Tyrod Taylor Starts For New-Look Texans

Tyrod Taylor now has the change to be a starter again in Houston

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Tyrod Taylor took his first game snaps as the Texans' new starting quarterback Saturday night and the replacement for embattled and disgruntled Pro Bowl passer Deshaun Watson.

Taylor completed all four passes on the Texans' opening drive for 40 yards as he completed three of them to wide receiver Chris Conley for 36 yards. The drive was capped by kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn's 37-yard field goal.

Meanwhile, Watson didn't travel with the Texans and is listed fourth on the unofficial depth chart.

Multiple players didn't play for the Texans, including four players on the reserve-COVID-19 list (offensive tackles Laremy Tunsil, Tytus Howard and Roderick Johnson and cornerback Bradley Roby) along with defensive end Charles Omenihu (hip), tight end Jordan Akins (lower leg tightness), running back Dontrell Hilliard, cornerback Cornell Armstrong, linebacker Kevin Pierre-Louis (concussion protocol) and Pro Bowl kick returner Andre Roberts.

Several other key players are also not expected to play for precautionary reasons.

With Tunsil and Howard sidelined Charlie Heck started at right tackle, Max Scharping at right guard, Justin Britt at center, Justin McCray at left guard and Geron Christian at left tackle.



On defense, the Texans started Vernon Hargreaves, Terrance Mitchell, Lonnie Johnson Jr., Eric Murray and Desmond King in the secondary and Ross Blacklock, Vincent Taylor, Jacob Martin and Jordan Jenkins across the defensive line with Neville Hewitt starting at linebacker next to Kamu Grugier-Hill.

A one-time Pro Bowl selection with the Buffalo Bills, Taylor, 31, was signed to a one-year, $12.5 million contract this offseason after Watson issued a standing trade request after signing a $156 million contract extension last September. Watson is also facing 22 civil lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct and/or sexual assault and is the subject of 10 criminal complaints filed with the Houston Police Department with no charges filed or indictments issued.

His lawyer, Rusty Hardin, has denied wrongdoing by Watson on behalf of his client.

“I mean, it's been great," Texans offensive coordinator Tim Kelly said of Taylor's assimilation. "With his professionalism, he comes in, he wants to be great. He wants to come in and know exactly what's going on. He's got command of the entire offense. Again, just the way he approaches every single day, it's been really good for me. It's been really good for everyone in the room.”

Taylor lost his starting job last season when a Los Angeles Chargers team doctor accidentally punctured his lung while administering a pain-killing injection. That led to Justin Herbert replacing the former Baltimore Ravens sixth-round draft pick from Virginia Tech and eventually emerging as the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Taylor passed for 2,799 yards, 14 touchdowns and four interceptions and rushed for 427 yards and four scores in 2017 in Buffalo with Culley on Sean McDermott’s coaching staff.



“Tyrod is doing a good job coming in here and, you know, being professional and getting a good grasp of the offense, how things are shaking out, the different reads," Kelly said. "For a guy who has played as long as he had, a lot of it ends up just being translation. He understands the plays, just now how we call it and what are kind of specifics from this offense to the different offenses he’s played in. He’s doing a good job with that. He’s got a really good control of the huddle. He’s doing a good job of leading that offense."

READ MORE: Houston Texans Camp: Deshaun Watson Fires Question at Media