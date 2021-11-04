Can Tyrod Taylor Re-energize Texans' Dormant Offense?

Can Tyrod Taylor's potentially imminent return be the shot in the arm this Houston Texans offense needs?

Hope is on the horizon for the Houston Texans, and it takes the shape of veteran quarterback Tyrod Taylor.

The 32-year-old has been out of action since halftime of Houston's Week 2 31-21 loss at the Cleveland Browns with a hamstring injury. However, he was back at practice Wednesday and if all goes to plan, Taylor will play Sunday against the Miami Dolphins in a battle between the 1-7s.

Taylor's potentially imminent return will serve as both a morale boost for the fans, but also the players.

Safety Justin Reid described Taylor's return as "a great breath of fresh air," going on to say "you can feel that electricity kind of running through the team."

Receiver Brandin Cooks praised Taylor, saying "he looks great" and singling out the presence he brings. That sentiment is echoed by rookie receiver Nico Collins, who said he was "glad" the veteran is back with the "energy".

However, Collins also emphasized that he remains confident in rookie QB Davis Mills.

"Tyrod’s just got experience," Collins said when asked about the difference between working with the two QBs. "He’s been in the league for a while now and Davis is great too. But I feel confident with both of them, no matter who’s in, who’s not. I feel like they are both going to come up to the plate and do their thing."

Prior to his injury, Taylor, who assumed the starting role after the Deshaun Watson saga began to unravel, had been playing some of the best football of his career.

Through six quarters, Taylor was 31 of 44 for 416 passing yards and three touchdowns, one rushing touchdown, and zero interceptions. His ability on the ground to either extend the play or simply run the ball himself has also been dearly missed by this somewhat one-dimensional offense of late that ranks 29th in the NFL in total rushing yards, and last in yards per carry and in rushing first downs.

In his absence, Mills' performances have been a mixed bag with the occasional (expected) rookie errors, not helped by the lack of a run game to support him and some, at times, questionable playcalling from offensive coordinator Tim Kelly.

Mills is currently 140 of 209 on the season for 1,357 passing yards, seven touchdowns, and eight interceptions.

However, in all fairness, he has performed as well as, if not marginally better than the majority of his fellow rookies as general manager Nick Caserio mentioned on Wednesday.

"I would say specific to the rookie class, he’s probably been, other than Mac (Jones), as competitive as the rest of them," Caserio said.

Whether or not Taylor ultimately returns against Miami or the Texans hold off on playing him until after next week's bye remains to be seen. But with all due respect to Mills, Taylor suiting up once more could be the shot in the arm this offense needs as they look to help claw this rebuilding team out of its losing streak.