Tom Brady Retires: Who's Texans' GOAT?

With the greatest GOAT retiring it begs the question: Who is the Houston Texans' GOAT?

Leaving behind an indelible legacy, the GOAT Tom Brady has officially announced his retirement from the NFL.

Easily the best player the New England Patriots - and perhaps the Tampa Bay Buccaneers - have ever enjoyed it begs the question: Who is the Houston Texans' GOAT?

Despite their relatively short existence having only been established 20 years ago, the Texans have had their fair share of impressive players who could be considered - i.e. DeAndre Hopkins, Arian Foster, Duane Brown.

But in all honesty, it has to be one of two players.

Andre Johnson, a Hall-of-Fame finalist this year, remains Houston's best offensive player to date and one of the best in the NFL of the 2000s.

The third-overall pick in 2003, Johnson made seven Pro Bowls and five All-Pro teams during his 12 years in Houston. The definition of consistent and professional, Johnson gave the Texans credibility, as well as seven 1,000+ receiving yard seasons.

The organization's first Ring of Honor member and a Texas Sports Hall of Fame member, Johnson led the NFL in yards and receptions twice, and currently holds the majority of the Texans receiving records.

Johnson finished his 14-year career with 1,012 receptions, 14,185 yards and 70 touchdowns.

StateoftheTexans.com © Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports © Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports © Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports © Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Then there's another player who defined his decade on the other side of the field - J.J. Watt.

A three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year, five-time first-team All-Pro member, five-time Pro Bowler, and 2017 Walter Payton Man of the Year, Watt was the face of the franchise throughout the 2010s.

During his 10-years in Houston, Watt amassed 101 sacks, 531 tackles, 172 tackles for a loss, 61 defended passes, 25 forced fumbles, and six touchdowns. Among numerous Texans and NFL records, Watt remains the only player to record 20+ sacks and 10+ defended passes in a season - and he did so twice.

Having just finished his first year with the Arizona Cardinals, Watt is still only 32-years-old and so nailing down the full extent of his overall NFL legacy now feels premature.

Troy Taormina-USA Today Kevin Jairaj-USA Today

Deciding between these two players for Houston's overall GOAT is tough as both defined the franchise at different times in different ways.

Both will be remembered as much for their charitable efforts off the field as their athletic endeavors on it. Both were the epitome of professionalism and consistency during their spells in Houston. Both were locker room leaders, looked up to by their teammates, but they went about this, again, in different ways.

For the moment, the Texans will have to deal with having an offensive and defensive GOAT.