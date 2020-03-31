State of The Texans
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
News

Tristan Wirfs meets with the Texans on a video conference call

Patrick D. Starr

The Houston Texans have met with Iowa offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs on a video interview amid the COVID-19 pandemic. NFL teams are allowed to continue to meet with prospects via video conference in accordance with NFL rules. The Texans can schedule no more than three telephone or video-conference calls with draft-eligible players per week and the calls can not last longer than an hour. 

Wirfs is one of the first known prospects the Texans have met with due to the new rules put in place to meet with draft-eligible players during the pandemic. 

In 2019, Wirfs was selected as an All-American and the Big Ten offensive lineman of the year for his play for the Hawkeyes. Wirfs played both right and left tackle during his junior season.

Wirfs was the first true freshman to start at either offensive tackle position in the Kirk Ferentz era. 

Playing in 35 games since 2017, Wirfs declared early for the NFL Draft. Primarily an offensive tackle only at Iowa, there are thoughts that Wirfs could transition easily to a guard position in the NFL. 

You can follow Patrick for Houston Texans Updates in the following places.

Twitter: Here | Site Twitter: Here | Site Facebook: Here

You can Subscribe to the State of the Texans Podcast on the following platforms.

iTunes: Here | Soundcloud: Here | Google Play: Here | Stitcher: Here

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SOTT Mailbag: How does David Johnson fit with the Texans?

Answering reader questions on the Houston Texans and what did Bill O'Brien see in running back David Johnson plus discussions on Kahale Warring, the pass rush and a potential Deshaun Watson contract.

Patrick D. Starr

by

Patrick Starr

Report: Laremy Tunsil and Texans starting the groundwork for a multi-year extension

The Houston Texans and left tackle Laremy Tunsil has started discussing an extension to keep him with the organization for the foreseeable future.

Patrick D. Starr

Laremy Tunsil donates $250k Florida Gateway Food Bank and Star of Hope Mission in Houston

Houston Texans left tackle Laremy Tunsil donated $250,000 to Florida Gateway Food Bank and Star of Hope Mission in Houston to help people in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Patrick D. Starr

Best of the Rest: Damon Harrison could help the Texans defensive interior

With the first and second wave of free agency done in the NFL, here is a look at the best of the rest of the unrestricted free agents that could help the Houston Texans. Edge rusher Markus Golden could be an added plus for the defense.

Patrick D. Starr

Ex-Bronco Derek Wolfe picks Ravens over the Texans

Unrestricted free agent Derek Wolfe picks the Baltimore Ravens over the Houston Texans to sign a one-year deal.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans Kenny Stills attacked by birds for his burrito

Houston Texans wide receiver Kenny Stills was ganged up on by a group of birds in California for his burrito while he was visiting the beach.

Patrick D. Starr

Randall Cobb knows all eyes are on him with the exit of DeAndre Hopkins from the Texans

Houston Texans Randall Cobb understands that eyes will be on the entire wide receiver group especially him after the trade of DeAndre Hopkins to the Arizona Cardinals.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans Randall Cobb fortunate for his time with the Cowboys

Houston Texans wide receiver Randall Cobb fortunate for the Dallas Cowboys giving him a chance to allow him to bounce back from injury.

Patrick D. Starr

Randall Cobb wants to be part of something special with Deshaun Watson and the Texans

Wide receiver Randall Cobb explains why he chose the Houston Texans and why he wants to build something special with Deshaun Watson.

Patrick D. Starr

Mock Draft Analysis: Does Neville Gallimore fit with the Texans upfront?

SI.com Andy Benoit discussed the AFC South's team needs and pointed out defensive line is one of the biggest ones for the Houston Texans heading into the 2020 NFL Draft.

Patrick D. Starr