"Twenty-Two is Coming!" - Texans Johnathan Joseph Discusses His First Meeting with Patriots Tom Brady When He Was a Rookie With the Bengals

Houston Texans cornerback will be facing off against New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady once again on Sunday Night Football. Joseph has never beaten Brady or the Patriots since arriving to the Texans in 2011.

When asked about Brady and the type of player he is and if he changed, Joseph responded with, "The same Tom Brady."

Then Joseph went back in the time machine when he was a rookie with the Cincinnati Bengals when he was just a rookie in 2006 facing the Patriots that week for that resulted in a 38-14 loss.

Joseph tells a story of when Brady was yelling at him on the field, "Twenty-two is coming, twenty-two is coming!"

Listen to Joseph tell the story of him and Brady's first meeting on a football field.

