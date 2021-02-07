'Treasure Chest'? Texans Reveal Trade-Related Deshaun 'Goal'

Sources from two NFL teams tell TexansDaily.com that in real dealings with Caserio, inquiries about the availability of the disgruntled Watson have essentially been rebuffed

The Houston Texans are sending mixed messages via the media regarding their position on a Deshaun Watson trade, on the one hand conducting press conferences to announce they will not swap their team MVP, on the other hand leaking to reporters their willingness to do exactly that in exchange for a "treasure chest.''

But sources from two NFL teams tell TexansDaily.com that in real dealings with new Texans GM Nick Caserio, inquiries about the availability of the disgruntled Watson have essentially been rebuffed.

Our information is supported by a Super Bowl Sunday morning report from NFL Network that quotes a "person with knowledge of the Texans' thinking'' who said, "The goal is to get him back, period."

NFL Network also notes, importantly, that Watson "still hasn't communicated with Caserio or coach David Culley, even after Culley reached out upon his hiring.''

There is obviously logic in the organization's efforts to heal the relationship, fractured by the front office's dishonestly in its dealings with Watson as he sought to represent his locker room in franchise moves - a representation idea that was presented to him by the organization ... which then did not follow through.

But repairing the relationship is made difficult if Watson is not responding to calls from his new coach, if Watson is whispering about desired trade landing spots, and if the undeniable problems with owner Cal McNair's front office go ignored.

The hiring of Caserio was supposed to fix some of this. The hiring of the 65-year-old Culley, and of quarterbacks coach Pep Hamilton, along with the retention of offensive coordinator Tim Kelly, was designed to be "Deshaun-friendly.''

Watson is under a new four-year, $156 million contract, signed in September, that allows Houston to "play hardball'' if it wishes. But that often only makes such conflicts worse. They could also agree to trade him, with the belief that a "treasure chest'' - the phrase used by the Houston Chronicle to describe Houston's level of willingness to do so - would possibly include three first-round picks and a player of quality, maybe a QB.

The NFL Draft in April represents a deadline of sorts; if picks are coming, the Texans would obviously like having them in advance of that selection process. But for now? Watson isn't returning calls from the Texans ... and the Texans aren't truly soliciting calls from other teams.