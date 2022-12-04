HOUSTON — Quarterback Deshaun Watson's welcome-back party to the NFL is off to a rough start.

The three-time Pro Bowl quarterback completed 50 percent of his passes for 57 yards in the first quarter. And instead of throwing a touchdown, Watson's first period ended with an interception.

Watson was picked off by Houston Texans rookie defensive back Jalen Pitre. His intended target was receiver Amari Cooper. Pitre's interception was the third of his young career.

"Jalen is our starter — our rookie starter," coach Lovie Smith said previously. "We do not expect him to be Ronnie Lott right away. He is making progress like all of our guys."

During the first 11 games, Pitre has recorded 76 tackles and 1.0 sacks.

"I think most of our guys, a lot of the guys we have, didn’t play with Deshaun," Smith said. "Now it’s just about a great quarterback coming into town that we need to get ready for with a history with our franchise. When you start watching the video of them as a football team, you kind of move past that."

Watson played four seasons for the Texans before sitting out the entire 2021 campaign. Houston drafted Watson with the No. 12 pick in 2017. In 54 career games played, Watson threw for 14,539 yards and 104 touchdowns, while completing 67.8 percent.

In his last game with Houston, Watson completed 71.1 percent of his passes for 365 yards, three touchdowns and an interception. The Texans fell 41-38 to the Tennessee Titans.

