacker Hardy Nickerson due to a concussion and Pro Bowl quarterback Deshaun Watson for the ninth consecutive game due to non-injury reasons-personal matter.

NOV 4 HARGREAVES CLAIMED Former Texans cornerback Vernon Hargreaves was awarded to the Cincinnati Bengals off waivers from the AFC South franchise, according to league sources not authorized to speak publicly. Hargreaves was cut Wednesday by the Texans.

The Texans are expected to go with Terrance Mitchell, Desmond King and Tavierre Thomas as their top corners with Tremon Smith working into the equation. They recently promoted Cre'Von LeBlanc to the active roster.

Hargreaves had 18 tackles and one interception in eight games and five starts this season.

Signed to a one-year, $1.5 million contract that includes a $1 million base salary with $300,000 of it guaranteed, a $200,000 signing bonus, $300,000 in total roster bonuses for games active and a $500,000 playtime incentive, Hargreaves started every game last season for the Texans.

The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers first-round draft pick allowed 73 receptions on 107 targets for 907 yards, six touchdowns and an opposing passer rating of 109.1 He recorded 72 tackles, one interception and one tackle for a loss while playing for the NFL's 30th-ranked defense that ranked last in the NFL in interceptions.

NOV 3 WEDNESDAY PRACTICE REPORT Texans starting tight end Pharaoh Brown remains sidelined at practice Wednesday after injuring his hamstring last Friday and missing the team's 38-22 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

Rookie tight end Brevin Jordan caught his first NFL touchdown pass during his regular-season debut against Los Angeles.

Several other players didn't practice Wednesday, including veteran wide receivers Brandin Cooks and Danny Amendola.

Cooks is likely a veteran's rest day.

Starting linebacker Christian Kirksey, who has a fractured thumb and ligament damage, didn't practice Wednesday after starting against the Rams and saying Monday he didn't know how long he will play in a protective club.

Veteran linebacker Kevin Pierre-Louis didn't practice.

NOV 3: BREAKING - HARGREAVES CUT The Texans have cut veteran cornerback Vernon Hargreaves, according to TexansDaily.com league sources not authorized to speak publicly.

The Texans are expected to go with Terrance Mitchell, Desmond King and Tavierre Thomas as their top corners with Tremon Smith working into the equation. They recently promoted Cre'Von LeBlanc to the active roster.

Hargreaves had 18 tackles and one interception in eight games and five starts this season.

Signed to a one-year, $1.5 million contract that includes a $1 million base salary with $300,000 of it guaranteed, a $200,000 signing bonus, $300,000 in total roster bonuses for games active and a $500,000 playtime incentive, Hargreaves started every game last season for the Texans.

The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers first-round draft pick allowed 73 receptions on 107 targets for 907 yards, six touchdowns and an opposing passer rating of 109.1 He recorded 72 tackles, one interception and one tackle for a loss while playing for the NFL's 30th-ranked defense that ranked last in the NFL in interceptions.

NOV 2 DEADLINE DEAL DONE The Texans have agreed to trade defensive end Charles Omenihu to the San Francisco 49ers, according to a league source not authorized to speak publicly.

The Texans will receive a future late-round draft pick.

"A little bit of shock, but I know it’s a business," Omenihu said after the trade was finalized. "It happens. I appreciate the city of Houston, I appreciate the organization for drafting me and all the guys in my time here. It’s a new opportunity and I'm ready."

Omenihu is a former fifth-round draft pick from the University of Texas and a former Big 12 Conference Defensive Lineman of the Year.

Omenihu was a healthy scratch earlier this season, but had regained his job in the defensive line rotation.

He had four sacks last season.

He has eight tackles, three quarterback hits and no sacks this season.

For his career, the Rowlett native has seven sacks and 24 quarterback hits and eight tackles for losses.

"San Francisco, I’m ready," Omenihu said. "The 49ers are a historic organization. They know what it looks like to get it done and win. I’m ready for new beginnings and a new experience.”

Texans defensive end Jon Greenard has emerged as a strong pass rusher this season with seven sacks.

NOV 2 ESPN RUMOR A We're going to be brutally honest here: ESPN's Jeremy Fowler has a track regard regarding Houston Texans rumors that ... well ... isn't very good.

So, as today's Tuesday deadline approached, we take with a huge grain of salt his report that states: "Texans players expected to be available as the trade deadline nears: TE Jordan Akins, S Lonnie Johnson, RB Phillip Lindsay, LB Zach Cunningham (and, of course, Deshaun Watson).''

We have covered in great detail sourced material, including the very latest, regarding Watson. We've spoken personally about a trade to another name in the news here, Brandin Cooks.

We at TexansDaily.com will keep you posted, as the afternoon deadline approaches, whether rumor becomes fact on all of the above names, and more.

NOV 1 BIG CB TRYOUT Defensive back T.J. Green is visiting the Houston Texans on Monday after working out for the Texans last week, according to a league source not authorized to speak publicly.

Green (6-foot-3, 215 pounds) is a former Indianapolis Colts second-round draft pick from Clemson where he switched from wide receiver to the secondary. He has run the 40-yard dash in 4.36 seconds.

Green has also played for the Atlanta Falcons, New Orleans Saints, Carolina Panthers and Atlanta Falcons.

He has played in 40 games with a dozen starts and has 102 career tackles, five for losses, including 12 tackles this year in six games and one start for Atlanta.

The Texans worked out Green and offensive guard Zach Bailey (6-foot-5, 299 pounds), who has previous stints with the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers after going undrafted out of South Carolina.

NOV 1: AP HEADS TO TENNESSEE Texas native and former NFL MVP Adrian Peterson is heading to the AFC South. The former Minnesota Viking and likely future Hall of Famer is signing with the Tennessee Titans' practice squad but is expected to be elevated to their active roster.

This move comes after star running back Derrick Henry was ruled out for at least six weeks after undergoing surgery on a foot injury.

The 36-year-old Peterson has a tough task ahead of him as he tries to help fill in for a playmaker in Henry who is arguably the best in the league, and near enough unstoppable when at his best. Peterson last played back in 2020 for the Detroit Lions where he rushed for 604 yards and seven touchdowns in 16 appearances.

The Texans face Peterson and the Titans for their first of two matchups this season in three weeks, following Houston's bye week.

OCT 31: INACTIVES VS RAMS Houston Texans veteran cornerback Desmond King is a healthy scratch for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams for disciplinary reasons, according to league sources not authorized to speak publicly.

