Vernon Hargreaves III Happy the Texans Have Given Him a Clean Slate To Play His Game

It was a homecoming for Houston Texans cornerback Vernon Hargreaves III returning to his hometown of Tampa and his former team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

It was a quiet day for Hargreaves, and he made his presence felt in run support rather than in coverage. Late in the 4th quarter, when on a third and one play, he sliced through the defense from his nickel position to tackle Buccaneers running back Ronald Jones Jr. for a two-yard loss.

Head coach Bill O'Brien liked how Hargreaves stepped up when it mattered the most and how he has acclimated to the Texans since he arrived.

"Vernon has come in and really learned our system well," O'Brien said of Hargreaves. "I thought he had some big plays today – made a tackle on, I think, third-and-1. As you said, he made the stop. I thought he made some plays today, which was good to see."

Downplaying his return to Tampa the entire week, Hargreaves concentrated on him and his new teammates. Fitting into his role as the Texans nickel player, Hargreaves credits his teammates for helping him along the way.

"Let me tell you," Hargreave said. "These guys help me out as if I was a first-round draft pick to the Texans. They help me out the whole way until I got my place there. I love these guys, I appreciate them. They'll forever be in my heart just because of how good they took care of me, and I'm happy I'm here."

One person that Hargreaves credits for his new lease on the game of football is his head coach. Hargreaves appreciates O'Brien claiming him off waivers, leaving his past in Tampa, and giving him a chance to play on a playoff contender.

"Yea, definitely," Hargreaves said of being appreciative of O'Brien. "I can't even say how good of a person he's been to me and how good of a coach he is. I owe him a lot. I really do because he gave me another chance, and that's all I can ask for, and I'm happy he picked me up."

