Tristan Wirfs meets with the Texans on a video conference call

The Houston Texans have met with Iowa offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs on a video interview amid the COVID-19 pandemic. NFL teams are allowed to continue to meet with prospects via video conference in accordance with NFL rules. The Texans can schedule no more than three telephone or video-conference calls with draft-eligible players per week and the calls can not last longer than an hour.

Wirfs is one of the first known prospects the Texans have met with due to the new rules put in place to meet with draft-eligible players during the pandemic.

In 2019, Wirfs was selected as an All-American and the Big Ten offensive lineman of the year for his play for the Hawkeyes. Wirfs played both right and left tackle during his junior season.

Wirfs was the first true freshman to start at either offensive tackle position in the Kirk Ferentz era.

Playing in 35 games since 2017, Wirfs declared early for the NFL Draft. Primarily an offensive tackle only at Iowa, there are thoughts that Wirfs could transition easily to a guard position in the NFL.