King had an unexcused absence for a mandatory team activity Saturday, according to sources.

Following the Texans' 38-22 defeat at NRG Stadium, Texans coach David Culley acknowledged that King was deactivated for disciplinary reasons.

"We'll see," Culley said when asked if King will play next week against the Miami Dolphins.

When asked what happened, Culley declined to elaborate on the situation.

"That's internal," Culley said. "It's a disciplinary thing. We'll keep it in-house."

Following the Texans' 38-22 defeat at NRG Stadium, Texans coach David Culley acknowledged that King was deactivated for disciplinary reasons.

"We'll see," Culley said when asked if King will play next week against the Miami Dolphins.

When asked what happened, Culley declined to elaborate on the situation.

"That's internal," Culley said. "It's a disciplinary thing. We'll keep it in-house."

King being sidelined bears watching as the Texans have had some calls about their cornerbacks about prospective trades. It's unclear if anything will be worked out, though.

King, signed to a one-year, $5 million contract, is a former All-Pro selection who shined as a punt returner last Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals.

Tight end Pharaoh Brown is out with a hamstring injury, so rookie tight end Brevin Jordan is active.

And rookie center Jimmy Morrissey is active for the first time since being signed off of the Las Vegas Raiders' practice squad one day after the Texans placed center Justin Britt on injured reserve with a knee injury. Justin McCray will start at center.

The Texans also deactivated cornerbacks Cre'Von LeBlanc and Jimmy Moreland, wide receiver Davion Davis, defensive tackle Jaleel Johnson and quarterback Deshaun Watson (non-injury reasons-personal matter).

Watson, the subject of trade discussions between the Texans the Miami Dolphins, is not expected to be traded by the NFL deadline due to team's high demands for appropriate value in exchange for Pro Bowl quarterback and his unresolved legal issues.

OCT 30 PUNTER SIGNED The Texans signed Johnny Townsend to the practice squad one day after working him out along with Colby Wadman.

The Texans are happy with punter Cameron Johnston.

Townsend has punted for several NFL teams. He was last with the Tennessee Titans.

A former Raiders fifth-round draft pick whose brother, Tommy Townsend, punts for the Kansas City Chiefs, Townsend has punted for the New York Giants, Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City

Wadman was previously with the Denver Broncos and Raiders. He had a 44.9 average with Denver.

OCT 30: BRITT MOVED Houston Texans veteran starting center Justin Britt is expected to be placed on injured reserve due to a lingering knee injury, according to league sources not authorized to speak publicly.



Britt is expected to try to play again this season, though.

Justin McCray, who replaced Britt in the starting lineup against the Indianapolis Colts, is slated to step in for him at center Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams.

McCray replaced a struggling Max Scharping at right guard against the Arizona Cardinals, a game Britt started and finished.

Under this line shuffle, Scharping would be back in the starting lineup.

The Texans can also sign center Cole Toner to the active roster from the practice squad and elevate offensive guard Lane Taylor.

A former Pro Bowl alternate with the Seattle Seahawks, Britt signed a one-year, $5 million contract this offseason and emerged as the leader of an overhauled offensive line.

OCT 29: PUNTER TRYOUTS The Texans worked out punters Johnny Townsend and Colby Wadman on Friday, according to league sources not authorized to speak publicly.

The Texans are happy with punter Cam Johnston, but regularly work out free agents every week.



Townsend has punted for several NFL teams. He was last with the Tennessee Titans.

A former Raiders fifth-round draft pick whose brother, Tommy Townsend, punts for the Kansas City Chiefs, Townsend has punted for the New York Giants, Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City

Wadman was previously with the Denver Broncos and Raiders. He had a 44.9 average with Denver.

OCT 28 RB SIGNED The Houston Texans are signing running back Jaylen Samuels, to their practice squad according to a league source not authorized to speak publicly.

The Texans had an opening on the practice squad after signing cornerback Cre'Von LeBlanc on Friday to the active roster after trading running back Mark Ingram to the New Orleans Saints, per sources.

He worked out for the Texans this week along with former Dallas Cowboys running back Darius Jackson.

Samuels was cut from the Pittsburgh Steelers' practice squad this week.

Samuels has played in 42 games over the past three seasons, rushing for 459 yards and one touchdown. He has 82 career catches for 550 yards and four touchdowns.

Samuels (6-foot, 225 pounds) is a former fifth-round draft pick from North Carolina State.

In college, he played running back, tight end, fullback and wide receiver.

He rushed for 1,107 career yards and 28 touchdowns and caught 201 passes for 1,851 yards and 19 scores in college.

OCT. 29 VETERAN CB SIGNED - The Houston Texans are signing veteran cornerback Cre'Von LeBlanc to their active roster from their practice squad, according to a league source not authorized to speak publicly. LeBlanc, 27, is a 5-foot-10, 190-pound former New England Patriots undrafted free agent from Florida Atlantic who has also played for the Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Philadelphia Eagles and Miami Dolphins.

LeBlanc has 118 career tackles, two forced fumbles, two interceptions and two sacks with one defensive touchdown.

OCT 28 RB TRYOUTS The Houston Texans worked out running back Darius Jackson and Jaylen Samuels, according to a league source not authorized to speak publicly.

Jackson was with the Texans during the preseason.

A former Dallas Cowboys sixth-round draft pick who has run the 40-yard dash in 4.40 seconds and has a 41-inch vertical leap, Jackson has rushed for 16 career yards on six carries in four career games.

Jackson (6-foot, 220 pounds) has played for the Cleveland Browns, Green Bay Packers, Indianapolis Colts, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Las Vegas Raiders.

Jackson has had three stints with the Cowboys and two with the Colts.

As a senior in college, Jackson rushed for 1,078 yards and 14 touchdowns and caught 21 passes for 201 yards, two scores and finished with 16 total touchdowns to set a school record.

Samuels was cut from the Pittsburgh Steelers' practice squad this week.

He has played in 42 games over the past three seasons, rushing for 459 yards and one touchdown.

OCT 27 WATT SURGERY Texans icon turned Cardinals standout J.J. Watt will undergo what is now likely to be season-ending shoulder surgery, per a report via ESPN. No date set yet for surgery.

Watt, the most decorated player in Texans history, was hurt in the second quarter in Sunday’s Cardinals win at Houston but played the rest of the game.

