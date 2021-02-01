Tua Trade To Texans? Dolphins QB Ignoring Watson Whispers

There are reasons enough for Tua to wisely avoid the Deshaun trade gossip.

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has established himself, after his solid rookie campaign in 2020, as a true prospect in the NFL. But the Dolphins' willingness to flirt with the idea of trading for Deshaun Watson signals where Tua ranks in comparison to Deshaun ...

Reason enough for Tua to wisely avoid the gossip.

"I never heard about the rumor until my agent reached out to me," Tagovailoa said, according to the Palm Beach Post. "I'm not one to really listen to the radio or watch (TV). Really the only time I would watch TV would be to watch a football game on Sunday.''

The NFL world has been so obsessed with Watson's Houston Texans trade demand, and then imagining what Watson would look like in another uniform - Deshaun's favorite destinations include the Jets and the Dolphins - that no one's given much thought to what Tua would look like in a Texans uniform.

Tagovailoa, a first-round pick out of Alabama last year, can be judged to be a starting QB in the league ... and would come to Houston in addition to a pile of Miami draft picks, should a deal be forged. Of course, the Dolphins presently own such a "pile'' - including the first- and second-round picks Houston swapped over in the Laremy Tunsil trade.

What Watson is is fairly clear: A three-time Pro Bowler who at 25-year-old had one of the best seasons of his career, recording career highs in passing yards (4,823) and passing touchdowns (33).

What Tua is is less certain. But it might be worth a moment to visualize him, and a bucket of picks, in Texans garb.

"That's something that would be out of my control, regardless.'' Tua said. "That would be on the decision of the Miami Dolphins organization. I have to control what I can control. Work hard. And do well next season."

In Miami. Or not.

