WATCH: Miller Time as New Texans' WR Scores First Touchdown On Thursday Night Football

Anthony Miller's second catch as a Texan goes for six points

HOUSTON -- Welcome to Houston, Anthony Miller. Here's hoping this is the start of something promising in the passing game.

With the Texans needing points just before the half, it was "Miller Time" as rookie quarterback Davis Mills trusted his man in the slot. All it took was a quick slant and time for the two to connect on a 1-yard touchdown, the first for Miller in Houston.

As the first half came to a close, Miller finished with two catches for five yards. Houston trailed 7-6 against the Carolina Panthers following a missed extra point from kicker Joey Slyve.

On his final drive, Mills went 5-for-6 passing for 64 yards, including an impressive 30-yard pass downfield to wide receiver Brandin Cooks. Houston moved quickly, scoring in seven plays and 1:12.

Traded to the Texans along with a 2022 seventh-round draft pick in exchange for a 2022 fifth-round draft pick the day before players reported to training camp, Miller is entering the final year of his four-year, $5.353 million rookie contract that includes a $1.21 million base salary this season.

Following a down season in Chicago, Miller was linked in multiple trade rumors throughout the offseason. In three seasons with the Bears, he recorded 134 receptions for 1,564 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Miller missed a majority of the preseason after suffering a separated shoulder in the first preseason game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Although healthy, Texans head coach David Culley elected to keep the speedy slot receiver inactive for the first two games of the season.

Miller's debut comes following the injury of fellow slot receiver Danny Amendola, who left Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns after hurting his hamstring. He is expected to miss up to four weeks.

