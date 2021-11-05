Is a Tyrod Taylor ‘Win’ Really a Texans Success?

Tyrod Taylor can win football games, but is that what Houston needs?

HOUSTON -- Does Tyrod Taylor help the Houston Texans win? Think about that question for a second before answering.

Taylor, the quarterback who was signed to start at the beginning of the season, returns for the first time since Week 2 after suffering a hamstring injury. The Texans are 1-7 and have a chance to improve to 2-7 in their bye week with a win over the Miami Dolphins.

The 32-year-old has the experience inside Texans coach David Culley's system. In his first start against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Taylor threw for 292 yards and a pair of touchdowns on the way to a 37-21 win.

“He was our starting quarterback, and he got hurt,” Culley said Thursday. “He’s healthy now, and he’s our starting quarterback. The fact that he’s been our leader going into the (season), will that help us? I hope so. We’ll see.”

Yes, Taylor can win you a football game. That wasn't the question.

Does the return of Taylor help the Texans win? “Win” in the ultimate sense?

The answer is no.

With one victory, Houston needs a miraculous turnaround to make the postseason. That means rattling off victories left and right. Really, running the table.

The way Texans general manager Nick Caserio handled the NFL trade deadline, it doesn't feel like Houston is contending. They know it. We know it.

It's rebuilding. Rebuilding starts with tearing down the old foundation and beginning anew.

That “new” may or may not be rookie QB Davis Mills. It isn't Taylor, though, even if Houston has a bit of success with him.

“It’s been invaluable experience for him,” Culley said of Mills' time as the starter. “He’s grown from it. He’s going to be better for it. It’s going to help him in his future going through what he’s gone through.”

Mills went 0-6 during Taylor's time away. Houston's offense stumbled into its own list of problems on the road during that span, scoring a grand total of 15 points away from NRG Stadium since the third quarter of the Cleveland game.

That's partly on Mills, who threw seven of his eight interceptions on the road.

But, who is this move helping? Taylor? Mills? The Texans? Each win under Taylor only moves Houston farther back in the draft order come April 2022.

Mills being the future or not, Houston needs high selections. Picking outside the top 10 should be considered a bigger failure than losing out the season. Better yet, picking outside the top three is nearing the same category.

Caserio has said in the past that Mills has the traits to be special. Special or not, it's hard to evaluate a talent when he rides the pine while hoping for a second chance. And if Taylor plays well, Houston could decide Mills has no reason to see field.

Yes, winning helps in the short-term. But a loss could be a win, in terms of the ultimate goal of a successful rebuild.

Taylor starts, Taylor wins and Houston loses. Taylor starts, Taylor loses and Houston loses. To this point in the season, what's a better option: losing with a veteran or seeing if Mills is the next man up.

"We play to win," Culley said Thursday. "Basically, our future is now.”

The future is now? Really?

Taylor is a feel-good story. He's proven he can play and win during his 11-year career. But Houston doesn't need wins. The franchise needs to tank and tank hard.

So, does Taylor give Houston the best chance to win, or does he help the Texans lose in the long run? A win on Sunday outside of a "W" in the standings means the same as a loss come this point of the season.

Nothing. Absolutely nothing.