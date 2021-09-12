WATCH: Taylor-to-Cooks Hookups Put Texans Up 20 at Halftime

The duo of Tyrod Taylor and Brandin Cooks paid off big time during the first half for the Houston Texans

Quarterback Tyrod Taylor and wide receiver Brandin Cooks put on a show to cap off a productive and promising first half at NRG Stadium, staking the Houston Texans to a surprising 27-7 lead on the AFC South rival Jacksonville Jaguars.

The combination had already connected in the first quarter for a highlight-reel worthy 40-yard pass, which led to a rushing touchdown from running back Mark Ingram to put the Texans 7-0 ahead. But the quarterback and receiver one-upped themselves to finish the half.

Taylor expertly evaded pressure from the Jaguars defense to buy himself time before hitting Cooks with another huge pass play, this time 52 yards.

Worth mentioning is that Cooks deserves a huge amount of the credit for beating the defensive backs to the ball, yet again and putting the Texans in a position to score.

Veteran wide receiver Danny Amendola went on to catch an eight-yard touchdown pass from Taylor, with kicker Joey Slye converting the extra point to send Houston into the break with a 27-7 lead.

The 35-year-old Amendola, who only arrived in Houston days ago after signing as a free agent, caught passes for 30 yards the half.

At the break, Taylor was 14 of 23 for 229 yards and two touchdowns while Cooks has four receptions for 128-yards.

