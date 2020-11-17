Troubled CB DeAndre Baker: Worth A Texans' Look

HOUSTON - A push to sign free agent cornerback DeAndre Baker? We're not prepared to do that. A push to look into the problems that cause the 2019 NFL first-round pick to now be a street free agent?

Yes, the Houston Texans owe themselves that.

The New York Giants drafted Baker in the first-round (30th overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft, and the 5-11, 190-pound former Georgia standout and college All-America appeared in 15 games for New York.

But the Giants released him in September following an offseason overflowing with legal trouble - trouble that he was cleared off this week when a district attorney's office in Florida dropped charges against Baker, who was being prosecuted on four counts of robbery with a firearm and faced a minimum of 10 years in prison if convicted.

The Giants remain uninterested. Maybe they already know he's not the "great locker-room guy'' he claims to be.

“I can be a great guy in any locker room they put me in,” Baker told the New York Daily News. “I never had a record in my life. I was never in any trouble in my life and still to this day I haven’t been in any trouble, up until this event. I don’t think I’m a risk to any team. I feel like I’m a benefit to any team right now.”

This is right in Interim general manager Jack Easterby's wheelhouse if the Texans decided to get into business with Baker. Easterby is a former character coach for the Patriots so who better to cosign Baker as a worthy investment should it all check out positive?

The Texans haven't shied away from cornerbacks with troubled pasts either. Prior to trading up for Deshaun Watson in the 2017 NFL Draft, Houston had done their homework on Gareon Conley's legal issues. Conley was accused of sexual assault before the draft, later the charges were dropped, but the Texans had an interest had they stayed put in the back part of the draft. Ultimately they'd trade for Conley a couple of years later.

In the case of the Texans, what exactly would be the "risk,'' anyway? Houston is struggling at 2-7 and the problems in the secondary are among the most prominent struggles.

Bradley Roby is a fine player, but he's the lone cornerback who has shown consistency. Vernon Hargreaves is regularly on the wrong side of an opposing team's highlight. His issues fluctuate from inconsistent tackler to a defender rarely in the right zip code. Philip Gaines hasn't seen the field a ton, and for good reason. Cornell Armstrong is regularly a healthy scratch and John Reid is a rookie who can really only play slot cornerback.

Playing time would be readily available should Baker and the Texans end up together. Plus, the Texans almost assuredly will need help in 2021 as well, so signing up for 2021 in addition to this season isn't out of the question. Despite the record for Houston, the opportunity for a young player looking to rebuild his image out of the spotlight exists.

DeAndre Baker, 23, was the Jim Thorpe winner in college and is just 19 months removed from being the 30th overall pick. We can't speak for what the New York Giants know about him. But we can urge the Houston Texans to find out for themselves.