WATCH: Cooks And Brown Star As Texans Take 14-0 Lead

A 40-yard reception by Brandin Cooks was the highlight of the Houston Texans' first quarter

The Houston Texans have kicked off their 2021 NFL season in style, recording their first touchdowns of the year in taking a surprising 14-0 lead on the Jacksonville Jaguars at NRG Stadium.

The game opened with a tumultuous three-and-out drive, including an-almost interception on quarterback Tyrod Taylor's first regular-season pass attempt as a Texan.

Thankfully, Lovie Smith's defense stifled the Jaguars' offense to force a punt shortly after. As it turned out, it was second-time lucky for Houston's offense which responded on the next possession with a 14-play, 84-yard drive. This included a stunning 40-yard reception from Brandin Cooks, who beat multiple Jaguars defensive backs to Taylor's deep ball thrown under pressure.

The drive was capped off by running back Mark Ingram who scored his first regular-season touchdown for the Texans. Recently acquired kicker Joey Slye converted the extra point to give Houston a 7-0 lead.

The Jaguars went on to miss a field-goal attempt on their next possession, giving Houston excellent field position.

A bulldozing run-after-catch by tight end Pharaoh Brown for 25 yards then helped set up an eventual touchdown reception by running back David Johnson. Slye's extra point was god again.

The Texans, predicted my any experts to be one of the worst teams in the NFL in 2021, finished the first quarter surprisingly leading rookie No. 1 overall draft Trey Lawrence and the Jags, 14-0.

