Trevor Lawrence & AFC South QBs: Can Texans Beat 'Em?

It'd be nice for the Texans to be able to envision vulnerability here ... but really, it's the other three teams in the AFC South that may have that vantage point.

In an ideal world, the AFC South would be viewed as having one of the NFL's best collection of quarterbacks largely because one guy - Deshaun Watson - was preparing to suit up for the Houston Texans.

Instead, the division features some question marks at QB - with CBS Sports ranking the AFC South as the fifth-best division in the NFL when it comes to quarterback play.

The Texans have issues. Do the Indianapolis Colts and Jacksonville Jaguars have the same? CBS writes: "Tannehill has erased memories of an uneven start to his career with each and every Titans start, serving as the ever-steady hand of a bruising and underrated offense. Wentz stumbled all over himself on a bad Eagles team in 2020, but couple his physical skill set with a comforting change of scenery, and he’s bound to be a top 15 QB again. Lawrence has the makeup of a future star, but stuck in a Jacksonville rebuild, he may start slow.''

We have more respect for the group than that. Tannehill has made himself into a just-below-star-level player. Wentz has been a star before until things fell apart on Philly. And the Jaguars drafting Trevor Lawrence with the No. 1 overall pick figures to mark a football renaissance in Jacksonville.

It'd be nice for the Texans to be able to envision vulnerability here ... but really, it's the other three teams in the AFC South that may have that vantage point.

READ MORE: NFL Rumors: Should Texans Trade For Patriots WR?

Writes CBS: "The Texans are the chief reason for the South ranking this low: Watson is a top 10 talent but remains intent on being traded regardless of whether his legal matters result in a suspension, so (Tyrod) Taylor — the serviceable but overly conservative insurance plan — figures to open 2021 under center.''

The Texans seem to be committed to Taylor for Week 1 against the Jaguars, meaning that in the AFC South, we will see little wasted time beginning to understand whether Houston can get a leg up on the competition while Lawrence is learning ... before he someday leads the AFC South to a more prominent berth when it comes to the division-by-division quarterback collective.

READ MORE: If Houston Texans Have 2022 No. 1 NFL Pick: QB or ..?