WATCH: Texans QB Deshaun Watson Posts Workout Video

What is important to Deshaun Watson? Maybe, among other things, telling the world that he's staying in shape.
Quarterback Deshaun Watson is estranged from the Houston Texans, having skipped all of his NFL employer's offseason workout sessions. He remains in limbo in regard to him playing at all this season due to his serious of legal entanglements.

But the three-time Pro Bowler - who according to one NFL friend is hoping to not only be traded away from Houston, a long-standing offseason wish, but to specifically be traded to the Denver Broncos - is nevertheless participating in workouts.

Of his own making.has been missing any workouts.

According to an Instagram video posted on June 18, the Texans star and team leader - before all of this tumult, that is -the former 2017 first-round pick appears to be working out in a facility in New York. (The location will surely trigger rumors about Watson wishing to land on the East Coast; such is where we all are at this point.)

Watson is shown lifting, throwing medicine balls, throwing footballs and working his way through agility drills. The 6-2, 215-pound Pro Bowl quarterback certainly looks to be in good shape ... which may very well be the intention of the social-media video post.

READ MORE: 'No Settlements!' (Unless ...)

Watson’s availability to any NFL team is of course in question due to the investigation and lawsuits regarding his alleged sexual assault issues. Houston has moved forward by adding a trio of newcomer QBs, vets Tyrod Taylor and Jeff Driskel and third-round rookie Davis Mills on the roster.Texans general manager Nick Caserio recently suggested that the club might make a decision on the Houston future of Watson as the club neared its June 27 start of training camp.

“The most important thing is for all of us — coaches, players, myself included is to focus on the things that we can control, and as we get more information, as we get closer to training camp, then we’ll try to make the best decision for the Houston Texans, whatever that entails,” Caserio said.

That's what's important to the Texans. What is important to Deshaun Watson? Maybe, among other things, telling the world that he's staying in shape.

READ MORE: Texans Fans Are NFL's Smartest

