Tyrod Taylor Return: Texans Create QB Timetable

HOUSTON -- The Houston Texans anticipate getting starting quarterback Tyrod Taylor back from a Grade 2 strained left hamstring in a couple of weeks, according to coach David Culley.



Taylor, 32, has to miss at least one more game under NFL rules requiring players to miss at least three weeks when they're placed on injured reserve. Taylor injured his leg while running for a touchdown against the Cleveland Browns.

The Texans have lost three consecutive games since Taylor got hurt in the first half against the Browns.

Texans rookie quarterback Davis Mills will start on Sunday against the New England Patriots at NRG Stadium.

Taylor is making steady progress in his recovery from the injury and attended the Texans' 40-0 road loss against the Buffalo Bills. The Texans' margin of defeat represented the worst loss in franchise history, topping a 45-7 defeat in 2017 to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Against the Browns, Taylor completed 10 of 11 passes for 125 yards and one touchdown for a 144.3 passer rating before getting hurt.

Mills struggled mightily against the Bills as he threw four interceptions, was sacked three times, fumbled once, passing for 87 yards and a 23.4 passer rating. He completed 11 of 21 passes and had a 0.8 total quarterback rating.

“When your football team plays the way we played, they're not ready to play," Culley said Monday during a press conference at NRG Stadium. "I take the blame. I am to blame for that. Our coaching staff is to blame for that, because we haven’t played that way to that point. We’ve played good football, winning football, to be able to have a chance to win football games. And we didn’t do that."

Culley emphasized that the Texans' mistakes, including five turnovers and 10 penalties for 100 yards are correctable errors.

“I don’t think it’s a quick fix," he said. "I think it’s fixable. We’ve just got to coach better. There were things that we did that we haven’t been doing. It had nothing to do with the weather. I keep hearing about the weather. It had nothing to do with the weather. It was the fact that we didn’t play good football."

A third-round draft pick from Stanford, Mills has completed 56.7 percent of his throws for 357 yards with two touchdowns and five interceptions. He's averaging 5.8 yards per attempt and has been sacked eight times. Mills has a 50.4 passer rating.

Culley said during his Monday press conference that he's not concerned about Mills' confidence. He added that the Texans aren't looking to add another quarterback at this time.

The Texans did recently make an inquiry about Denver Broncos quarterback Brett Rypien when he was on the Broncos' practice squad, according to a league source not authorized to speak publicly. Rypien was promoted to the Broncos' active roster last week.

Jeff Driskel, a former Broncos quarterback, is the Texans' current backup to Mills.

In other injury news, Culley indicated that running back Rex Burkhead is the only player slated to miss this week's game. Defensive end Jon Greenard left the game with a chest injury, but Culley said it wasn't a serious injury.