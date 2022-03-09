Which of 3 Top Pass-Rushers to Texans in New Brugler NFL Mock Draft?

"Walker made a believer out of the doubters with his remarkable workout on the field at Lucas Oil Stadium.''

Just below pass-rusher Aidan Hutchinson of Michigan.

Just above pass-rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux of Oregon.

That's where pass-rusher Travon Walker of Georgia sits in Dane Brugler's new NFL Mock Draft - and that's who The Athletic's draft expert pegs for the Houston Texans at pick No. 3 overall.

Kayvon Thibodeaux © Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Brugler has Hutchinson going at No. 2 to Detroit, writing: "Hutchinson didn’t do anything at the combine to hurt his draft standing as one of the best players in the class. While his 40-yard dash time was average, he led all front-seven defenders with a 6.73 three-cone and 4.15 short shuttle, which are both extraordinary numbers.''

He has Thibodeaux to Denver at No. 9, writing, "Does Thibodeaux fit the culture that George Paton is looking to build in Denver? I don’t know, but you can bet the Broncos will be doing their due diligence to find out. On the field, his disruptive traits are worthy of this high pick and would give Denver a pass rusher capable of filling the void left by Von Miller.''

And in Brugler's vision, obviously, ranking about Thibodeaux - who has talked about wanting to play in Houston and be "Clowney 2.0'' - there is Walker (6-5, 276). Brugler writes: "My No. 6 overall player entering the combine, Walker made a believer out of the doubters with his remarkable workout on the field at Lucas Oil Stadium. The Texans are mid-rebuild, and the chance to add a high-upside pass rusher with length and athleticism fits what both Nick Caserio and Lovie Smith covet in a keystone draft pick.''

© Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports © Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard via Imagn Content Services, LLC © Joshua Bickel-USA TODAY Sports

Houston certainly needs a "keystone pick'' ... or two or five or seven of them. On paper, any of these three figure to help. On Brugler's worksheet, the one who ends up helping the Texans is Travon Walker.