OCT. 27 TEXANS TRADE INGRAM - In another move geared toward a rebuilding youth movement, the Texans agreed to trade veteran running back Mark Ingram to the New Orleans Saints, according to multiple media reports. Ingram, signed as free agent last Summer, was the leading rusher in Houston's anemic ground game with only 294 yards. His departure leaves David Johnson and Phillip Lindsay in the Texans' backfield. Compensation for the Texans is expected to involve future late-round picks

OCT 26 TUESDAY WORKOUTS The Houston Texans are working out former University of Houston cornerback D.J. Hayden along with defensive back Nate Brooks and running back Brian Hill, according to league sources not authorized to speak publicly.

Hayden is a former Raiders first-round draft pick who has also played for the Detroit Lions and the Jacksonville Jaguars.

In college, Hayden suffered a life-threatening injury when a collision with his chest tore the inferior vena cava in his heart. He overcame the injury after the accident.

Hayden (5-foot-11, 191 pounds) runs the 40-yard dash in 4.42 seconds.

Hayden hasn't played since last season when he was with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Hayden has 328 career tackles and 10 interceptions and four forced fumbles.

Brooks has played in four career games and has 11 tackles. He has played for the Baltimore Ravens and Miami Dolphins.

Hill (6-foot-1, 219 pounds) has rushed for 982 career yards and three touchdowns and has previous stints with the Atlanta Falcons and Cincinnati Bengals.

OCT 24 BENCHED The Houston Texans saw enough out of third-year offensive guard Max Scharping in the first half as he was dominated by Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt.

The former second-round draft pick from Northern Illinois was replaced at right guard at halftime by veteran center-guard Justin McCray, who started the second half with the first-team offense.

"We made that move simply because of the play at that time," Texans' coach David Culley said . "We felt like we needed to make the move. We felt like he would give us a little boost. We thought he would give us a little better play than what we were having at that time.

Watt crushed rookie quarterback Davis Mills on a pressure as he busted through a Scharping blocking attempt, forcing an incompletion.

The three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year also shoved aside left offensive tackler Geron Christian Sr. for a tackle for a loss on running back David Johnson, his former teammate.

Watt joined the Cardinals this offseason via a two-year, $31 million contract after asking for and being granted his release from the Texans after spending one decade in Houston. Watt was disenchanted with the direction of the organization and said this week he saw the Texans' rebuilding efforts coming and wanted no part of that kind of construction project.

OCT 23 B-MAC'S BACK Former Houston Texans linebacker Benardrick McKinney has been elevated from the New York Giants' practice squad and is expected to play on Sunday.

This will mark his first regular-season appearance for a team other than the Texans, having been drafted by Houston 43rd overall back in the 2015 NFL Draft. McKinney went on to make 80 regular-season appearances for the Texans, becoming a team captain and named a Pro Bowler in 2018.

After injury-shortened his 2020 season, McKinney was traded to the Miami Dolphins this offseason as part of the deal to bring Shaq Lawson to Houston. McKinney failed to make the 53-man roster and had been a free agent until being picked up by the Giants. this week.

OCT 22 JALEEL OUT The Houston Texans ruled out backup defensive tackle Jaleel Johnson for Sunday’s meeting with the Cardinals.

Johnson has a back injury, a herniated disc that has been problematic since his time with the Minnesota Vikings and got aggravated during a 31-3 road loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

Texans center Justin Britt is questionable with a knee injury after being replaced in the starting lineup by Justin McCray due to a bruised and slightly hyperextended knee that bent backward against the New England Patriots, according to league sources not authorized to speak publicly.

However, Britt is expected to return Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals.

A former Pro Bowl alternate with the Seattle Seahawks, Britt signed a one-year, $5 million contract this offseason and emerged as the leader of an overhauled offensive line. Britt could provide a steadying influence in the middle of the line to help rookie quarterback Davis Mills and the Texans' running game.



Wide receivers Nico Collins (foot) and Chris Conley (neck) are questionable, but are expected to play.

The Texans ruled out quarterback Deshaun Watson (standing trade request, legal issues) for the seventh game in a row.

OCT 21 - PASS RUSH COME TO H-TOWN Veteran defensive tackle Eli Ankou is signing with the Houston Texans' practice squad, according to a league source not authorized to speak publicly.

Ankou visited the Texans on Thursday.

The Texans are playing without defensive tackle Jaleel Johnson due to a back injury as he's dealing with a painful herniated disk that has prevented him from practicing, according to sources.

Ankou was most recently with the Pittsburgh Steelers' practice squad before being released.

He worked out for the Texans earlier this season.

Ankou, 31, a former Texans undrafted free agent from UCLA, was traded to the Dallas Cowboys from the Texans last year in exchange for a 2022 seventh-round draft pick.



He has also played for the Atlanta Falcons, Buffalo Bills, Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns.

He has 31 career tackles and 1 1/2 sacks.

OCT 21 DB, DE WORKOUTS The Texans are working out veteran cornerback Brian Poole on Thursday along with pass rusher Chris Smith, according to his agent, Drew Rosenhaus.

Poole worked out for the New England Patriots, Texans general manager Nick Caserio's former team on Wednesday.

Poole, 29, most recently played for the New Orleans Saints.

He has previous stints with the Atlanta Falcons and New York Jets.

In 2020, Poole had 44 tackles, two interceptions and seven pass breakups for the Jets. He dealt with a shoulder injury while playing for the Jets.

Poole (5-foot-10, 211 pounds) is a former undrafted free agent from Florida.

The Texans are also working out former Baltimore Ravens defensive lineman Chris Smith, per Rosenhaus.

Smith, 29, is a 6-foot-1, 266-pound former Jacksonville Jaguars fifth-round draft pick from Arkansas who has also played for the Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns, Carolina Panthers and Las Vegas Raiders.

Smith had a career-high three sacks and 26 tackles in 2017 with the Bengals and 21 tackles.

He has 68 career tackles and 8 1/2 career sacks.

OCT 20 ROSS RETURNS Houston Texans backup defensive tackle Ross Blacklock is returning to practice from the reserve-COVID-19 list after missing the past three games with the illness.

"Ross is back," Texans coach David Culley said Wednesday.

Blacklock tested positive for COVID prior to a road game against the Buffalo Bills.

A second-round draft pick from Texas Christian University last year, Blacklock had a sack and forced fumble against the Carolina Panthers.

The Missouri City native and Elkins graduate has five tackles and two quarterback hits in three games played this season.

