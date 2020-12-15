'Uninspired' & 'Embarrassing': Texans Good, Bad And Ugly

The Houston Texans put together a lackluster performance at Soldier Field on Sunday as they lost 36-7 to the Chicago Bears, but were there any bright spots?

The Houston Texans fell to 4-9 on the season this past Sunday, losing 36-7 against a previously-struggling Chicago Bears club. After losing key players to injuries and suspensions, this thrown-together Texans team looked lost, unmotivated, and under-coached. As such, this will be one of the most critical 'Good, Bad, and Ugly's' to date - be prepared. ...

READ MORE: 'Garbage Decision': Why Didn't Texans Pull Deshaun Watson?

The Good

Unsurprisingly, it's slim pickings here.

In his third year with the Texans, running back and key special-teamer Buddy Howell had a career game on offense, taking advantage of fellow running back David Johnson's absence. Having previously only carried the ball five times in an entire regular season, Howell was Houston's leading rusher on Sunday with 11 carries for 42 yards.

Perhaps not mind-blowing numbers in the grand scheme of things, but given the team's ineptitude in establishing a run game with any of their other backs, this is at least a sign that they have other viable options.

Speaking of viable backups, wide receiver Chad Hansen was elevated from the practice squad for a second straight week and led the Texans in receiving with seven receptions on as many targets for 56-yards.

Following last week's 101-yard performance, Hansen is staking a strong claim to remain on the team in 2021 once the new regime arrives.

Defensively, the standout was defensive back Eric Murray, who was used effectively in blitz packages with a team-leading 2.0 sacks on the day. Murray also finished the day top of the team in tackles with 11 combined.

READ MORE: Cowher Slams Texans For Making Bears Look Like 'Globetrotters'

Linebacker Tyrell Adams also continued his productive season with his second sack of the year and seven combined tackles.

That's pretty much it.

The Bad

To put it bluntly, this team looks like they have given up. As the game wore on, the sideline looked ever-more frustrated ... and maybe even disinterested.

Injuries were piling up with quarterback Deshaun Watson, guard Senio Kelemete, defensive linemen Charles Omenihu and Brandon Dunn and safety Justin Reid all hurt to some extent during the game.

Pile this on top of the fact they were already without the majority of their cornerbacks and wide receivers, and it was always going to be an uphill battle.

READ MORE: Bears 36, Texans 7: 11 Takes on the Windy City Wipeout

The offensive line continues to struggle on the interior, not helped by the rotating door that is left guard. Combine their lack of consistency and development with unnecessary penalties, and they allowed a season-high seven sacks and a second safety in as many weeks.

Given the constant pressure and lack of receivers, Watson struggled to generate much in the way of offensive rhythm finishing 21 of 30 for 219-yards and one touchdown.

Elsewhere, the pass defense allowed 267 yards and three touchdowns, making quarterback Mitch Trubisky look like Watson's equal (he's not) in what was by far his best game of the season.

And their run defense can be summarized best by the Bears' first offensive snap of the day when running back David Montgomery rushed for an 80-yard touchdown, beginning what was his best game of the season. In total, Chicago had 169-yards rushing, thanks to Houston's embarrassing inability to shed blocks.

READ MORE: If Bears Drafted Deshaun Watson? QB Despair for Texans

The Ugly

Usually, Watson's magical abilities to create something from nothing are enough to distract from the insufficiencies elsewhere. This week, without any real offensive weapons to work with, the true ineptitude of this coaching staff and roster was revealed for all to see.

What's puzzling is that all of these players are in the league for a reason. They are all more than capable of playing to some extent -otherwise they wouldn't have made it this far in the first place. This is what makes the sub-par performances by almost all of those involved on Sunday that much more worrying.

This coaching staff should be the ones to get everyone ready to play, get them prepared and hyped on game day, and get them playing as a cohesive unit. However, none of that seemed to be present after the opening kick. And in fact, this wasting of talent has been an issue for some time now.

Look no further than the offensive line; Who has genuinely improved under line coach Mike Devlin's coaching in the past six years? If anything, players have regressed under his tutorship (example: Max Scharping).

And it isn't just the offensive line. Tight end Jordan Akins dropped a sure-fire touchdown pass that a middle-schooler should have caught, wideout Keke Coutee dropped a punt to hand Chicago the ball back, and running back Duke Johnson's fumble was saved only by a defensive stop the following drive.

Then of course there is the defensive line's inconsistent run blocking, the team's issues covering tight ends, and their lack of defensive takeaways - a stat in which they rank stone-cold last in the NFL (8).

The Texans are failing at the most basic levels. The lack of fundamentals of shedding blocks, standing your ground, ball security, and winning your one-on-ones are setting the team up to fail before they've even begun, and those errors are as much on the coaching staff as the players.

J.J. Watt called it "embarrassing.''

Coach Romeo Crennel called it "uninspired.''

That's on the players. But it's also on the coaches.

And considering a new head coach and general manager will be arriving soon - and that these people are supposed to be fighting for their jobs - it's surprising to see both players and coaches doing so little to prove they deserve to remain in Houston beyond this year.