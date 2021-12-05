Texans vs. Colts: One Play Set Tone In Shutout Loss

HOUSTON -- Sometimes a play early can predict how a game will end late. The opening play for the Houston Texans was an indication on how things were going to unfold.

A 31-0 home loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday certainly wasn't expected when the Texans took the field. Then again, turnovers always give an opponent a chance to capitalize.

The Colts (7-6) seized the moment against Texans quarterback Tyrod Taylor one play into the game. Taylor tried to connect with receiver Davion Davis down the sideline. Instead, Colts cornerback Kenny Moore III timed the route and jumped the play, leading to an interception.

Indianapolis would need six plays to punch it in on a 1-yard touchdown from running back Jonathan Taylor. That's all the scoring the Colts would find necessary..

"They completely outplayed us," Houston coach David Culley said. "That's a good football team. We got outcoached and outplayed."

Taylor finished the day with a season-low 45 passing yards, going 5 of 13 through the air. Houston's offense managed only 67 yards of total offense, and did not pass midfield once.

The Texans' offensive line did little favors for Taylor, allowing two sacks for a loss of 24 yards. Houston was sacked four times overall.

"Our quarterback's job is to get us in the end zone," Culley said. "He didn't do that today."

Rookie QB Davis Mills replaced Taylor with three minutes remaining in third quarter. He didn't do much better, going 6 of 14 passing for 49 yards.

Culley said postgame that Taylor suffered a wrist injury. After further evaluation from the training staff, the team elected to bench him to avoid further damage.

"I told him that Davis was going in and he just was shaking his hand," Culley said. "He understood."

The Colts (7-6) picked up 389 yards of offense, 143 of which came from Taylor. In all seven victories, the second-year runner has tallied at least 100 yards on the ground. Indianapolis went 7 of 13 on third down and controlled had the ball for more than 40 minutes.

Houston finished 3 of 12 on third down and didn't convert any of three tries on fourth down. Sunday's loss was the first time in franchise history that Houston was shut out at home during the regular season.

The Texans will close out the three-game homestand next Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks at noon.