OCT 19 MOVES The Houston Texans signed former Boston College linebacker Connor Strachan to the practice squad, according to a league source not authorized to speak publicly.

The Texans officially terminated defensive end Whitney Mercilus and kick returner Andre Roberts' contracts.

Strachan last played in The Spring League. He has also played in the XFL.

Strachan had 267 career tackles, nine sacks and three interceptions in college as a third-team All-ACC selection before signing with the Jacksonville Jaguars as an undrafted free agent.

OCT 19: RB DEALS The Rams have signed former Texans running back Buddy Howell to their active roster, according to a league source. Meanwhile, another former Texans back, Lamar Miller, is signing on with the Saints practice squad. And vet linebacker Joe Thomas, just released by Houston this weekend, has signed with the Ravens practice squad, per sources.

OCT 18 TRYOUTS The Houston Texans are working out interior offensive linemen Earl Watford and Harry Crider, according to league sources not authorized to speak publicly.

Watford, 31, is a former Arizona Cardinals third-round draft pick from James Madison University.

He has played in 71 career games with 25 career starts, including stints with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Chicago Bears, Cleveland Browns, New England Patriots and Jacksonville Jaguars. Watford was cut by Tampa Bay from its injured reserve list on Sept. 14.

Crider, 22, went undrafted out of Indiana and signed with the Philadelphia Eagles. He was with their practice squad as a rookie last year.

Crider (6-foot-4, 311 pounds) was a member of the Denver Broncos' practice squad until being released this month.

Meanwhile, Texans offensive linemen Lane Taylor and Cole Toner have reverted back to the practice squad.

OCT 18 MCKINNEY TO NY? The New York Giants expected to sign former Texans linebacker Benardrick McKinney to their practice squad, and then to their active roster, TexansDaily.com has confirmed.

In the spring, the Texans traded the former Pro Bowl linebacker to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for edge defender Shaq Lawson. The two teams switched late-round picks in the 2021 NFL Draft; The Texans got a sixth-rounder pick and give a seventh-rounder.

The deal ... didn't really work out for anybody. And now McKinney will try to work out in New York.

OCT 17: WHO’S IN AT INDY? Today’s Texans inactives: Deshaun Watson, Brevin Jordan, Danny Amendola, Scottie Phillips, Davion Davis, Charles Omenihu, Justin Britt, Jimmy Moreland.

And for the Colts in the noon start at Indy, their inactives: Jacob Eason, Mike Stachan, Jordan Wilkins, Andrew Sendejo, Kemoko Turay, Chris Williams, Braden Smith

OCT 16 MOVES The Texans officially placed Pro Bowl left offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil on injured reserve two days after he underwent successful surgery to repair a torn UCL ligament in his left thumb.

The Texans activated rookie wide receiver Nico Collins, a third-round draft pick from Michigan, to the active roster from injured reserve-designated for return. Collins has recovered from a shoulder injury suffered against the Cleveland Browns and returned to practice this week.

With center Justin Britt out with a knee injury that has included swelling since the loss to the New England Patriots and Justin McCray replacing him as the starting center against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, according to league sources not authorized to speak publicly, the Texans elevated offensive guard Lane Taylor and center-guard Cole Toner from the practice squad to provide depth on the interior offensive line.

The Texans officially signed backup quarterback Jeff Driskel to the 53-man roster from the practice squad.

The Texans cut veteran linebacker Joe Thomas to create another roster spot.

OCT 13 SIGNING The Houston Texans have signed former New York Jets defensive tackle Michael Dwumfour to their practice squad following a successful tryout.

Dwumfour, a former undrafted free agent from Rutgers, worked out for the Texans on Tuesday along with former Texans defensive tackle Auzoya Alufohai, Dallas Cowboys safety Kavon Frazier and defensive backs Luther Kirk, Chris Milton and Josh Jones.

Dwumfour transferred from Michigan and recorded 59 career tackles in college with 3 1/2 sacks, 8 1/2 tackles for losses and one interception.

Dwumfour has been assigned the No. 98 jersey, which was previously worn by Alufohai.

Alufohai was released during the preseason after trying to crack one of the most crowded positions on the roster.

Alufohai has spent time on the Chicago Bears' practice squad earlier this season, but was released.

Alufohai (6-foot-4, 320 pounds) was signed as an undrafted free agent from Division II program West Georgia. Alufohai played against the Indianapolis Colts last season after being promoted to the active roster from the practice squad, assisting one one tackle. He played in three games overall last season.

OCT 12: DT WORKOUT The Houston Texans worked out defensive tackle Auzoyah Alufohai, according to a league source not authorized to speak publicly.

Alufohai wasn't immediately signed to a contract.

Alufohai was released during the preseason after trying to crack one of the most crowded positions on the roster.

Alufohai has spent time on the Chicago Bears' practice squad this season since being released by the Texans.

Alufohai (6-foot-4, 320 pounds) was signed as an undrafted free agent from Division II program West Georgia. Alufohai played against the Indianapolis Colts last season after being promoted to the active roster from the practice squad, assisting one one tackle. He played in three games overall last season.

OCT 11: TEXANS SIGN O-LINEMAN The Houston Texans signed center-guard Cole Toner to their practice squad, according to his agent, Joe Linta.

Toner was released by the Texans following training camp after signing a one-year contract during the offseason.

Toner played for Texans offensive line coach James Campen with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Last season in Los Angeles, Toner played in 10 games with three starts last season. He was with the Chargers for the past two seasons. He was promoted to the active roster from the practice squad in October.

Toner is a 2016 Cardinals fifth-round draft pick from Harvard who's also played for the Bengals and Patriots.

OCT 11: TEXANS TRYOUTS The Houston Texans are working out former Dallas Cowboys safety Kavon Frazier and four other players, according to a league source not authorized to speak publicly.

Frazier is a former Cowboys sixth-round draft pick from Central Michigan. The 6-foot, 217-pounder has also played for the Miami Dolphins and Cincinnati Bengals. He has 73 career tackles and one forced fumble. He was a force on special teams during his time in Dallas, and also, off the field, an asset in the community.

The Texans are also working out defensive tackle Michael Dwumfour and defensive backs Luther Kirk, Chris Milton and Josh Jones.

Jones (6-2, 220 pounds) is a former Green Bay Packers second-round draft pick from North Carolina State. He has 128 career tackles and one interception. He has also played for the Jacksonville Jaguars and Dallas Cowboys.

