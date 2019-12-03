Tytus Howard Long-Term Health Remains the Texans Priority

The Houston Texans are always working in the best interest of their team and player. Even more so when an injury is involved. That is what the Texans did with starting right tackle Tytus Howard.

Injured with a partially torn right MCL, the Texans shut down Howard for the season for the long term projection of Howard's health. Recent reports have pointed to Howard dealing with a meniscus injury in the process too.

Head coach Bill O'Brien is happy with the returns his first-round selection showed since he arrived in rookie mini-camp.

"I thought he had some good moments this year," O'Brien said of Howard. "He's a great guy. We're certainly glad to have him."

Howard returned to the lineup just three weeks after injuring his knee in a week six win over the Kansas City Chiefs. The rookie right tackle started the next three games with his knee braced up from the initial injury.

Last week heading into the New England Patriots game, downgraded to questionable a few days before the game, Howard ultimately ended with him on the injured reserve by the weekend.

"He's tough," O'Brien continued on Howard. "He's got great energy. He's got a really good personality, a good teammate. So, I think there are a lot of things he did well and there's a lot of things that he'd be the first to tell you that he can improve upon, but there's a lot to build on."

Selected 23rd overall in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Alabama State, Howard started both left guard and right tackle for the Texans his rookie season. Howard will be a bookend offensive tackle opposite of Laremy Tunsil for the coming seasons.

