Washington's Salvon Ahmed Meets with the Texans at the NFL Combine

Patrick D. Starr

According to Mark Lane, the Texans Wire, the Houston Texans met with Washington running back Salvon Ahmed at the NFL Combine. The Texans and Ahmed met in an informal setting but it should be noted that there has been due diligence put forth by the Texans. 

With the NFL cutting back the total amount of interviews of prospects during the week, the Texans are working hard to meet with as many prospects they can at the Combine. 

In 2019, Ahmed rushed 188 times for 1,020 yards and 16 rushing touchdowns while catching 16 passes for 85 yards on the season. Averaging 5.4 yards a carry and 85.0 yards a game, Ahmed was able to put together a successful final season together for the Huskies.

For his career, Ahmed appeared in 39 games, rushed for 2,016 yards and 21 rushing touchdowns averaging 5.7 yards a carry. 

