State of The Texans
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
News

Warren Moon likes the change at play-caller for Deshaun Watson and the Texans

Patrick D. Starr

In one of the more significant moves this off-season, the Houston Texans will have a new play-caller on gamedays in 2020. Head coach Bill O'Brien announced at the NFL Combine that offensive coordinator Tim Kelly would be calling plays for the upcoming season. 

The move will allow many changes to take place, especially with O'Brien being able to handle his head coaching duties throughout the week and during game days. O'Brien will turn to his coordinators to handle their phase of the game, which appears to be a good move entering this upcoming season. 

Hall of Fame quarterback Warren Moon joined Clint Stoerner and Ron Hughley on SportsRadio 610 to discuss the move of Kelly taking over coaching the quarterbacks and calling plays in 2020. 

Moon told Stoerner and Hughley that he likes the move for Watson and the Texans, with Kelly taking over the play-calling duties. 

"It's huge," Moon said on SportsRadio 610. "I think the quarterback and the offensive coordinator, almost have to be connected at the hip. That the way I was with most of my coordinators, whether it was Kevin Gilbride when I was in Houston or Brian Billick when I was in Minnesota."

Moon and Watson have forged a friendship since the arrival of Watson to Houston in 2017. The growth in Watson as a quarterback on and off the field has Moon's attention. Now with an offensive coordinator in the same quarterback room as him, Moon feels it is a good time for Watson to get more input into the offense. 

"You want to be on the same page and especially as you get to be in the league a little bit longer like Deshaun now has," Moon explained. "He should have more input into the things that he likes to do as they go through the game plan throughout the week, and you start throwing things out that maybe he doesn't like as well, and you put the things into the game plan that he really enjoys."

The move of Kelly taking over the offense now leads O'Brien to take over and concentrate on the totality of the team on an everyday basis instead of the offense late in the week. The relationship with Watson and Kelly is something that Moon thinks can thrive with the time they can spend together and something that O'Brien couldn't do with all of his head coaching duties. 

"This is going to make Bill be able to be more of a head coach," Moon continued. "Think more about time management and timeouts and different things like that and challenges as opposed to having to worry about the play calling and just looking at the overall demeanor of his team. Whether he has to go over to the defense and say something to them when the offense has the ball or whatever it might be, it'll allow him to be more of a head coach, I think, by giving up those responsibilities."

You can follow Patrick for Houston Texans Updates in the following places.

Twitter: Here | Site Twitter: Here | Site Facebook: Here

You can Subscribe to the State of the Texans Podcast on the following platforms.

iTunes: Here | Soundcloud: Here | Google Play: Here | Stitcher: Here

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Texans take in Northern Illinois Pro Day

The Houston Texans sent scouts to check in on the Northern Illinois Huskies' pro day in DeKalb, Illinois.

Patrick D. Starr

Jon Weeks and Texans to agree on a new contract when league year arrives

Houston Texans long snapper Jon Weeks is expected to land a new contract with the team when the new league year arrives on March 18th.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans Mike Adams retires from the NFL after 16-seasons

Houston Texans' safety Mike Adams announced his retirement on Good Morning Football ending his 16-year football career.

Patrick D. Starr

DeAndre Hopkins calling for a 'Reunion' with Sammy Watkins on the Texans

Houston Texans wide receiver Deandre Hopkins is working hard to reunite with former Clemson teammate and potential Kansas City Chiefs' cap casualty wide receiver, Sammy Watkins.

Patrick D. Starr

by

AlTruckee

Texans Laremy Tunsil seeking new representation to land a contract extension

Houston Texans left tackle Laremy Tunsil has moved on from CAA and now looking for a new agency to represent him in contract negotiations.

Patrick D. Starr

Report: Texans one of the multiple teams interested in Broncos Chris Harris, Jr.

Signs are pointing to the Houston Texans being one of the multiple teams interested in upcoming unrestricted free agent from the Denver Broncos, cornerback Chris Harris, Jr.

Patrick D. Starr

Boise State's Curtis Weaver Meets with the Texans at the NFL Combine

Boise State pass rusher Curtis Weaver met with the Houston Texans the NFL Combine.

Patrick D. Starr

The Rundown: Five Free Agents the Texans Need to Bring Back for 2020

Jahleel Addae is one of the five unrestricted free agents that the Houston Texans need to bring back for the 2020 season.

Patrick D. Starr

Report: Broncos Interested in Texans D.J. Reader

Houston Texans D.J. Reader is set to be an unrestricted free agent and the Denver Broncos are one of the many teams that will be waiting to land him when the new league year opens.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans Combine Notebook: running back and cornerback on the to-do list

A closer look at the Houston Texans work at the NFL Combine and how they are keeping a closer watch on nickel cornerback and Boston College running back A.J. Dillon.

Patrick D. Starr