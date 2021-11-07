Skip to main content
    • November 7, 2021
    Texans BREAKING: QB Tua OUT for Dolphins - Advantage Houston?

    Tua Tagovailoa will not start for the Dolphins today in a game that’s also all about the Deshaun Watson rumors
    For those wondering if the Tua Tagovailoa post-Deshaun Watson trade era would get off on the right note, think again. 

    According to reports, Tagovailoa will not start Sunday against the Houston Texans due to a fractured finger in his throwing hand. Veteran QB Jacoby Brissett is now expected to start for the Miami Dolphins in his place.

    With Miami set to face the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday Night Football in Week 10, the second-year QB's status for two games now comes into question. 

    Tagovailoa has been the subject of trade rumors since February. Watson, who signed a four-year, $156 million extension last September with the Texans, asked for a trade away from the organization. Miami seemed like the front-runner following inconsistencies at QB during the team's 10-6 season.

    Dolphins general manager Chris Grier announced on Tuesday that they would run the remainder of the season with Tagovailoa, stating that the team was merely doing its "due diligence" when inquiring on Watson's status. 

    "We're very happy with Tua," Grier said. "We think he's developing well. Brian has been very consistent with his message, and we have been as well. He's working hard, he's showing a lot of improvement, and we think he'll continue to develop and be the player he should be."

    The Texans are back at full strength under center with the return of quarterback Tyrod Taylor. Taylor, 32, was placed on the injured reserve after suffering a hamstring injury in Week 2 against the Cleveland Browns. Rookie QB Davis Mills took over and went 0-6 during his time in the starting role. 

    Houston and Miami both are currently on seven-game losing streaks. 

    "Coach [Culley] said early on that I would be the starter when healthy and thankful that he stood by that," Taylor said Wednesday. 

    Prior to suffering the injury, Taylor completed 70.5 percent of his passes for 416 yards, with three touchdowns and no interceptions. Mills, a third round pick out of Stanford, recorded seven of his eight interceptions away from NRG Stadium. 

    Brisset, a former third round pick by the New England Patriots, has played in five games this season. He has thrown for 882 yards and four touchdowns against two interceptions. 

    Tagovailoa, who was placed on the IR in Week 2 with a rib injury, has thrown for 1,040 yards with seven touchdowns against five interceptions, and completed 66.6 percent of his passes. 

    The Texans and Dolphins will kickoff at noon CT at Hard Rock Stadium. 

