Vernon Hargreaves III Is Waiting To See What the Future Holds - Likes How the Texans Have Treated Him Since Being Claimed

When the Houston Texans beat the New England Patriots on Sunday Night Football, cornerback Vernon Hargreaves III was excited to be part of the winning side. Hargreaves was happy about playing for a winning football team again and being part of an organization that wants him around.

Hargreaves has taken over the nickel position in the defense, and the trust Bill O'Brien and Romeo Crennel have in him is translating to the football field. Besides winning games since claimed off of waivers, Hargreaves is still appreciative of the organization looking after him.

"I feel good," Hargreaves said of settling into Houston. "I'm feeling good, you know we won a few games, that always helps. But these guys are great people, coaching staff, everybody around here they're helping me out they're asking me if I need anything constantly. You know, like my mom, and I love it, and I love it, and I love it, they take care of me and making sure I'm straight. So I'm good. I'm happy to be here, and I'm excited. I'm excited to play this Sunday."

Since arriving in Houston, Hargreaves has only brought the necessities with him to live with most of his belongings still in Tampa Bay. Concentrating on the rest of the season, Hargreaves will worry about next season and the rest of his belongings when that time comes and let this season play out.

"We'll see how this year plays out," Hargreaves explained. "And then we'll see where it goes from there but just got a few things here just enough to get me by."

Hargreaves had his 5th-year option picked up by the Buccaneers during the off-season, and the Texans are now responsible for that option. According to TexansCap.com, Hargreaves will bring a $981,366 cap charge in 2019, followed by the fifth-year option (guaranteed for injury only) worth $9.594 million in 2020.