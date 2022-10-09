Skip to main content

WATCH: Texans Rookie Derek Stingley Jr. Records First Career Interception

Houston Texans rookie defensive back Derek Stingley Jr. recorded his first career interception against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

HOUSTON — The 2022 rookie class continues to make plays for the Houston Texans amid their 0-3-1 start to the season. 

With the 2-2 Jacksonville Jaguars standing on the Texans' seven-yard line, second-year quarterback Trevor Lawrence tried to connect with wide receiver Marvin Jones in the end zone. 

Lawrence's pass attempt to Jones became the first career interception for rookie defensive back Derek Stingley Jr.

Stingley's interception prevented Jacksonville from taking control of the game, with the Texans and Jaguars tied at six with 4:56 left in the third quarter.

Although it took Stingley five games before recording his first career interception, the rookie from LSU has helped the Texans improve their secondary production. 

Entering the Texans' Week 5 match against the Jaguars, Stingley has recorded 23 tackles with 18 solo hits, three pass deflections and a sack.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

"We took our time with him coming off a major injury, we’ve steadily increased his load a little bit," coach Lovie Smith said. "He competed hard. He tackled well. He made some plays, and we’re excited about that growth continuing."

Following Stingley's interception, the Texans have recorded 11 takeaways on the season. Stingley's interception also marked Houston's fifth of the season.

The Texans failed to take advantage of the extra possession by recording a three-and-out on the offensive side of the ball. 

You can follow Coty M. Davis on Twitter at @CotyDavis_24

Want the latest in breaking and insider news for the Houston Texans? Click Here

Follow Texans Daily on Twitter and Facebook

Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast @LockedOnTexans today! Click here To Listen.

USATSI_19204407
Houston Texans Latest News

QB Davis Mills Struggles, Texans Tied With Jaguars at Halftime

By Matt Galatzan
Davis Mills
Houston Texans Latest News

Jaguars, Texans Tied At Six Entering Fourth Quarter: Live Updates

By Coty M. Davis
USATSI_17387023
Houston Texans Latest News

Texans Roster Move: Vet Mario Addison Off IR for Jaguars

By Texans Daily Staff
USATSI_16766722
Houston Texans Latest News

Texans vs. Jaguars Week 5 Notebook: Is Trevor Lawrence 'The Difference-Maker'?

By Coty M. Davis
USATSI_18868627 (1)
Houston Texans Latest News

Texans Pep Hamilton Describes 'Power and Speed' of Rookie RB Dameon Pierce

By Coty M. Davis
USATSI_17412526
Houston Texans Latest News

Pep Hamilton Says Texans Have 'Good Rhythm As An Offense'

By David Harrison
USATSI_19164879
Houston Texans Latest News

Texans vs. Jaguars Week 5: How to Watch, Betting Odds

By Timm Hamm
davis mills
Houston Texans Latest News

Texans QB Davis Mills 'Happy' But 'Hungry' for Winless Houston

By Zach Dimmitt