Video Rundown: Brandin Cooks and his fit with the Texans offense in 2020

Patrick D. Starr

The Houston Texans landed wide receiver Brandin Cooks from the Los Angeles Rams in another trade this offseason executed by head coach Bill O'Brien. The Texans add another vertical threat in Cooks to add to an offense that teams him with another vertical threat in Will Fuller. 

To land Cooks, the Texans sent a 2020 second-round selection (57th overall) for the veteran wide receiver and a 2020 fourth-round selection.

How will Cooks fit with the Texans? We take a closer look at the good, the bad and the ugly of Cooks game. Most importantly the Texans have added another vertical threat to an offense to fit quarterback Deshaun Watson's skill set to stretch the field with his deep ball. 

Video Rundown of Brandin Cooks

