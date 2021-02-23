Urban Meyer Announces Jags Hiring Of Texans Ex Palcic

Palcic was the long-time Houston Texans' vice president of communications until her surprising dismissal three months ago. She's now back in the AFC South

First-year Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer is in the process of building a noteworthy coaching staff in Jacksonville, but he is also involved in a front-office move with Houston ties.

Meyer announced on Monday that the team had hired Amy Palcic to "lead our communications team!"

Palcic, of course, was the long-time Houston Texans' vice president of communications until her surprising dismissal three months ago.

The Texans have of course made gigantic changes in their front office; reasons to include Palcic in the changes have never really been offered.

Palcic's dismissal was made more notable for the Texans by the overflow of praise she received from colleagues, media members and even Houston Texans players.

READ MORE: Texans Exec Easterby 'Banned' From Houston Restaurant

Palcic started with the Texans in 2013 and is the first woman in NFL history to serve at the top of a team's PR department. In 2017, Palcic and her department received the honor of the Pete Rozelle award, presented annually to the best PR staff in the NFL. Palcic was also key in the work of players like J.J. Watt and his efforts away from the field, including a Hurricane Harvey fund.

Meyer's staff in Jacksonville - football and beyond - will find itself opposed to the Texans and their new staff, led by new GM Nick Caserio - twice a year, as the two teams are of course rivals in the NFL's AFC South division.

CONTINUE READING: In Nick We Trust' (Because Texans Fans Must)