Kirk (6-2, 195) is a former Cowboys undrafted free agent from Illinois State.

Milton (5-11, 190) is a former Indianapolis Colts undrafted free agent from Georgia Tech who has also played for the New York Giants and Cowboys and has 35 career tackles.

Dwumfour is a former New York Jets undrafted free agent from Rutgers. He transferred from Michigan and recorded 59 career tackles in college with 3 1/2 sacks, 8 1/2 tackles for losses and one interception.

OCT. 6 WR IN The Houston Texans are signing undrafted rookie wide receiver Damon Hazelton to their practice squad, according to a league source not authorized to speak publicly.

Hazelton was originally signed by the Texans in May and then released by them in August when the team signed running back Darius Jackson. Hazelton subsequently signed with the Green Bay Packers in August.

Hazelton (6-foot-3, 215 pounds) played at Missouri, catching 30 passes for 397 yards and one touchdown.

A graduate transfer from Virginia Tech, Hazelton was an honorable-mention All-ACC selection for the Hokies with eight touchdowns in 2019 on 31 receptions for 527 yards.

He had 51 receptions for 802 yards and eight touchdowns.

OCT. 5 MORE MOVES The Houston Texans signed offensive linemen Jordan Steckler and Jake Eldrenkamp to their practice squad, according to league sources not authorized to speak publicly.

The Texans are working out three wide receivers: Omar Bayless, Damon Hazelton and Matthew Sexton.

They are signing wide receiver Davion Davis off of the Cleveland Browns' practice squad, per a league source.

The Texans lost two offensive linemen off of the practice squad as Ryan McCollum joined the Detroit Lions active roster and Hjalte Froholdt signed with the Browns active roster.

Steckler was with the Texans during the preseason and offseason before being released and signed to the Cleveland Browns practice squad.

He went undrafted out of Northern Illinois and signed with the New Orleans Saints and spent time on the New England Patriots' practice squad.

Eldrenkamp worked out for the Texans earlier this season.

Eldrenkamp is an offensive guard who went undrafted out of Washington. He has also played for the Browns and Patriots and Los Angeles Rams.

OCT. 5 EX TEXANS HEAD TO SAINTS Two former Houston Texans running backs, Lamar Miller and Duke Johnson, are set to work out for the New Orleans Saints. Both also worked out for the San Francisco 49ers on September 20th.

Miller last played for the Texans in 2018 when he notched 973 rushing yards and his sole Pro Bowl appearance. Johnson was known for his dual-threat capabilities but recorded just 484 yards from scrimmage in 2020.

Meanwhile, kicker Joey Slye, who played for the Texans from Weeks 1-3 this season while Ka'imi Fairbairn was recovering from an injury, has signed for the 49ers in relief of the injured Robbie Gould.

OCT. 5 TEXANS NAB WR FROM BROWNS - The Houston Texans have signed former Sam Houston State All-American wide receiver Davion Davis off of the Cleveland Browns' practice squad, according to a league source not authorized to speak publicly.

Davis (5-foot-11, 195 pounds) caught 52 passes for 569 yards and 10 touchdowns as a senior. He had 76 catches for 1,206 yards and 17 touchdowns as a junior and was named the Southland Conference Offensive Player of the Year.

Davis joined the Minnesota Vikings as an undrafted free agent two years ago. He was signed to their practice squad then promoted to their active roster and appeared in two games.

He signed with the Browns in July and missed two games for a suspension before being reinstated, waived and then signed to their practice squad.

OCT 5 POACHED! The Cleveland Browns have reached an agreement to sign offensive lineman Hjalte Froholdt off of the Houston Texans' practice squad to their active roster, according to league sources not authorized to speak publicly.

Froholdt, 25, is a former New England Patriots fourth-round draft pick from Arkansas.

The 6-foot-5, 306-pounder was claimed off waivers by the Texans last year.

Froholdt is a native of Denmark.

Froholdt suffered a shoulder injury in 2019 and missed the entire season.

He has played in eight career regular season games.

Also, the Detroit Lions are signing former Texas A&M offensive lineman Ryan McCollum from the Texans' practice squad today to their active roster, according to a league source.

The Spring native and Klein Oak graduate signed with the Texans after going undrafted following a successful run with the Aggies.

A former all-district selection, McCollum played in 43 games for the Aggies with 24 career starts.

He was an offensive team captain for five games last season.

McCollum received a $25,000 signing bonus from the Texans and signed a contract that included $125,000 total guaranteed after the draft.

SEPT 30: WORKOUTS The Houston Texans are working out four players on Friday, according to league sources not authorized to speak publicly.

That includes defensive tackle Eli Ankou, defensive backs Ken Webster and Dayan Lake and linebacker Sutton Smith.

Ankou, 31, a former Texans undrafted free agent from UCLA, was traded to the Dallas Cowboys from the Texans last year in exchange for a 2022 seventh-round draft pick.

He has also played for the Atlanta Falcons, Buffalo Bills, Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns.

He has 31 career tackles and 1 1/2 sacks.

Webster, 25, has played for the New England Patriots, Miami Dolphins and San Franciscoc 9ers since being drafted in the seventh round in 2019 by the Patriots out of Mississippi.

Lake has played for the Los Angeles Rams and Patriots since going undrafted out of BYU.

Smith has played for the Pittsburgh Steelers, Jacksonville Jaguars, Seattle Seahawks and New Orleans Saints and is a former Steelers sixth-round draft pick from Northern Illinois. He was a consensus All-American in college, leading the nation with 14 sacks, 29 1/2 tackles for losses and 73 quarterback pressures as a sophomore.

SEPT 30: SLYE OUT, FAIRBAIRN IN The Texans are feeling extremely confident in kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn's recovery from a leg injury, officially cutting kicker Joey Slye on Thursday afternoon.

Fairbairn has been designated for return from injured reserve after missing the first three games of the regular season and is slated to return Sunday against the Buffalo Bills, according to special teams coordinator Frank Ross.

Slye missed wide left on a 41-yard field goal in a road loss to the Cleveland Browns, then Slye missed an extra point that could have tied the game against the Carolina Panthers. Slye later made a 53-yard field goal in the fourth quarter of a 24-9 loss.

Slye made 4 of 5 field goals and 7 of 8 extra points during his tenure with the Texans.

SEPT 23: 2 MOVES The Texans officially elevated veteran wide receiver and special-teams standout Chris Moore and backup quarterback Jeff Driskel from the practice squad to the active roster.

