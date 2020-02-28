State of The Texans
Utah's Zack Moss meets with the Texans at the NFL Combine

Patrick D. Starr

The Houston Texans continue to keep an eye on running backs at the NFL Combine and they have met with Utah Utes running back Zack Moss. Moss and the Texans met in a formal setting allowing both sides to get to known each other better heading towards the NFL Draft.

For Utah, Moss was the first player in school history to have three 1,000-rushing yard seasons while eclipsing six school records along the way, career carries (712), career rushing yards (4,167), career 100-yard rushing games (18), career rushing touchdowns (38), career all-purpose plays (778); career total touchdowns (41).

In 2019, Moss was the Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year and a Pac-12 All-Conference first-team selection. He started 12 of the 13 games he played in during for 1,416 yards and 15 rushing touchdowns while averaging 108.9 yards a game.

Moss also finished third on the Utes in receptions with 28 and racked up 388 receiving yards and two touchdowns. 

