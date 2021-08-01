Sports Illustrated home
WATCH: 'Bad Dude' RB Ingram With a Texans Move at Camp

Mark Ingram at camp: “I feel healthy. I feel strong, fast, explosive.''
“Mark Ingram,'' teammate Phillip Lindsay recently said, "is a bad dude.''

Ingram, the 31-year-old former Pro Bowl running back who joins Lindsay and a host of other backs at Houston Texans training camp trying to win snaps, was involved in a drill on Saturday that allowed him to show off some of that "badness.''

Watch as Ingram is being tracked by a pair of Houston defenders, safety Jonathan Owens and linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill. Ingram gives them an inside fake before getting to the edge and sprinting around the corner.

Just as with any single bad play (like some of those engineered by rookie QB Davis Mills on Saturday) ... it's just one play. But it does inch us toward believing Lindsay's review of his teammate - and of Ingram's self-scouting report.

“I feel really good coming into this year,” said Ingram, who experienced a poor season in 2020 with the Baltimore Ravens before signing with Houston as a free agent. said following practice on Saturday. “I feel healthy. I feel strong, fast, explosive.''

Ingram was last a Pro Bowler in 2019, when he rushed for 1,018 yards and 10 touchdowns. Recapturing just a bit of that would be big for this player, and for this team.

I’m just ready to play,'' said bad-dude Ingram, "and do the best I can do to help the team win games.”

