Video Rundown: A look at Jaylen Watkins fit with the Texans roster

The Houston Texans added safety Jaylen Watkins on a two-year deal shortly after the new league year opened to add to their new-look secondary. In 2019, Watkins appeared in 14 games and posted 29 total tackles with one pass deflection a season after tearing his ACL in the second preseason game.

Watkins was drafted in the 4th round of the 2014 NFL Draft out of Florida by the Philadelphia Eagles. Watkins was on the Super Bowl-winning Eagles LII team.

Appearing in 50 career games, Watkins has 85 total tackles with 9 pass deflections.

Key Numbers for Jaylen Watkins

For the Chargers in 2019: Watkins played in 31% of the defensive snaps, 31% of the special teams snaps.

Teams completed 82.8% of their targets against him for 235 yards. 24 of 29 averting 9.8 yards per completion and 8.1 yards per target.

3 missed tackles in 32 opportunities.

Snaps by Position

Defense

Box Safety 133

Slot Cornerback 73

Free Safety 63

Boundary Cornerback 18

LOS 12

Special Teams

Punt Return 54

Kick Coverage 52

Punt Coverage 15

Kick Return 3

Video Rundown of Texans safety Jaylen Watkins

