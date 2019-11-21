State of The
Texans
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
News

Vernon Hargreaves III Expected to Make His Texans' Debut on Thursday Night Football Against the Colts

Patrick D. Starr

 The Houston Texans will turn to cornerback Vernon Hargreaves, III, to help out their secondary against the Indianapolis Colts. The Texans have been without key players in their secondary, and Hargreaves is set to help out at the nickel position.

Hargreaves mentioned that was the position the coaching staff had him working since he arrived from Tampa Bay.

"Corner is a little bit easier because the calls aren't as complex as playing on the inside, and I think I'll be playing inside," Hargreaves said of his role. "You know I got to communicate a little more, got to talk a little more, got to see a little more. We'll see how far I can come along, and then we'll see how it plays out."

Injury Round-Up

The Texans have already ruled out safeties Justin Reid and Mike Adams while starting safety Tashaun Gipson, Sr has been dealing with a back issue since week seven.

Both wide receiver Will Fuller and cornerback Bradley Roby were considered game-time decisions. News has spread that Fuller is expected to play on Thursday night. He has missed the past three games with a hamstring injury. Roby remains a game-time decision and is expected to be worked out before the game to get a closer look at if he can play or not.

Cornerback Lonnie Johnson, Jr. has also been ruled out after suffering a right ankle/foot injury in the loss to the Ravens. He has a test run Monday, but he was not placed on the injured reserve leaving him week-to-week at this point.

You can follow Patrick for Houston Texans Updates in the following places.

Twitter: Here | Site Twitter: Here | Site Facebook: Here

You can Subscribe to the State of the Texans Podcast on the following platforms.

iTunes: Here | Soundcloud: Here | Google Play: Here | Stitcher: Here

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Will Fuller Makes His Presence Felt In the Texans Win Over the Colts

Patrick D. Starr
0

Houston Texans Will Fuller after missing three games made an impact in their Thursday Night win over the Indianapolis Colts.

Keke Coutee a Healthy Scratch from the Texans Matchup Against the Colts

Patrick D. Starr
0

Houston Texans wide receiver Keke Coutee is inactive for their Thursday night game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Report: Texans Bradley Roby Expected to Be Inactive Against the Colts

Patrick D. Starr
0

According to NFL Network's James Palmer, Houston Texans Bradley Roby will be inactive for Thursday night's matchup with the Indianapolis Colts.

Texans Waive Joel Heath and Steven Mitchell, Jr. In Roster Shuffle

Patrick D. Starr
0

The Houston Texans waived defensive end Joel Heath and wide receiver Steven Mitchell, Jr. to adjust their roster before their game with the Indianapolis Colts.

Texans Jonathan Owens Signed to the Active Roster Heading Into Thursday Night Match-Up With the Colts

Patrick D. Starr
0

The Houston Texans safety group is banged up and they have signed Jonathan Owens from the practice squad to help the depleted group.

Houston Texans Activate Jordan Thomas from the Injured Reserve to Help the Tight End Depth

Patrick D. Starr
0

The Houston Texans activate tight end Jordan Thomas from the injured reserve after missing the first ten games of the season with the rib injury.

Texans Deshaun Watson Has an Open Phone Line to Some of the Top Past and Present Quarterbacks in the NFL

Patrick D. Starr
0

Houston Texans Deshaun Watson took the time to discuss an impressive list of past and present quarterbacks he depends on for answers in a sit-down interview with The Boardroom.

Report: Texans Will Fuller Expected to Be Active on Thursday Night Against the Colts

Patrick D. Starr
0

The Houston Texans are "confident" that wide receiver Will Fuller will be on the field for Thursday Night Football according to ESPNs Ed Werder.

Houston Texans Rule Out Lonnie Johnson, Jr., Justin Reid, and Mike Adams Against the Colts

Patrick D. Starr
0

The Houston Texans rule out three from their secondary heading into their matchup with the Indianapolis Colts.

Podcast Episode 4.27: Houston Texans Lay An Egg Against the Ravens

Patrick D. Starr
0

State of the Texans discusses the Houston Texans' disappointing effort against the Baltimore Ravens.