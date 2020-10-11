WATCH: Romeo Crennel's Texans Victory Dance

The Houston Texans successfully broke their 0-4 losing streak on Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars, 30-14, at home at NRG Stadium. Romeo Crennel made his debut as interim head coach and what better way to celebrate your first win than doing a little bit of dancing?

The oldest head coach in NFL history made his grand entrance into the Texans locker room after their win by busting a few moves.

"Man, he did like five dances... said cornerback Bradley Roby. "He cranked the Soldier Boy, he did the Macarena, he started doing the disco - I didn't know what he was doing"

QB Deshaun Watson did not catch Crennel's entire locker-room performance but he said he will make sure next time to get there a little faster to see it.

J.J. Watt spoke about how Crennel brings about a fun atmosphere that the players seem to enjoy.

"The meetings are very hilarious,'' he said. "He doesn't do it on purpose. That's just his personality. He's very enthused. He's got guys laughing."

"He lets the staff do what they want to do. We play as one, complementary football. It's about being a family and supporting each other."

After starting the season off on a bad foot, it is refreshing to see the team and staff letting loose and enjoying their first victory.

"NFL games are hard to win, said Roby. "You play in the league so long, you've got to enjoy each one.''

The Texans have just the one ... but their coach has lots of moves.