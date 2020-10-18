Was 'Risky Romeo' Right To Go For Texans' 2?

Romeo Crennel had been nothing but bold in his short time as the Houston Texans interim head coach. That boldness continued all the way to the near end of the team's Week 6 loss to the Titans, a 42-36 OT decision influenced greatly by Houston's late-game 2-point failure.

Crennel had already converted two fourth-and-one plays, one for a touchdown, before his most calculated risk of the game.

"I wanted to get the two points to put it out of reach," Crennel said after a heartbreaking game that drops Houston to 1-5.

With 1:50 remaining in Sunday's game at Tennessee, Deshaun Watson threw a 1-yard touchdown to Brandin Cooks. It put Houston up, 36-29, a seven-point lead. An extra point would have forced the Titans to drive down the field, score a touchdown and convert a two-point conversion.

But, a successful two-point conversion would put the Texans up nine points. And seal a win.

Crennel elected to skip the extra point and attempt a score to put his team up by two scores. Watson would see his pass bounce off of a Titans defender and fall incomplete keeping the Houston lead at seven.

CBS analyst Rich Gannon was not on board with the decision.

Gannon made it clear he preferred the lead of eight points to the potential of seven or nine points.

It is worth noting: the Texans had an extra point shanked by kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn earlier in the game. Tennessee had also had an extra point blocked. Kicking was far from automatic in this game. ... something that needs to be "reasoned in'' in addition to whatever some scientific "chart'' decrees.

The reasoning on a day when the Titans had moved the ball at will for most of the game is sound. The chance Tennessee gets stuffed on the two-point conversion is lower than the chance of the Texans offense converting their attempt. A lead of nine with the amount of time on the clock all but assures the Texans a win.

Once the score stayed at 36-29, the game remained very much in reach as the Titans marched down the field with ease capping, off their drive with an A.J. Brown touchdown and kick to tie it.

Houston would never see the ball again as Derrick Henry dominated on the opening drive of overtime with a long catch-and-run. He would finish the drive with a rushing score from the Wildcat formation.

"That could've been the possession that put them away for good," said Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, reflecting on the 2-point try.

Watson said the Texans "should've had that one" when he finished talking about the conversion attempt.

We can wonder: Did this mean Romeo Crennel didn't trust his defense?

Justin Reid wasn't upset, the safety saying, "I don't feel bad about it at all. We wanted to win the game. I support that aggressiveness, it worked out for us last week. Had we converted on the two-point conversion this'd be a totally different conversation."

What about Texans star defensive lineman J.J. Watt. who had his best game of the season? That's not for him to decide.

"I don't know," he said when questioned about the play to go for two. "That's above my pay grade. I don't know what you're supposed to do there. I don't know."

How do the 1-5 Texans bounce back from this tough loss?

We don't know, either.