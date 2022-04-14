Matt Schaub played 17 years in the NFL and knows how serious this could be for the league.

Just when we think we've hit the bottom of the barrel with the inner turmoil of the Washington Commanders franchise, the hole just gets deeper.

Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images Washington Commanders crest, revealed in 2022. Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images Washington Commanders helmets, redesigned for the new team name and uniforms, beginning with the 2022 NFL Season. The Washington Commanders are seemingly finding friends in fewer places these days, with the NFL itself even contributing to some of the public shaming of the organization.

Financial improprieties within the organization were reported and met with a strong denial of all accusations involved from the team.

Then, more specifically, the team was accused of skimming money intended to be shared with other teams within the NFL.

Even former Houston Texans quarterback Matt Schaub is commenting on the scandal in a recent tweet.

Now, a 20-page letter detailing the accusations has been released, and it's not pretty.

The letter, addressed from the House Committee on Oversight and Reform to The Honorable Lina M. Khan, Chair of the Federal Trade Commission, was written to, "share evidence of concerning business practices by the Washington Commanders uncovered during the Committee’s ongoing investigation into workplace misconduct at the team."

From that investigation, the Committee collected and delivered evidence it gathered from, "emails, documents, and statements from former employees," according to the letter. And that the information gathered, "Indicate senior executives and the team's owner, Daniel Snyder, may have engaged in a troubling, long-running, and potentially unlawful pattern of financial conduct that victimized thousands of team fans and the National Football League (NFL)."

