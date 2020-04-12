Video Rundown: A look at David Johnson's skill set and the fit with the Texans offense

The Houston Texans traded for running back David Johnson from the Arizona Cardinals to add to their backfield. Finding how he fits into the Texans offense will be key in 2020 and here is a closer look at Johnson's skill set and how it could transition to the offense.

Johnson has spent five seasons in Arizona where he has appeared in 62 games rushing for 3,128 yards and rushing for 33 touchdowns. He is also a pass-catching threat that has caught 208 passes for 2,219 yards and 15 touchdowns.

It will be up to offensive coordinator Tim Kelly to match Johnson's skill set to the Texans' offense and prove head coach Bill O'Brien right in landing Johnson in the trade with the Cardinals.

Key Numbers for Johnson in 2019

42% of the offensive snaps in 2019

80% of the offensive snaps in 2018

Injured in 2017 (Wrist/Thumb)

84% of the offensive snaps in 2016

Snaps by position in 2019

349 snaps in the backfield

67 snaps in the slot

17 snaps out wide

2 snaps inline

1 snap at quarterback

2019 receiving stats: 36 receptions (43 targets) 83.7% completion, 370 yards, 4 touchdowns, 10.3 yards per reception, 7.9 yards per target.

2019 rushing stats:345 yards rushing, 170 yards after contact, 6 broken tackles, 2 rushing touchdowns, 3.7 yards per carry.

Video Rundown on David Johnson's Fit with the Texans

