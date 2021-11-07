Source: Texans New O-Line Starter at Dolphins

The 1-7 Texans are on a seven-game losing streak as they face the 1-7 Dolphins.

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- The Houston Texans on Saturday officially activated starting quarterback Tyrod Taylor from the “injured reserve / designated for return” list as he is slated to start Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins.

And on Sunday ... more moves.

Texans rookie center Jimmy Morrissey is expected to make his starting debut Sunday against the Miami Dolphins at Pro Player Stadium, according to league sources not authorized to speak publicly.

The Texans had been playing veteran Justin McCray at center since Justin Britt was placed on injured reserve with a knee injury.

Now, McCray is expected to line up at right guard against the Dolphins with former second-round draft pick Max Scharping backing him up.

Morrisey is a 6-foot-4, 305-pound center from Pitt who was drafted in the seventh round this year by the Las Vegas Raiders and is regarded as a strong developmental prospect.

The Texans signed him off of the Raiders' practice squad.

Morrisey was a 47-game starter at center for Pitt and was named the Burlsworth Trophy winner awarded to the most outstanding college football player who began their career as a walk-on. He was a three-time All-Atlantic Coast Conference selection and a four-time All-ACC academic football selection.

In high school, Huntingdon Valley, Pa., native was an All-Catholic League and All-City selection in Philadelphia and chose to be a preferred walk-on at Pitt over scholarship offers from Lehigh, Bucknell and Colgate.

The Texans' inactives are third quarterback Jeff Driskel, linebacker Hardy Nickerson (concussion), cornerback Cre'Von LeBlanc, linebacker Eric Wilson, wide receiver Davion Davis and former Pro Bowl quarterback Deshaun Watson (non-injury reasons-personal matter).

.The 1-7 Texans are on a seven-game losing streak as they face the 1-7 Dolphins

The Texans now have three quarterbacks on the active roster in Taylor, rookie backup Davis Mills and third quarterback Jeff Driskel.

The Texans are hoping to replicate some success from early this year as the AFC South club’s only victory of the season was when Taylor was under center in the season-opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Since Taylor got hurt in Week 2 while running away from Cleveland defender Myles Garrett for a touchdown run against the Browns to produce a halftime lead, the Texans have lost seven consecutive games and are 0-6 with Mills, a third-round draft pick from Stanford, as the No. 1 QB.

The Texans on Saturday also placed starting linebacker Christian Kirksey, who has a fractured thumb and ligament damage and underwent surgery after not practicing all week, on the injured reserve list.

Kirksey is the Texans' leading tackler with 56 tackles and also has recorded one interception.

The Texans have Kamu Grugier-Hill, Kevin Pierre-Louis and Zach Cunningham and Neville Hewitt to fill in at linebacker, and this week found some insurance by also claiming linebacker Eric Wilson off waivers from the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Texans additionally elevated safety Jonathan Owens from the practice squad.