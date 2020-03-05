Warren Moon likes the change at play-caller for Deshaun Watson and the Texans

In one of the more significant moves this off-season, the Houston Texans will have a new play-caller on gamedays in 2020. Head coach Bill O'Brien announced at the NFL Combine that offensive coordinator Tim Kelly would be calling plays for the upcoming season.

The move will allow many changes to take place, especially with O'Brien being able to handle his head coaching duties throughout the week and during game days. O'Brien will turn to his coordinators to handle their phase of the game, which appears to be a good move entering this upcoming season.

Hall of Fame quarterback Warren Moon joined Clint Stoerner and Ron Hughley on SportsRadio 610 to discuss the move of Kelly taking over coaching the quarterbacks and calling plays in 2020.

Moon told Stoerner and Hughley that he likes the move for Watson and the Texans, with Kelly taking over the play-calling duties.

"It's huge," Moon said on SportsRadio 610. "I think the quarterback and the offensive coordinator, almost have to be connected at the hip. That the way I was with most of my coordinators, whether it was Kevin Gilbride when I was in Houston or Brian Billick when I was in Minnesota."

Moon and Watson have forged a friendship since the arrival of Watson to Houston in 2017. The growth in Watson as a quarterback on and off the field has Moon's attention. Now with an offensive coordinator in the same quarterback room as him, Moon feels it is a good time for Watson to get more input into the offense.

"You want to be on the same page and especially as you get to be in the league a little bit longer like Deshaun now has," Moon explained. "He should have more input into the things that he likes to do as they go through the game plan throughout the week, and you start throwing things out that maybe he doesn't like as well, and you put the things into the game plan that he really enjoys."

The move of Kelly taking over the offense now leads O'Brien to take over and concentrate on the totality of the team on an everyday basis instead of the offense late in the week. The relationship with Watson and Kelly is something that Moon thinks can thrive with the time they can spend together and something that O'Brien couldn't do with all of his head coaching duties.

"This is going to make Bill be able to be more of a head coach," Moon continued. "Think more about time management and timeouts and different things like that and challenges as opposed to having to worry about the play calling and just looking at the overall demeanor of his team. Whether he has to go over to the defense and say something to them when the offense has the ball or whatever it might be, it'll allow him to be more of a head coach, I think, by giving up those responsibilities."

You can follow Patrick for Houston Texans Updates in the following places.

Twitter: Here | Site Twitter: Here | Site Facebook: Here

You can Subscribe to the State of the Texans Podcast on the following platforms.

iTunes: Here | Soundcloud: Here | Google Play: Here | Stitcher: Here