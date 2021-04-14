Twenty and Counting: Woman Reveal Identities in Civil Lawsuit Against Texans' QB Watson

As of now, 20 women have stepped forward to ID themselves in the case against Deshaun Watson

HOUSTON -- As of Tuesday, 22 women accused Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson of sexual misconduct or assault. On Wednesday, the names have been listed.

Twenty women have identified themselves as plaintiffs in the civil lawsuit against the 25-year-old franchise star. Another one is expected to release their name before Thursday afternoon.

On Tuesday evening, one accuser elected to drop her case, electing not to pursue further action due to privacy and security concerns.

Last week, Judges Dedra Davis and Rabeea Sultan Collier ruled that Texas lawyer, Tony Buzbee, must attach the names of the plaintiffs for suits to be further processed. On Tuesday evening, Buzbee said in a statement his firm would "amend" all lawsuits filed with the disclosed names of the victims.

Earlier this month Ashley Solis and Lauren Baxley came forward publicly to reveal themselves as victims of Watson's actions. Solis, a massage therapist in Houston, was the first accuser to file an allegation against the former first-round pick.

"It has taken me a long time to get to this point to come out publicly and speak my truth. I was afraid. I’m not afraid anymore," Solis said. "I am here to take back the power and take back control."

Prior to the hearings, Watson's attorney, Rusty Hardin, said that his staff was unable to investigate further into their client's allegations without the identities of the victims. According to The Athletic's Aaron Riess, Buzbee offered to release the name confidentially. Hardin refused.

In a press conference last Friday, Hardin acknowledged that several encounters were "consensual" between Watson and the women who have filed lawsuits. That said, he stated at no point did Watson engage in any acts that were not "mutually desired" by both sides at the time.

"Were there sometimes consensual encounters? Yes," Hardin said.

The Houston Police Department will be doing their own private investigation after a complainant filed a report against him last week. Hardin stated that both his firm and Watson would comply.

"We welcome this long-overdue development," Hardin said. "Now we will learn the identity of at least one accuser. We will fully cooperate with the Houston Police Department."

The NFL also released a statement, saying they would be going through their own investigation pertaining to the league's personal conduct policy.

TexansDaily.com will continue to keep you up to date with the current case against Watson.

