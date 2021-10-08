Trick Plays? Texans Ready for Belichick’s ‘Patriot Games’

HOUSTON -- Between Bill Belichick and Josh McDaniels' long history of trick plays and wide receiver Jakobi Meyers' quarterback background, the Houston Texans' defense is on high alert for deception on Sunday against the New England Patriots.

During a Sunday night loss to Tom Brady and the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Meyers, who converted to wide receiver at North Carolina State after being recruited as a quarterback, completed two passes for 45 yards. That included a 30-yard pass to wide receiver Nelson Agholor to set up a fourth-quarter field goal, going 2 for 2 overall. For his career, Meyers is 4 for 4 for 88 yards and threw two touchdowns last season.

“The Patriots are always good for a couple of gadgets, man," Texans safety Justin Reid said. "I don’t think I’ve played them one time where they didn’t have a gadget play, either on special teams or on their offensive playbook. We know Meyers is a former quarterback.

"We know that they have a phenomenal offensive coordinator. Brilliant mind that’s going to come up with something unique. But a lot of that just comes back to discipline. If something just doesn’t feel right about the play, there’s probably a reason that it doesn’t feel right.”

“Jakobi, he’s got a nice arm and he had some good passes,” Jones said. “He’s a tough dude. Whatever position he’s playing, he plays hard. He does exactly what the coaches and everyone asks of him. He’s just a great player."