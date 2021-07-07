WATCH Dancing Deshaun: Houston Texans QB Watson Attends Wedding

After keeping a low profile since the start of 2021, Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson has allowed a brief glimpse into his private life in a recent Instagram post.

He still faces 22 civil lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct, Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson has kept his distance from posting on social media and making public appearances in 2021.

Watson, 25, has made exceptions, posting the occasional video of himself working out, promoting charity events, and most recently, dancing at a wedding.

According to his and the groom's Instagram accounts, the three-time Pro Bowl QB served as a groomsman at a recent wedding. Watson would later reshare a video of himself, his girlfriend Jilly Anais, and two others dancing.

The fifth-year quarterback appears to be enjoying his summer, which looks likely to be an extended one. With no end in sight for the Watsons' lawsuits, the likelihood of a trade being proposed remains up in the air.

When could a time table be set? Maybe after his name is cleared? That's a start to say the least. For now, he'll remain away from NRG Stadium as July pressers forward.

And it seems a safe bet to say that once his vacation does come to an end, it won't be in Houston. Watson still is asking for a trade following a fallout with ownership earlier this offseason.

Wherever Watson does end up next, and whenever that may be, he will be fresh off of an MVP caliber season. During the 2020 campaign, he led the NFL in passing yards with 4,823, added 444 rushing yards and scored 36 total touchdowns.

The Texans will report to training camp on July 27.