Moore joined the Texans this offseason to play for former Baltimore Ravens receivers coach, passing game coordinator and assistant head coach David Culley. Driskel is slated to back up rookie starter Davis Mills with Tyrod Taylor on injured reserve for roughly a month with a Grade 2 strained hamstring.

The Texans signed kicker Joey Slye to the active roster from the practice squad. Slye is the replacement for injured kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn who is on injured reserve with a groin injury. Slye missed a field goal try against the Browns wide left, but made three field goals against the Jaguars and has converted all of his extra points with 10 touchbacks on 12 kickoffs.

SEPT 20: TEXANS TO SAN FRAN Two former Houston Texans running backs are visiting the west coast.

Sunday seemed to be plagued with injuries across the league, and the San Francisco 49ers were no exception. With Raheem Mostert already sidelined, Elijah Mitchell, Trey Sermon, and JaMycal Hasty were all beaten up against the Philadelphia Eagles.

In response, both Duke Johnson and Lamar Miller are heading to the 49ers for visits.

Johnson spent two seasons with the Texans rushing for 645 yards and three touchdowns. Miller on the other hand was a fixture of Bill O'Brien's starting lineup for three seasons until a preseason injury in 2019 all but ended his time with the Texans. He finished his time in Houston with 2,934 rushing yards, 13 touchdowns, and one Pro Bowl appearance.

SEPT 19: SITTING The Texans’ inactives for today’s noon kickoff at Cleveland: Anthony Miller, Jon Greenard, DeMarcus Walker, Brevin Jordan, Jimmy Moreland, Scottie Phillips, Deshaun Watson

SEPT 18 TEXANS MOVES FOR BROWNS - CLEVELAND -- The Texans officially elevated kicker Joey Slye and tight end Antony Auclair to the active roster from the practice squad, according to league sources not authorized to speak publicly.

Slye made all three field goals and four extra points against the Jacksonville Jaguars as the replacement for Ka’imi Fairbairn, who's on injured reserve for at least three weeks with a pulled groin.

Slye also had eight touchbacks against Jacksonville during a 37-21 win.

Slye was 25 of 32 on field goals and 31 of 35 on extra points in 2019. He was short by a few inches on an 65-yard field goal try last season in a loss to the New Orleans Saints and short on a 67-yard attempt against the Kansas City Chiefs. He was cut by Carolina this year as they traded for Ryan Santoso.

Auclair earned a Super Bowl ring last season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

At 6-foot-6, 256 pounds, he provides a strong blocking presence.

The native of Canada has 10 career receptions for 84 yards.

He was used in 13 personnel (three tight ends) against the Jaguars. - Aaron Wilson

SEPT 15: CB CHANGE The Texans on Wednesday signed former Philadelphia Eagles safety Grayland Arnold to their practice squad and cut cornerback Antonio Phillips, according to league sources not authorized to speak publicly.

Arnold was recently released from the Eagles' practice squad.

He has played safety and nickel corner.

As a rookie, the former undrafted free agent from Baylor played in six games and recorded 10 tackles and one pass deflection.

A native of Beaumont, Arnold (5-foot-10, 187 pounds), was a two-time all-state basketball player and an all-state cornerback and an all-district quarterback and wide receiver at Kountze High School.

At Baylor, he had six interceptions in 2019 to rank second in the Big 12 Conference and returned one punt for a touchdown. He was named second-team All-Big 12. He declared early for the draft after that season, finishing his career with 107 tackles, seven interceptions and 7 1/2 tackles for losses.

Arnold's sister, Gabriell Mattox, played basketball at Texas.

A former Cincinnati Bengals player, Phillips went undrafted out of Ball State after undergoing a microdiscectomy procedure.

A four-year starter, the 5-foot-11, 193-pound St. Louis native recorded 137 career tackles, eight interceptions and 26 pass breakups.

Phillips' cousin is Arizona Cardinals outside linebacker Markus Golden.

SEPT 14: FORMER EAGLES DB HEADS TO H-TOWN: The Texans are signing former Philadelphia Eagles safety Grayland Arnold to their practice squad, according to a league source not authorized to speak publicly.

Arnold was recently released from the Eagles' practice squad. He has played safety and nickel corner.

As a rookie, the former undrafted free agent from Baylor played in six games and recorded 10 tackles and one pass deflection.

A native of Beaumont, Arnold (5-foot-10, 187 pounds), was a two-time all-state basketball player and an all-state cornerback and an all-district quarterback and wide receiver at Kountze High School.

At Baylor, he had six interceptions in 2019 to rank second in the Big 12 Conference and returned one punt for a touchdown. He was named second-team All-Big 12. He declared early for the draft after that season, finishing his career with 107 tackles, seven interceptions and 7 1/2 tackles for losses.

Arnold's sister, Gabriell Mattox, played basketball at Texas.

SEPT. 13: POST-WIN WORKOUTS In the wake of their season-opening win over the Jaguars, Houston worked out former Colts' receiver Donte Moncrief Monday afternoon. The Texans signed Moncrief last offseason, but cut him early in training camp with a non-football injury designation. The team also worked out defensive back Grayland Arnold, offensive guard Jake Eldrenkamp, linebacker Sharif Finch and defensive end Jason Stowbridge.

SEPT 11: KICKER UP Aaron Wilson notes a coming move, writing: “The Texans will officially elevate kicker Joey Slye today from their practice squad with Ka'imi Fairbairn on injured reserve. Slye has had a good week of practice, displaying a lot of of leg strength while getting in sync with long snapper Jon Weeks and holder Cameron Johnston.”

SEPT 8: SAINTS ADD TEXANS TOP CB The Texans are trading cornerback Bradley Roby to the New Orleans Saints, a source tells TexansDaily. The deal is expected to be finalized later this afternoon.

Roby, who signed a three-year extension in 2020, was suspended for Week 1 due to a PED violation last season that required him to miss six total games. He missed five last season, along with former Texans and current Dolphins wide receiver Will Fuller..

Roby was the Texans' top corner and is regularly assigned to cover opponents' most dangerous wide receivers. Roby intercepted one pass last season and was usually assigned to opponents’ top receivers. He defended seven passes.

The details of the trade have not be finalized as of this time.

SEPT 7: WOODLANDS NATIVE WORKS OUT FOR HOME TEAM The Texans worked out veteran wide receiver and The Woodlands graduate Danny Amendola on Tuesday, a league source tells TexansDaily.com.

