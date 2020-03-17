Vernon Hargreaves returns to the Texans on a one-year deal

The Houston Texans are signing cornerback Vernon Hargreaves, III to a one-year deal to come back to the roster. The Texans return their slot cornerback from last season and return the bulk of their group from last year's defense.

The Texans cut Hargreaves in the middle of February due to not wanting to pick up his fifth-year option.

The Texans claimed Hargreaves and added him to the secondary and the started at their nickel position. On March 18th, Hargreaves' 2020 salary would have become fully guaranteed and worth $9.594 million.

Last season with the Texans, Hargreaves was targeted 48 times and had 34 receptions completed against him (70.8% completion) for 356 yards (10.5 yards per reception). He was only able to break up two passes and no interceptions during that stretch.

Also, surrendering three touchdowns, and was suspect at times tackling from the second level (5 missed tackles). His combined 72.1% completion rate against him in 2019 was the highest of his four-year career, leading to an overall disappointing season.

The Texans recently signed defensive back Eric Murray who will now join a secondary that is receiving small adjustments for the 2020 season. Hargreaves returns with Bradley Roby, Gareon Conley, and Lonnie Johnson, Jr. along with safeties Tashuan Gipson and Justin Reid.

