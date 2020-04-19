Utah edge rusher Bradlee Anae and Texans meet via video conference call leading up to NFL Draft

State of The Texans
The Houston Texans and Utah edge rusher Bradlee Anae have met via video conference. The meeting between the Texans and Anae was reported by the Houston Chronicle's Aaron Wilson. 

With the COVID-19 pandemic, the Texans are allowed three meetings per week via video conference per NFL rules lasting up to an hour-long. 

The Texans continue to keep their eye on pass rushers that have to ability to play standing up or with their hand in the dirt to develop into one of their outside linebackers of the future.

Anae was part of an aggressive Utes defense and he was a 2019 consensus All-American for his 2019 performance. IN 14 games, Anae, had 41 total tackles, 13.0 sacks, 14.0 tackles for loss which included a forced fumble and pass deflection.

In four seasons with the Utes, Anae racked up 30.0 career sacks which included 21.0 over the past two seasons. Anae also had 41.5 tackles for loss and 135 total tackles during that stretch. 

Anae is the second known Utes defender the Texans have interviewed during the draft process. The Texans have a video call with nose tackle Leki Foku who could also help the defensive line on the interior. 

