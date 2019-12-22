State of The Texans
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
News

Vernon Hargreaves III Happy the Texans Have Given Him a Clean Slate To Play His Game

Patrick D. Starr

It was a homecoming for Houston Texans cornerback Vernon Hargreaves III returning to his hometown of Tampa and his former team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. 

It was a quiet day for Hargreaves, and he made his presence felt in run support rather than in coverage. Late in the 4th quarter, when on a third and one play, he sliced through the defense from his nickel position to tackle Buccaneers running back Ronald Jones Jr. for a two-yard loss. 

Head coach Bill O'Brien liked how Hargreaves stepped up when it mattered the most and how he has acclimated to the Texans since he arrived. 

"Vernon has come in and really learned our system well," O'Brien said of Hargreaves. "I thought he had some big plays today – made a tackle on, I think, third-and-1. As you said, he made the stop. I thought he made some plays today, which was good to see."

Downplaying his return to Tampa the entire week, Hargreaves concentrated on him and his new teammates. Fitting into his role as the Texans nickel player, Hargreaves credits his teammates for helping him along the way. 

"Let me tell you," Hargreave said. "These guys help me out as if I was a first-round draft pick to the Texans. They help me out the whole way until I got my place there. I love these guys, I appreciate them. They'll forever be in my heart just because of how good they took care of me, and I'm happy I'm here."

One person that Hargreaves credits for his new lease on the game of football is his head coach. Hargreaves appreciates O'Brien claiming him off waivers, leaving his past in Tampa, and giving him a chance to play on a playoff contender. 

"Yea, definitely," Hargreaves said of being appreciative of O'Brien. "I can't even say how good of a person he's been to me and how good of a coach he is. I owe him a lot. I really do because he gave me another chance, and that's all I can ask for, and I'm happy he picked me up."  

You can follow Patrick for Houston Texans Updates in the following places.

Twitter: Here | Site Twitter: Here | Site Facebook: Here

You can Subscribe to the State of the Texans Podcast on the following platforms.

iTunes: Here | Soundcloud: Here | Google Play: Here | Stitcher: Here

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Texans Will Fuller's Health Is Concerning Bill O'Brien

Patrick D. Starr

Houston Texans head coach Bill O'Brien admits it is hard for Will Fuller V to stay healthy and it is becoming an issue for the offense.

DeAndre Carter Provided The Big Play When the Texans Needed It The Most

Patrick D. Starr

The Houston Texans were down wide receivers against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and received their biggest play from DeAndre Carter when they needed it the most.

Jahleel Addae Returned Home to Help The Texans Punch Their Ticket to The Post Season

Patrick D. Starr

Houston Texans Jahleel Addae had the game winning interception to help beat the team he grew up watching, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

DeAndre Hopkins and the Texans Completed Their Mission Against the Buccaneers

Patrick D. Starr

DeAndre Hopkins has helped set the culture of winning for the Houston Texans and it showed during their win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Carlos Hyde Appreciates The Texans Winning Ways

Patrick D. Starr

Houston Texans Carlos Hyde was part of his first division title of his career and he feels Bill O'Brien knows what he is doing for the organization's success.

Deshaun Watson Credits The Texans Success to Bill O'Brien

Patrick D. Starr

Deshaun Watson attributes the Houston Texans' success to how head coach Bill O'Brien runs things inside the organization.

Texans Deshaun Watson Has His "Shot" In the Playoffs Once Again

Patrick D. Starr

The Houston Texans and Deshaun Watson have their shot for bigger things in 2019 after beating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to clinch the AFC South title.

Texans Want Whitney Mercilus Part of the Team Moving Into 2020

Patrick D. Starr

Houston Texans Whitney Mercilus was able to notch two sacks in their win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Head coach Bill O'Brien wants Mercilus back in 2020 and made it clear they want him moving forward.

Texans Scratch Out Win Against the Bucs - Clinch The AFC South

Patrick D. Starr

The Houston Texans played a sloppy game but were able to piece together a defensive and special teams performance to top the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Texans Will Fuller Leaves Game Against Bucs With Groin Injury

Patrick D. Starr

Houston Texans wide receiver left the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a groin injury.