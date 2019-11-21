Vernon Hargreaves III Expected to Make His Texans' Debut on Thursday Night Football Against the Colts

The Houston Texans will turn to cornerback Vernon Hargreaves, III, to help out their secondary against the Indianapolis Colts. The Texans have been without key players in their secondary, and Hargreaves is set to help out at the nickel position.

Hargreaves mentioned that was the position the coaching staff had him working since he arrived from Tampa Bay.

"Corner is a little bit easier because the calls aren't as complex as playing on the inside, and I think I'll be playing inside," Hargreaves said of his role. "You know I got to communicate a little more, got to talk a little more, got to see a little more. We'll see how far I can come along, and then we'll see how it plays out."

Injury Round-Up

The Texans have already ruled out safeties Justin Reid and Mike Adams while starting safety Tashaun Gipson, Sr has been dealing with a back issue since week seven.

Both wide receiver Will Fuller and cornerback Bradley Roby were considered game-time decisions. News has spread that Fuller is expected to play on Thursday night. He has missed the past three games with a hamstring injury. Roby remains a game-time decision and is expected to be worked out before the game to get a closer look at if he can play or not.

Cornerback Lonnie Johnson, Jr. has also been ruled out after suffering a right ankle/foot injury in the loss to the Ravens. He has a test run Monday, but he was not placed on the injured reserve leaving him week-to-week at this point.

You can follow Patrick for Houston Texans Updates in the following places.

Twitter: Here | Site Twitter: Here | Site Facebook: Here

You can Subscribe to the State of the Texans Podcast on the following platforms.

iTunes: Here | Soundcloud: Here | Google Play: Here | Stitcher: Here