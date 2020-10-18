SI.com
Texans Daily
HomeNewsTexansDaily+
Search

Was 'Risky Romeo' Right To Go For Texans' 2?

CodyStoots

Romeo Crennel had been nothing but bold in his short time as the Houston Texans interim head coach. That boldness continued all the way to the near end of the team's Week 6 loss to the Titans, a 42-36 OT decision influenced greatly by Houston's late-game 2-point failure.

Crennel had already converted two fourth-and-one plays, one for a touchdown, before his most calculated risk of the game. 

"I wanted to get the two points to put it out of reach," Crennel said after a heartbreaking game that drops Houston to 1-5. 

With 1:50 remaining in Sunday's game at Tennessee, Deshaun Watson threw a 1-yard touchdown to Brandin Cooks. It put Houston up, 36-29, a seven-point lead. An extra point would have forced the Titans to drive down the field, score a touchdown and convert a two-point conversion.

But, a successful two-point conversion would put the Texans up nine points. And seal a win.

Crennel elected to skip the extra point and attempt a score to put his team up by two scores. Watson would see his pass bounce off of a Titans defender and fall incomplete keeping the Houston lead at seven. 

CBS analyst Rich Gannon was not on board with the decision. 

Gannon made it clear he preferred the lead of eight points to the potential of seven or nine points. 

It is worth noting: the Texans had an extra point shanked by kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn earlier in the game. Tennessee had also had an extra point blocked. Kicking was far from automatic in this game. ... something that needs to be "reasoned in'' in addition to whatever some scientific "chart'' decrees.

The reasoning on a day when the Titans had moved the ball at will for most of the game is sound. The chance Tennessee gets stuffed on the two-point conversion is lower than the chance of the Texans offense converting their attempt. A lead of nine with the amount of time on the clock all but assures the Texans a win.

Once the score stayed at 36-29, the game remained very much in reach as the Titans marched down the field with ease capping, off their drive with an A.J. Brown touchdown and kick to tie it. 

Houston would never see the ball again as Derrick Henry dominated on the opening drive of overtime with a long catch-and-run. He would finish the drive with a rushing score from the Wildcat formation. 

"That could've been the possession that put them away for good," said Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, reflecting on the 2-point try. 

Watson said the Texans "should've had that one" when he finished talking about the conversion attempt. 

We can wonder: Did this mean Romeo Crennel didn't trust his defense? 

READ MORE: What's Next For Texans? 'Burn It Down'

READ MORE: Titans 42 Texans 36: 11 Takes on OT Comeback Erased

Justin Reid wasn't upset, the safety saying, "I don't feel bad about it at all. We wanted to win the game. I support that aggressiveness, it worked out for us last week. Had we converted on the two-point conversion this'd be a totally different conversation."

What about Texans star defensive lineman J.J. Watt. who had his best game of the season? That's not for him to decide. 

"I don't know," he said when questioned about the play to go for two. "That's above my pay grade. I don't know what you're supposed to do there. I don't know."

How do the 1-5 Texans bounce back from this tough loss?

We don't know, either. 

THANKS FOR READING TEXANS DAILY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

What's Next For Texans? 'Burn It Down' To Build It Up

The Houston Texans drop to 1-5 on Sunday, following a disappointing loss to the Tennessee Titans ... so, 'burn it down'?

Matt Galatzan

Titans 42 Texans 36: 11 Takes on OT Comeback Erased

Our 11 observations from the furious Houston Texans’ NFL Week 6 comeback that comes up short as the Titans win in overtime.

CodyStoots

Texans Inactives vs Titans Week 6

Texans Inactives vs Titans Week 6 - The starting tight end down and another healthy scratch at wideout

CodyStoots

Texans 1-on-1: Deshaun's Personal QB Coach Reveals 'Best' Thoughts

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson is having "the best season of his career," says his personal coach Quincy Avery in an exclusive with SI.

Anthony R Wood

Inside the AFC South: Most Troubling Statistic - Texans and More

In this week's Inside the AFC South, the guys discuss the most troubling statistic for each of their teams - including the Houston Texans - and how it has impacted their seasons thus far.

Matt Galatzan

Texans Elevate Safety from Practice Squad

The Houston Texans add some depth in the secondary for NFL Week 6

CodyStoots

Texans Trio Not Traveling To Titans

A starter and key special teams players will miss the AFC South matchup putting the Houston Texans at the Tennessee Titans

CodyStoots

How to Watch: Texans vs Titans

Looking to build some momentum after their first win of the season, the Houston Texans face another tough test on Sunday, when they head to Nashville to take on the Tennessee Titans

Matt Galatzan

NFL Week 6: When Do Texans' Rookies Get A Chance?

So far, 2020 has been a 'veterans season' for the Houston Texans, but should that remain the case? When do the rookies get their shots?

Anthony R Wood

Texans Vs. Titans - And The Turnover Talents

NFL Week 6: Tennessee is one of the best in the world of turnovers while the Houston Texans have struggled mightily.

CodyStoots