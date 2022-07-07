Texans 'One Pressing Move': Sign Veteran Safety
Did the Houston Texans do enough this offseason to improve on last season's 4-13 campaign? Amidst one of the most important off-seasons in franchise history, the Texans added substantial young talent to the roster and rid themselves of a major burden in the process.
However, the team still has some work to do, as the Texans were far from the only team in the AFC South that made big improvements.
After back-to-back four-win seasons, Houston is looking for its young core to build a foundation. For example, rookie safety Jalen Pitre has impressed Coach Lovie Smith and likely will earn a start spot. Who'll win the other starting role?
What about signing a veteran to bring some experience to the secondary? According to Bleacher Report, the most pressing move for the Texans is to sign safety Landon Collins.
The Houston Texans are searching for an identity and legitimate building blocks for their roster.
Landon Collins is one of the top remaining free agents at 28 years old. He could easily sign a three- or four-year deal and see the entirety of the contract while playing a relatively high level.
The Washington Commanders made two mistakes with Collins' handling. First, they made him the league's highest-paid safety by far after three straight Pro Bowl campaigns with the New York Giants. Second, Washington's coaching staff converted Collins to linebacker last season.
"I'm a team player," Collins told reporters in October. "Do I like playing down there? I'm good at it. If I'm good at it, I'll play there. If I need to be played there, cool. Other than that, do I like playing linebacker? No. No, I don't. I don't like hitting big linemen, getting big linemen off me. I'm undersized for being a linebacker."
Collins, who has more than 100 tackles in four out of his seven seasons, could play a hybrid safety-linebacker role for Houston. A three-time Pro Bowler, the 6-foot, 218-pound safety was drafted 33rd overall by the New York Giants in 2015. Last season with Washington, Collins started 13 games, with 81 total tackles (seven for loss), two quarterback hits, two interceptions, a forced fumble, two fumble recoveries and three sacks.
The expectations placed on Houston in 2022 can't get any lower, as the team with the worst odds to win Super Bowl LVII. However, that will only make victories this season sweeter if they can overcome their struggles. While Houston is revitalizing the franchise with youth, signing Collins would undoubtedly bring needed experience to the Texans defense.