Amendola, 35, is a former New England Patriots standout who has connections to Texans general manager Nick Caserio, a former Patriots executive and receivers coach.

Amendola played last season for the Detroit Lions. He has also played for the Miami Dolphins, Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys and then-St. Louis Rams after going undrafted out of Texas Tech.

Amendola played last season under a one-year, $4.5 million contract. He had 46 catches for 602 yards and no scores in Detriot.

He caught 62 passes for 678 yards and one touchdown in 2019 with the Lions.

For his career, Amendola has 593 catches for 5,964 yards and 21 touchdowns.

Amendola had 1,045 receiving yards and eight touchdowns in his senior year of high school as The Woodlands lost to North Shore in the state championship.

At Texas Tech, he had 204 career receptions for 2,246 yards and 15 touchdowns.

SEPT 7: KICKER ADDED AS INSURANCE The Texans signed kicker Joey Slye to their practice squad as insurance in case regular kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn's minor leg muscle sidelines him for the season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Fairbairn is currently expected to play Sunday, barring a setback.

Slye tried out for the Texans on Monday along with kicker Michael Badgley.

Slye played at Virginia Tech and has made 54 of 68 career field goals in the NFL, a 79.4 percentage with the Carolina Panthers.

The Texans waived cornerback Cornell Armstrong with an injury settlement.

SEPT 7: TWO MORE TRYOUTS -The Texans worked out veteran cornerback Cre'Von LeBlanc and defensive end Isaiah Mack, according to league sources told to Texans Daily.

LeBlanc, 27, is a 5-foot-10, 190-pound former New England Patriots undrafted free agent from Florida Atlantic who has also played for the Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Philadelphia Eagles and Miami Dolphins. LeBlanc has 118 career tackles, two forced fumbles, two interceptions and two sacks with one defensive touchdown.

Mack is a 6-foot-1, 299-pound former Tennessee Titans undrafted free agent from Tennessee-Chattanooga. He has also played for the Denver Broncos and Patriots.

Mack, 25, has 11 career tackles, 1 1/2 sacks and one fumble recovery.

SEPT 2 TRYOUTS The Texans are working out six players, according to league sources not authorized to speak publicly.

That group includes running back Ryquell Armstead, a former Jacksonville Jaguars fifth round draft pick, linebackers Shilique Calhoun, a former Oakland Raiders third round draft pick, Josh Watson, a former Denver Broncos player.

They also worked out wide receivers Rico Gafford (Arizona Cardinals and Buffalo Bills), Trey Quinn (Washington Football Team, Las Vegas Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars), a former Mr. Irrelevant, and Javon Wims, a former Chicago Bears seventh round draft pick from Georgia who had 28 catches for 266 yards and two touchdowns last season.

SEPT. 1: TEXANS BUILDING PRACTICE SQUAD: The Texans signed veteran offensive guard Lane Taylor to their practice squad, according to a league source.

Taylor tore his anterior cruciate ligament last season while playing for the Green Bay Packers.

He began training camp on the active-physically unable to perform list and was waived Tuesday with a failed physical designation.

Playing for Texans offensive line coach James Campen for part of his tenure in Green Bay after going undrafted out of Oklahoma State, Taylor has played in 79 regular-season games and seven playoff games with 53 starts.

Taylor played left guard, right guard and left tackle for the Packers. He was an opening-game starter from 2016 to 2022 and allowed just 14 sacks in his first eight seasons.

The Texans are signing former Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Antonio Phillips to their practice squad, according to a league source not authorized to speak publicly.

Phillips went undrafted after undergoing a microdiscectomy procedure, but is healthy now.

A four-year starter, the 5-foot-11, 187-pound St. Louis native recorded 137 career tackles, eight interceptions and 26 pass breakups. Phillips' cousin is Arizona Cardinals outside linebacker Markus Golden.

The Texans signed fullback-tight end Paul Quessenberry, according to a league source not authorized to speak publicly.

The brother of former Texans offensive lineman David Quessenberry, a cancer survivor, Paul Quessenberry served five years in the Marine Corps where he served as a rifle platoon and weapons platoon commander and was a deputy director of the 1st Marine Division school.

Quessenberry has provided a physical presence as a lead blocker at the fullback position.



“He's done a good job being physical," Texans offensive coordinator Tim Kelly said. "He's done everything we've asked. He's smart, he works his butt off, and we're pleased with Paul. He's done a really good job for us.”

The Texans signed defensive end Derek Rivers to the practice squad, according to a league source not authorized to speak publicly.Rivers sought familiarity and scheme fit during free agency, and his connections drew him to the Texans.



Signed to a one-year contract worth up to $1.35 million that includes a $100,000 signing bonus, Rivers recorded a school-record 41 career sacks as an All-American at Youngstown State along with 55 ½ tackles for losses, 47 quarterback hurries and 119 solo tackles.

The Texans have signed former Alabama defensive back Shyheim Carter to their practice squad, according to a league source.

Carter intercepted a pass during the preseason.

Carter (6-0, 191 pounds) had 43 tackles as a senior with one forced fumble and one interception.Carter went undrafted last year and wasn't signed by an NFL team. He was hired as a graduate assistant by the Crimson Tide.Carter played in 50 games at Alabama with 23 starts.As a junior, he had 44 tackles and two interceptions and returned both of them for touchdowns.A former blue-chip recruit from Kentwood, La., Carter played in the Under Armour All-American game. He chose Alabama over scholarship offers from Georgia, LSU, Mississippi and Miami.

AUG. 31: OFFENSIVE LINEMEN CUT - The Texans have released offensive linemen Cole Toner and Hijalte Froholdt. Houston was Toner's fifth NFL team, while Froholdt has failed to hang on to a team despite being a former fourth-round draft pick of the New England Patriots.

AUG 31: ERICKSON OUT - The Texans cut slot wide receiver/kick returner Alex Erickson, according to a league source.

Erickson, 28, is a 6-foot, 195-pound former Cincinnati Bengals special-teams standout who went undrafted out of Wisconsin. He caught 12 passes for 139 yards last season.

For his career, he has 93 receptions for 1,086 yards and one touchdown.

Erickson is an experienced returner with 135 punt returns for 1,074 yards and an 8.0 average and 108 kickoff returns for 2,672 yards and a 24.7 average. He caught a career-high 43 passes for 529 yards in 2019.

