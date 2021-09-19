Where Next For Texans At QB? Cam? Deshaun?

With Tyrod Taylor injured against the Cleveland Browns in Week 2, who could the Houston Texans look to sign at QB in his absence?

A tough couple of weeks just got that little bit tougher for the Houston Texans with starting quarterback Tyrod Taylor now struggling with a hamstring injury.

The veteran appeared to tweak his hamstring on a 14-yard touchdown run toward the end of the second quarter during Houston's 31-21 loss to the Cleveland Browns, prompting rookie Davis Mills to start the second half.

He finished his first NFL appearance 8 of 18 for 105 yards, one touchdown, and one interception.

Due to the league's COVID-19 rules which mandate a six-day testing process before a new signee can play for their team (assuming they're negative), the Texans will have to roll into Week 3 with Davis Mills and practice squad quarterback Jeff Driskell as their options.

However, if Taylor is sidelined beyond Week 3 the Texans should still look to sign a temporary starter as neither Mills nor Driskell has shown they can be winning starters at this time.

If they opted to go down the practice squad route, there are a number of capable quarterbacks available around the league such as Trace McSorley, Josh Johnson, Nick Mullens, Brett Hundley, Matt Barkley, Shane Buechele, Sean Mannion, Ryan Griffin, and Nate Sudfeld.

The two that make the most sense, it could be argued, would be McSorley or Hundley. Texans head coach David Culley has two years of experience with McSorely at the Baltimore Ravens, whereas Hundley would be a solid dual-threat option that fits the style of offense being run with Taylor and has NFL experience.

However, there is no getting away from the pair of elephants in the room when it comes to potential quarterbacks ...

Former NFL MVP Cam Newton is without a team, having been released by the New England Patriots in favor of rookie Mac Jones this preseason. And while Newton comes with some baggage in terms of headlines, and his ability to throw isn't what it once was, he can run.

Is what he does a solid fit for this scheme? Maybe. Plus, Newton does have a relationship with one key front office member - General manager Nick Caserio.

Caserio signed Newton while in New England last year, with Newton going on to start 15 games.

Granted, he isn't the same player that won was named NFL MVP in 2015. But, you'd have to feel a whole lot more comfortable with Newton leading this run-first offense than Mills or Driskel.

And the other elephant, who is literally "in the room''? That would be team MVP Deshaun Watson. But as our Aaron Wilson writes, "Third-string quarterback Deshaun Watson, an embattled three-time Pro Bowl selection facing 22 civil lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct and/or sexual assault and 10 criminal complaints, is not expected to play the entire season even in the light of Taylor's injury.''

So ... there's that.

