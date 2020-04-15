Video Rundown: Tim Jernigan brings an edge to the Texans interior

The Houston Texans signed defensive tackle Tim Jernigan, Jr. to a one year deal to help their defensive line entering the 2020 season. The arrival of Jernigan come to help alleviate the exit of D.J. Reader to the Cincinnati Bengals becoming the highest-paid nose tackle in the league.

Jernigan will turn 28 at the start of the season, which in football terms he is still on the right side of 30. Jernigan is going to have to show that he can overcome two injury-plagued seasons in 2018 and 2019.

In 2018, Jernigan suffered an off-season neck/back injury that required him to have surgery and miss time. Last season, Jernigan dealt with a foot injury that caused missed games. Football is a violent game, and Jernigan plays a high impact position as a defensive tackle.

The veteran defensive tackle did return mid-season for the Eagles last season and was able to return to the rotation to provide a much-needed presence on the interior.

How will he fit with the Texans? We take a look at the Texans newest addition to the interior for 2020.

Video Rundown of Tim Jernigan, Jr.