AUG 31: THREE DEFENSIVE NAMES NIXED - Four names on the defensive side of the football have been released, confirmed by sources told to Texans Daily.

The Texans are cutting veteran defensive tackle Jaleel Johnson, according to a league source not authorized to speak publicly.

Johnson was competing with DeMarcus Walker at one of the deepest positions on the roster for one of the final spots.

Johnson joined the Texans this offseason on a one-year, $1.3 million contract that included $400,000 guaranteed with a $100,000 signing bonus, a $300,000 base salary guarantee of his $1 million base salary and up to $200,000 in per-game active roster bonuses ($11,764 per game) along with playtime incentive clauses that could net him another $600,000.Johnson was coming off his most productive season with the Minnesota Viking.

He started every game last season for the first time in his career and recorded a career-high 44 tackles as the replacement for Michael Pierce when he opted out of the season due to concerns about the coronavirus pandemic. Two seasons ago, Johnson had a career-high 3 ½ sacks and five tackles for losses.

When reached by telephone after his release, Johnson said he was a caught a bit off guard at not making the team."

'I was a little surprised, actually very surprised by it," Johnson said. "I'm just going to keep working and doing what I've been doing and keep going."

On top of Johnson, Houston is also cutting safety Jonathan Owens. Owens is a speedy former undrafted free agent who spent time last season on the Texans' practice squad and active roster.

Owens, who has run the 40-yard dash in 4.36 seconds, is the boyfriend of Olympic gold medalist gymnast Simone Biles.

Houston has also cut cornerback Ka'Dar Hollman, according to a league source. The Texans recently acquired him from the Green Bay Packers in a trade for a seventh-round draft pick.

He's expected to join the practice squad.

Finally, the Texans have cut defensive end Derek Rivers, though it is expected that he too will return to the practice squad should he clear waivers.

Signed to a one-year contract worth up to $1.35 million that includes a $100,000 signing bonus, Rivers recorded a school-record 41 career sacks as an All-American at Youngstown State along with 55 ½ tackles for losses, 47 quarterback hurries and 119 solo tackles.

AUG 31: VEASY FINISHED - The Texans are cutting wide receiver Jordan Veasy, according to his agent, Corey Williams.

A former undrafted free agent from Cal, Veasy has played for multiple teams. That includes stints with the Washington Football Team, Buffalo Bills, Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans. Veasy was signed to the Washington practice squad in 2019 after taking part in a workout with quarterback Colin Kaepernick that year.

Veasy is a big, athletic downfield target at 6-foot-3, 221 pounds.

Also ahead of the deadline: The Texans cut undrafted rookie offensive lineman Ryan McCollum, per a league source, and will sign him back to the practice squad if he clears waivers.

AUG 31: QUESSENBERRY CUT- The Texans are cutting fullback-tight end Paul Quessenberry and are expected to sign him to the practice squad if he clears waivers, according to a league source not authorized to speak publicly.

The brother of former Texans offensive lineman David Quessenberry, a cancer survivor, Paul Quessenberry served five years in the Marine Corps where he served as a rifle platoon and weapons platoon commander and was a deputy director of the 1st Marine Division school.

Quessenberry has provided a physical presence as a lead blocker at the fullback position.



“He's done a good job being physical," Texans offensive coordinator Tim Kelly said. "He's done everything we've asked. He's smart, he works his butt off, and we're pleased with Paul. He's done a really good job for us.”

AUG 31: CAM CUT - The New England Patriots have cut quarterback Cam Newton, beginning the Mac Jones era. This will start the "Cam Newton as a backup" rumors all over the league, and in some cases, "can Cam be our starter," with teams like Houston. Mac Jones will be the first rookie to start for the Patriots since Drew Bledsoe in 1993, and Jones' first opponent in his first career NFL start will be former Alabama teammate Tua Tagovailoa, now with the Miami Dolphins.

AUG 30: SEE YA SHYHEIM The Texans have cut former Alabama defensive back Shyheim Carter, according to a league source. Carter had an interception against the Dallas Cowboys, picking off quarterback Ben DiNucci. If Carter clears waivers, he's expected to join the Texans' practice squad.

Carter started his final season with the Crimson Tide at nickel cornerback. That season, he recorded 43 total tackles and one interception.

AUG 30: RASUL OUT The Houston Texans are cutting veteran cornerback Rasul Douglas, despite acquiring him just hours ago via a one-year contract, according to a league source not authorized to speak publicly.

The former Philadelphia Eagles third-round draft pick from West Virginia has 180 tackles, five interceptions, 10 tackles for losses and 34 passes defensed in 60 career games and 29 starts

The New Jersey native led the Big 12 Conference and was named first-team all-league after tying for the lead nationally with eight interceptions.

Douglas (6-foot-2, 209 pounds) has run the 40-yard dash in 4.5 seconds.

AUG 30: 3 'NAME' CUTS The Texans cut veteran running back and special-teams standout Buddy Howell, according to a league source authorized to speak publicly.

Howell had been signed this offseason $1.8 million deal that included a $1 million base salary, a $200,000 signing bonus and up to $300,000 in per-game active roster bonuses for a base value of $1.5 million plus not likely to be earned incentives. The Texans had signed Howell to a one-year deal rather than assign him a $2.133 million restricted free agent tender.

The Texans also cut offensive guard Danny Isidora and undrafted rookie offensive lineman Carson Green, according to sources.

The Texans cut former New England Patriots tight end Ryan Izzo, according to a source. Izzo was acquired in a trade this offseason.

AUG 30: MCKINNEY CUT IN SOUTH BEACH: Former Texans linebacker Benardrick McKinney has been released by the Miami Dolphins Monday evening, according to league sources. McKinney was traded this offseason in the deal that sent defensive end Shaq Lawson to Houston.

A second-round pick in 2015 NFL Draft, McKinney became a staple of Houston's 3-4 defense as the MIKE linebacker and leader. From 2016-2019, the former Mississippi State star recorded at least 95 tackles, along with one sack and one pass deflection for Romeo Crennel's defense.

Under new defensive coordinator Lovie Smith, the Texans believed it was best to move off McKinney due to the scheme change to a 4-3 set. Lawson, who best was used as a defensive end, was sent to Houston along with a 2021 sixth-round pick, while Miami accepted the Pro Bowl linebacker.

On Sunday, Houston traded Lawson to the Jets in exchange for a 2022 sixth-round selection.