Update On Texans GM & Coach Search

CodyStoots

HOUSTON - The Houston Texans are in the midst of one of their worst seasons ever. The search to replace the author of their despair continues, as chairman and CEO Cal McNair explained Monday. 

Talking to KILT-AM SportsRadio 610 in Houston, McNair confirmed their involvement with the search firm Korn Ferry and their leader Jed Hughes.

"His whole firm has tremendous resources and will help us make a great decision here,'' McNair said.

McNair was quick to explain Hughes only works for one team at a time, and that Hughes is working for the Texans only during this round of coaching searches. 

It isn't just Hughes and Korn Ferry helping the Texans. McNair said Texans president Jamey Rootes has been helpful to him during this process due to Rootes having experience searching for top executives in the business world. 

Interim general manager Jack Easterby, however, is not helping with the search. When asked about Easterby's assistance with the search, McNair made his role clear. 

"Jack,'' McNair said, "is really focused on the football and so we'll let him focus on that. That's more than a full-time job for a couple of people, but he's doing that."

The Texans also plan to put together a committee of "maybe four or five experts outside of the Texans" to assist in the hiring process,'' the team chairman said. McNair said he wants them to be leaders in football and in sports and even could involve a former player to "get insights and wisdom" on how the best way to assemble the team's future decision-makers. 

Previously, Cal's father Bob McNair consulted with Dan Reeves in a coaching search which ended with the Texans hiring Gary Kubiak. The team also worked with Korn Ferry the last time the team hired a coach, which led to the hiring of Bill O'Brien. 

Houston got a head start on this process by firing their coach and general manager. McNair wrapped up the exclusivity with his desired search firm. With a committee of experts soon to be assembled, the Texans have all the firepower they need to find the future of the team. 

