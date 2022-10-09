WATCH: Texans Rookie Derek Stingley Jr. Records First Career Interception

HOUSTON — The 2022 rookie class continues to make plays for the Houston Texans amid their 0-3-1 start to the season.

With the 2-2 Jacksonville Jaguars standing on the Texans' seven-yard line, second-year quarterback Trevor Lawrence tried to connect with wide receiver Marvin Jones in the end zone.

Lawrence's pass attempt to Jones became the first career interception for rookie defensive back Derek Stingley Jr.

Stingley's interception prevented Jacksonville from taking control of the game, with the Texans and Jaguars tied at six with 4:56 left in the third quarter.

Although it took Stingley five games before recording his first career interception, the rookie from LSU has helped the Texans improve their secondary production.

Entering the Texans' Week 5 match against the Jaguars, Stingley has recorded 23 tackles with 18 solo hits, three pass deflections and a sack.

"We took our time with him coming off a major injury, we’ve steadily increased his load a little bit," coach Lovie Smith said. "He competed hard. He tackled well. He made some plays, and we’re excited about that growth continuing."

Following Stingley's interception, the Texans have recorded 11 takeaways on the season. Stingley's interception also marked Houston's fifth of the season.

The Texans failed to take advantage of the extra possession by recording a three-and-out on the offensive side of the ball.

