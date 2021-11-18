Because Tyrod Taylor Can't Get Any Worse, Texans Expect Better

If the Houston Texans hope to put up a fight against the hotly favored Tennessee Titans this weekend, they'll need quarterback Tyrod Taylor to return to form. Quickly.

The veteran signal-caller returned for their last game from a hamstring injury that sidelined him for six weeks. In his return Taylor looked rusty and out of sorts, throwing three interceptions and only completing 55.8 percent of his passes during their 17-9 loss against the Miami Dolphins.

Speaking on Wednesday, Taylor discussed the areas he noticed that he specifically needed to work on following his return.

"Timing," Taylor said. "Some balls out there that I left out on the field. Some plays that were left on the field as well too, typically you make those plays. I was fully confident going into that game in my ability to go out and perform at a high level. Just didn’t meet that mark."

But in the NFL there's no time to dwell on what could have been, and as Taylor went on to say: "eyes forward and continue playing well."

One factor that could help him in playing well, or at least better than against Miami, is that very experience. When asked whether he believes he'll play better having gotten that game under his belt, Taylor's response was "definitely."

"Obviously, the last outing in Miami wasn’t a winning one or an opportunity to give the offense to go out there and put up points," Taylor said. "Definitely something to clean up and watch with a critical eye. I had the bye week to also work on some things and looking forward to getting back on the field this week and bouncing back personally and also as a team."

Speaking of the team, wide receiver Brandin Cooks clearly hasn't let their last game affect his faith in Taylor's ability to lead this offense.

"I still think he gave us that boost in Miami," Cooks said. "But it’s good to be able to have that game under his belt, had the bye week, had some extra time to prep. So, we look forward to getting back out there together."

Taylor will have his chance to bounce back against the 8-2 Titans Sunday.