State of The Texans
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
News

Video Rundown: Tim Jernigan brings an edge to the Texans interior

Patrick D. Starr

The Houston Texans signed defensive tackle Tim Jernigan, Jr. to a one year deal to help their defensive line entering the 2020 season. The arrival of Jernigan come to help alleviate the exit of D.J. Reader to the Cincinnati Bengals becoming the highest-paid nose tackle in the league. 

Jernigan will turn 28 at the start of the season, which in football terms he is still on the right side of 30. Jernigan is going to have to show that he can overcome two injury-plagued seasons in 2018 and 2019.

In 2018, Jernigan suffered an off-season neck/back injury that required him to have surgery and miss time. Last season, Jernigan dealt with a foot injury that caused missed games. Football is a violent game, and Jernigan plays a high impact position as a defensive tackle. 

The veteran defensive tackle did return mid-season for the Eagles last season and was able to return to the rotation to provide a much-needed presence on the interior. 

How will he fit with the Texans? We take a look at the Texans newest addition to the interior for 2020. 

Video Rundown of Tim Jernigan, Jr. 

You can follow Patrick for Houston Texans Updates in the following places.

Twitter: Here | Site Twitter: Here | Site Facebook: Here

You can Subscribe to the State of the Texans Podcast on the following platforms.

iTunes: Here | Soundcloud: Here | Google Play: Here | Stitcher: Here

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Texans meet with Ohio State J.K. Dobbins in a video conference

Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins met with the Houston Texans in a video conference for their pre-draft evaluations.

Patrick D. Starr

J.J. Watt thinks the Steelers fans are "crazy" but in a good way

The Pittsburgh Steelers fans have been pressing Houston Texans defensive end, J.J. Watt, to join his brothers in the Steel City.

Patrick D. Starr

2020 Draft Watch: Five Running Backs for the Texans

Five running backs that match the Houston Texans needs entering the 2020 NFL Draft.

Patrick D. Starr

The Texans check-in on Purdue's Markus Bailey

The Houston Texans have met virtually with Purdue linebacker Markus Bailey leading up to the 2020 NFL Draft.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans Charles Omenihu looking to build on a rookie season of promise

Houston Texans defensive end Charles Omenihu knows he left plays on the field as a rookie and he understands what he needs to do in year two to improve his game to help the defense.

Patrick D. Starr

Video Rundown: A look at Jaylen Watkins fit with the Texans roster

A video breakdown on how Jaylen Watkins fits into the Houston Texans roster with his versatile skill set on defense and work on special teams.

Patrick D. Starr

SOTT Seven-Round Mock Draft Version 2.0: Landing help off the edge for the Texans

In the second version of the State of the Texans mock draft, landing Boise State's Curtis Weaver could help provide the boost needed to help the pass rush in 2020.

Patrick D. Starr

by

Patrick Starr

Video Rundown: A look at David Johnson's skill set and the fit with the Texans offense

A closer look on how running back David Johnson's skill set fits into the Houston Texans' offense heading into the 2020 season.

Patrick D. Starr

by

Patrick Starr

Texans to start "virtual" OTAs next week after an agreement put in place by the NFL and NFLPA

With the NFL and NFLPA the Houston Texans will start their "virtual" OTAs next week in preparation for the 2020 season.

Patrick D. Starr

SOTT Mailbag: Is it time for more Jacob Martin with the Texans defense?

Answering reader's questions on the Houston Texans with the 2020 NFL Draft arriving and a defense that needs help heading into next season. Is it time for more snaps for Jacob Martin this coming season?

Patrick D. Starr